state planning arranges what happens to your assets, property and financial affairs during your lifetime and after death. It can help ensure your estate passes according to your wishes, appoint trusted people to make decisions if you lose capacity, and reduce avoidable legal uncertainty, delay or tax.

What Does Estate Planning Cover?

An estate plan brings together legal documents and arrangements dealing with your estate on death and your affairs if you lose mental capacity. Depending on your circumstances, it may include:

Your will - setting out who inherits your assets, who you appoint as executor to administer your estate, and who you wish to care for any minor children

- setting out who inherits your assets, who you appoint as executor to administer your estate, and who you wish to care for any minor children Lasting powers of attorney - appointing trusted people to manage your property and financial affairs, and to make health and welfare decisions, if you lose the capacity to do so yourself

- appointing trusted people to manage your property and financial affairs, and to make health and welfare decisions, if you lose the capacity to do so yourself Trusts - legal structures that hold assets for the benefit of named beneficiaries and can be used to protect assets, manage inheritance tax, support vulnerable beneficiaries, and control how and when assets are distributed

- legal structures that hold assets for the benefit of named beneficiaries and can be used to protect assets, manage inheritance tax, support vulnerable beneficiaries, and control how and when assets are distributed Inheritance tax planning - structuring your estate to minimise the inheritance tax liability on your death, making use of available exemptions and reliefs

- structuring your estate to minimise the inheritance tax liability on your death, making use of available exemptions and reliefs Life insurance - ensuring appropriate life insurance policies are in place and, where relevant, written in trust so that any pay-out does not form part of your taxable estate

- ensuring appropriate life insurance policies are in place and, where relevant, written in trust so that any pay-out does not form part of your taxable estate Gifts - making lifetime gifts to reduce the value of your estate, with an understanding of the tax rules that apply to those gifts

- making lifetime gifts to reduce the value of your estate, with an understanding of the tax rules that apply to those gifts Digital assets - addressing what happens to online accounts, digital currencies, and other digital assets as part of a modern estate plan

Why Is Estate Planning Important?

Without appropriate planning, your estate and affairs may not be dealt with as you would have chosen.

Without a Will, the Intestacy Rules Apply

If you die without a valid will, your estate is distributed under the intestacy rules in England and Wales, which may not reflect your wishes. Unmarried partners have no automatic right to inherit, and stepchildren may also receive nothing unless otherwise provided for. A will allows you to choose who should benefit from your estate.

Without a Lasting Power of Attorney, Your Family May Face Significant Difficulties

If you lose mental capacity without an LPA, no one automatically has authority to manage your finances or make decisions about your care. Your family may need to apply to the Court of Protection for a deputyship order, involving additional time and cost. LPAs allow you to appoint trusted people in advance for property and financial affairs and for health and welfare.

Without Inheritance Tax Planning, Your Estate May Pay More Tax Than Necessary

Inheritance tax is generally charged at 40% on the part of an estate above the available threshold. The nil-rate band is £325,000, with a residence nil-rate band of up to £175,000 in qualifying cases. Estate planning can consider exemptions, reliefs, trusts, lifetime gifts and charitable giving where appropriate.

Key Estate Planning Documents

Your Will

A will appoints executors to administer your estate, identifies beneficiaries and can name guardians for minor children or establish trusts. In England and Wales, a valid will must be in writing and signed in the presence of two witnesses who also sign. Without a valid will, the intestacy rules apply.

Lasting Powers of Attorney

A property and financial affairs LPA covers financial matters such as bank accounts, investments and property. A health and welfare LPA covers decisions such as medical treatment and care. Both must be registered with the Office of the Public Guardian before they can be used.

Trusts

A trust allows trustees to hold assets for beneficiaries and can be created during your lifetime or under your will. Trusts may be used to protect assets for children, support vulnerable beneficiaries, provide a life interest for a surviving spouse or assist with inheritance tax planning. The appropriate structure depends on individual circumstances.

Life Insurance and Pension Planning

Life insurance may be written in trust so that the proceeds do not form part of the estate. Pension benefits are also generally paid outside the estate at the discretion of pension trustees, so nomination forms should be kept up to date. Financial advice may be appropriate alongside legal advice.

When Should You Start Estate Planning?

Estate planning is not only for the elderly or very wealthy. It is relevant to anyone who wants greater control over what happens to their assets and affairs. A plan should be reviewed after major life events such as marriage, divorce, the birth of a child, significant financial changes or the death of a named beneficiary or executor.

An estate plan should also be reviewed periodically and updated whenever circumstances change. In England and Wales, marriage can revoke an existing will unless it was made in contemplation of that marriage.

Get Estate Planning Advice From Duncan Lewis

Duncan Lewis Solicitors advises individuals and families on wills, lasting powers of attorney, trusts, inheritance tax and wider estate planning. Our solicitors provide practical advice tailored to your circumstances and can help put appropriate arrangements in place.