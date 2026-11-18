Undue influence is a recognised ground for challenging the validity of a will in England and Wales, but it is also particularly difficult to prove. Making a will is an intensely private act, and any coercion that may render it invalid can take place behind closed doors, leaving little direct evidence. Understanding what undue influence means in the context of wills, what the law requires you to prove, and what warning signs may justify further investigation is therefore important before deciding whether to bring a claim.

What Is Undue Influence in the Context of Wills?

Undue influence in wills means that the person making the will, the testator, was coerced or pressured into making it, or into including specific provisions, to such a degree that their own free will was overborne. The will therefore does not reflect their true wishes but the wishes of the person who exerted the influence.

Critically, in the context of wills in England and Wales, mere persuasion, however persistent or emotionally charged, is not enough. A family member urging an elderly relative to change their will, or making their expectations clear, does not amount to undue influence unless the pressure amounts to coercion that overbears the testator's own free will.

The burden of proving undue influence lies on the person alleging it, and the applicable standard is the civil standard of proof: the balance of probabilities. However, because undue influence is a serious allegation, convincing evidence will normally be required. The circumstances must make undue influence more probable than any other explanation for the testator's decision.

This is an important distinction from some lifetime gifts and transactions, where undue influence can in certain circumstances be presumed. No such presumption applies to a will. A relationship of trust or influence, such as with a carer, child or other trusted person, may form part of the evidence, but does not by itself establish undue influence.

Five Signs That May Indicate Undue Influence

1. A Sudden or Unexplained Change to the Will

A will that changes significantly close to the end of the testator's life, particularly where earlier wills showed consistent and different intentions, may be a significant circumstance requiring investigation in undue influence cases. Where the change benefits a single individual who had close access to the testator at the relevant time, that pattern warrants investigation.

2. Isolation From Family and Friends

A testator who was gradually cut off from family members and long-standing friends by one particular person, especially where that person also benefited significantly under the will, may have been subjected to pressure that affected their decisions about their will. Isolation can form part of the circumstantial evidence from which undue influence is alleged, particularly when combined with evidence of dependency, vulnerability or controlling behaviour.

3. The Beneficiary Was Involved in Making the Will

Where a person who receives a substantial benefit under the will was closely involved in arranging its preparation, for example, by contacting the solicitor, providing instructions on the testator's behalf or remaining present during discussions, this may justify closer investigation into whether the will represented the testator's independent wishes.

Such involvement does not itself establish undue influence. However, solicitors should ordinarily obtain instructions directly from the testator and, particularly where vulnerability or possible pressure is a concern, speak to the client privately.

4. Vulnerability of the Testator

Age, serious illness, cognitive impairment, frailty or emotional dependence may make a testator more vulnerable to pressure, depending on their individual circumstances. Vulnerability should not be confused with lack of testamentary capacity: a person may have capacity to make a will while nevertheless being vulnerable to coercion.

Evidence of vulnerability does not establish undue influence on its own, but it can be a relevant factor in assessing whether the testator's will was genuinely their own. Medical records, care notes, and witness evidence from those who knew the testator during the relevant period can all be relevant.

5. The Will Is Inconsistent with Previously Expressed Wishes

Where family members or friends can give evidence that the deceased repeatedly expressed intentions during their lifetime that are directly contradicted by the final will, for example, stating they intended to leave the family home to their children but leaving it entirely to a carer, this inconsistency can form part of the evidential picture in an undue influence dispute. However, a testator is entitled to change their mind, so inconsistency with earlier statements or wills does not by itself demonstrate undue influence.

What Evidence Is Needed to Prove Undue Influence?

Because undue influence in the context of wills often occurs in private, direct evidence of coercion may be difficult to obtain. Undue influence cases may therefore depend heavily on circumstantial evidence: the suspicious circumstances surrounding the making of the will, the relationship between the testator and the alleged influencer, the testator's vulnerability, and the departure from previous wills and expressed intentions.

The evidence that is needed will depend on the specific circumstances of the case, but may include medical records from the relevant period, previous wills showing different intentions, witness evidence from family members, friends, and carers, correspondence and communications between the testator and others, and any evidence of the process by which the will was prepared and executed.