In Episode 24 of Duncan Lewis Solicitors' Navigating Family Law podcast, Family & Child Care Directors Rupinder Jagdev and Krina Parmar are joined by Siân Cox, Barrister at Harcourt Chambers and a specialist in public and private children matters. Together, they explore the complex issue of fabricated or induced illness (FII), and consider when medical concerns about a child may become safeguarding concerns requiring the involvement of the family courts.

The discussion begins by looking at what is meant by fabricated or induced illness and how it differs from genuine parental concern, medically unexplained symptoms and "perplexing presentations". The panel also considers the distinction between fabricated symptoms, where symptoms may be exaggerated or misrepresented, and induced illness, where a parent or carer may take action to cause or worsen symptoms.

Throughout the episode, Rupinder, Krina and Siân discuss:

Identifying and investigating FII: what constitutes fabricated or induced illness, how concerns may arise, and the role of local authorities and other professionals in gathering evidence and assessing safeguarding concerns.

what constitutes fabricated or induced illness, how concerns may arise, and the role of local authorities and other professionals in gathering evidence and assessing safeguarding concerns. Medical and expert evidence: the importance of thorough medical records, expert evidence and professional opinions, including how lawyers and courts should scrutinise evidence and consider alternative explanations for a child's presentation.

the importance of thorough medical records, expert evidence and professional opinions, including how lawyers and courts should scrutinise evidence and consider alternative explanations for a child's presentation. The impact on children and parents: how allegations of FII can affect the parent-child relationship, contact arrangements and parental involvement in a child's medical care, as well as how courts balance protecting children from potential harm with maintaining family relationships.

how allegations of FII can affect the parent-child relationship, contact arrangements and parental involvement in a child's medical care, as well as how courts balance protecting children from potential harm with maintaining family relationships. The family court process: the importance of the threshold for care proceedings, early specialist legal advice, and the challenges involved in complex cases where there may be genuine underlying medical conditions alongside safeguarding concerns.

FII cases can involve significant volumes of medical evidence and complex questions requiring careful consideration by lawyers, experts and the court. The discussion highlights the importance of thorough evidence gathering and judicial scrutiny, particularly where there may be differing medical opinions or uncertainty about the cause of a child's symptoms.

Listen to Episode 24 of Navigating Family Law now to learn more about fabricated or induced illness, the role of medical evidence, and how these complex issues are considered within family law and care proceedings.

Need Legal Advice?

If you are involved in care proceedings or facing allegations relating to fabricated or induced illness, obtaining specialist legal advice at an early stage can be important. These cases can involve complex medical evidence, expert assessments and significant implications for children and parents.