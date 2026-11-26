Christmas should be a magical time for children, but for separated parents it can bring additional challenges with the pressure to get arrangements “right”.

Children want certainty, and what they remember the most is not the date or the presents, but the sense of calm and happiness shared with the people they love. Our family law solicitors regularly support parents to agree practical arrangements with the children’s needs at the centre of every decision, and these tips can help the Christmas holidays run more smoothly.

How can separated parents agree Christmas arrangements for children?

It is important to start the conversation early as last-minute planning puts everyone under pressure and makes compromises much harder. It is unlikely that everything will be settled in the first conversation, but starting the conversation early allows the opportunity to iron out any disagreements.

When you talk, cover the practical fine details from who has the children on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day and during what times, to when and where the handovers happen and who will facilitate these, if necessary, and how travel is to be arranged so as to avoid any miscommunication. The way you communicate matters as much as what you agree, so keep the conversation respectful and focused on the children, using a parenting app if necessary, and ensuring the agreements are recorded in writing.

You should also cover back-up plans up front, such as what happens if a child becomes unwell, how you will deal with travel disruption and emergencies.

Putting children's needs first during Christmas

The best Christmas arrangements are built around the children, so look at your children’s ages, personalities, and routines as well as what is fair between the parents. Before settling on an agreement, think about how much travel the children can realistically manage, as several handovers in one day can be hard for younger children, and older children may have plans of their own. Parents should also consider what traditions matter most to their children, their relationships with siblings (including stepsiblings and half-siblings) and their arrangements, and whether they will need some quiet time between celebrations.

It is sensible to hear your children’s views, but do so carefully and in a way that suits their age. Young children may not fully understand what is happening, while older children may feel strongly about where they spend Christmas. Above all, keep the children out of any disagreements between you and do not place them in a position where they feel they have to “choose” between parents.

How to avoid competition between separated parents at Christmas

Christmas is not a contest, and children do not need to be placed in the middle of parents trying to outdo each other. To avoid this, talk to the other parent early on about presents, consider sharing purchases if appropriate, and agree on a budget. This can help you avoid duplicate presents and reduce the pressure to overspend.

What if separated parents can't agree on Christmas arrangements?

If you are struggling to reach an agreement together, it is worth considering: