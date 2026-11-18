In May 2025, in our article Modernising wills: the Law Commission publishes its final report, we looked at the Law Commission's long-awaited final report, Modernising Wills Law.

By way of recap, the report set out 31 recommendations and a draft Bill intended to replace the Wills Act 1837, on which the law governing wills in England and Wales still largely rests. At the time, we said a full Government response could be expected within 12 months. When the report was published, the Government welcomed it as "an important and timely review of the existing law" and said that a full response would follow. More than 17 months later, that response has still not materialised.

On 29 October 2026, Lord Foster of Bath, Chair of the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee, wrote to Sarah Sackman KC MP, Minister for Courts and Legal Services, about the Government's inaction to date on the modernisation of wills.1

Lord Foster’s letter coincided with the end of Free Wills Month in October and the start of Will Aid in November. The letter concentrates on two issues:

electronic wills; and the Government’s delay in responding to the Law Commission’s report.

Electronic wills

Lord Foster refers to just how commonplace electronic signatures and digital documents are in modern times, referring to examples such as opening bank accounts, buying property, obtaining mortgages and signing statements for criminal proceedings. Lord Foster pointedly says of electronic documents: "while they can be used to amass an estate, they cannot be used to bequeath one". Whilst he accepts that concerns about fraud and forgery remain, he considers that such concerns are not insurmountable if electronic wills have robust safeguards and use reliable systems. This entirely aligns with the Law Commission's proposal that electronic wills should be permitted where a "reliable system" is used to identify the testator and witnesses, distinguish copies and prevent unauthorised alteration or destruction. Lord Foster also points to support from the Law Society, with the President of the Law Society having previously said that failure to act risks denying people access to justice and the right to protect their last wishes.2

Delay in responding to the report

Under the protocol agreed between the Government and the Law Commission under the Law Commission Act 2009, the Government was due to give its full response to a report within one year of publication of the report. That deadline passed in May 2026. Lord Foster notes that the Government has said several times that it will respond "in due course": when the report was published, in the Ministry of Justice's February 2026 implementation report, and in Ms Sackman’s own remarks in a House of Commons debate in June 2026. Lord Foster concludes powerfully that "the course is now due".

The letter ends with four questions for the Government:

what steps it is taking to make digital wills formally valid on an equal basis to paper wills; how it will implement the report's recommendations, and on what timetable; when the full response will be published; and why the response has been so significantly delayed.

Comment

The Committee is right to focus on electronic wills – they are probably the most visible part of the reform package and the one that is most likely to grab the attention of the public, as this will impact how many people make a will. However, it must be borne in mind that enabling legislation would only be the first hurdle. Under the Law Commission's proposals, the key question of what counts as a sufficiently "reliable system" would be left to the courts or to regulations, and a further consultation is expected before any regulations are made. Even if the Government committed to reform by the end of this year, a working electronic wills regime is likely to be some years away.

The current position also shows the cost of delay. The rules allowing wills to be witnessed by video during the Covid-19 pandemic expired on 31 January 2024 (which deadline was itself an extension from 31 January 2022). The change to the law was only ever intended to be temporary and as an emergency response to the pandemic. Members of the general public may not be aware of the temporary nature of the rules and accordingly a number of people may be continuing with witnessing by video, which will lead to a greater number of technically invalid wills.

There is also a question of approach. The Law Commission's draft Bill offers a complete replacement for the 1837 Act. Faced with competing demands on parliamentary time, however, the Government could choose to take forward only some of the recommendations, such as electronic wills or the revocation-on-marriage rule, rather than the whole package. A piecemeal approach would deliver some change sooner, but it could make the law less coherent, which is the problem the Law Commission set out to solve.

The letter adds to the pressure on the Government, and its reply should give some indication of whether, and when, reform will happen. A full response would also indicate which of the Law Commission's other proposals the Government supports. It seems the clock is ticking on will reform, particularly so that such reform can keep pace with wider societal change and modern lives. The Government will have to show some will-ing…

Footnotes

1 committees.parliament.uk/publications/55590/standard/pdf/

2 No will to act on wills reform | The Law Society

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