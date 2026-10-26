Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Mental Capacity Assessments In Practice

Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Contributor
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Penningtons Manches Cooper’s head office is in the City of London. There are further UK offices in...

View firm profile
Explore more from Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Understanding mental capacity assessments is crucial for determining whether an individual can make specific decisions at a particular time. This comprehensive guide explores the legal framework under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, the assessment process, and common misconceptions that can cause anxiety for those being evaluated.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Jack Sole
Jack Sole

A mental capacity assessment is an evaluation of an individual’s ability, used to determine whether they can make a specific decision, at the exact time when it needs to be made. For example, they might have capacity to make decisions in relation to their health, but lack capacity to make decisions in relation to their finances.

The presumption under the Mental Capacity Act 2005 is always that someone is assumed to have capacity unless proven otherwise. There may be circumstances where this presumption is called into question, and a person’s capacity is in doubt. In these situations, a mental capacity assessment may be recommended to confirm whether or not the individual has the requisite capacity to make the specific decision.

Section 2 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 explains that: ‘A person lacks capacity in relation to a matter if at the material time he is unable to make a decision for himself in relation to the matter because of an impairment of, or a disturbance in the functioning of, the mind or brain.’

The impairment or disturbance referred to in this act can be temporary or permanent. Common examples include:

  • acquired brain injuries;
  • dementia or Alzheimer’s disease;
  • learning disabilities;
  • mental health;
  • alcohol/substance use.

The assessment will identify whether the individual is able to:

  • understand the information relevant to the decision;
  • retain that information;
  • use or weigh that information as part of the process of making the decision;
  • communicate their decision (whether by talking, sign language or other means).

If they are unable to do one or more of these things, the assessor will conclude that the individual lacks capacity to make that specific decision. However, before finalising their conclusion, there are other principles that must also be considered:

  • the assessor must ensure that they have taken all practicable steps to help the person make the decision, such as communicating with them in a clear and concise way that the individual will understand (eg translator, sign language);
  • an unwise decision does not necessarily indicate that the individual lacks capacity;
  • an individual’s age, appearance, condition or behaviour alone will not be sufficient grounds for an assessor to conclude that they lack capacity to make the decision.

In light of these principles it is important for the assessor to be provided with sufficient information about the individual in advance of the assessment taking place. Personal details about the individual, including past and present wishes and feelings, will help the assessor to take those practicable steps to promote the individual’s presentation during the assessment. Likewise, relevant persons such as family members or professionals such as a case manager should spend time explaining the assessment to the person concerned and help them to prepare in advance.

A common misconception is that an assessment of an individual’s capacity is about intelligence, or passing or failing a test.

This aspect of capacity assessments can be a source of anxiety and even embarrassment for individuals. However, it is important to remember the real purpose of the assessment, which is to understand whether at that particular moment in time, an individual is able to make that particular decision. A finding of incapacity is not a blanket decision across all aspects of the person’s life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

Probate Loans And Inheritance Advances: How Legal Advice Can Help

When a loved one passes away, beneficiaries often face months of waiting before receiving their inheritance while the estate goes through probate. Probate loans offer early access to funds, but they come with significant costs that increase the longer administration takes. Understanding how these arrangements work, what solicitors can and cannot do, and the true financial implications is essential before proceeding.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

What Do The New Statistics Published By The Office For National Statistics Tell Us About Family Life In England And Wales?

The Office of National Statistics has released new data on divorce and civil partnership dissolution in England and Wales through 2025, revealing that the average relationship ends after approximately 13 years. With over 105,000 couples legally ending their relationships in 2025 and cohabitation rates rising to 24.3% of coupled households, these statistics highlight the urgent need for comprehensive legal frameworks that address both married and unmarried partnerships.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

The EU Pharma Package: Upcoming Reform Of Regulatory Data Exclusivity And Market Protection For Approved Medicines For Human Use

The European Parliament and Council have agreed on the most significant reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation in two decades, fundamentally restructuring the regulatory data exclusivity and market protection framework for newly approved medicines. While the baseline eight-year data protection period remains unchanged, the market exclusivity system has been overhauled with a new modulated approach that reduces automatic protection and requires pharmaceutical companies to complete specific clinical studies
European UnionFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

US Surrogacy: Prospective Changes To Birthright Citizenship

President Trump's executive orders targeting birthright citizenship have created unprecedented uncertainty for international intended parents pursuing surrogacy in the United States. With the legal landscape shifting rapidly and US citizenship no longer guaranteed for babies born through commercial surrogacy arrangements, families at every stage of their journey must now navigate complex contingency planning involving alternative passports, immigration status, and constitutional challenges.
United StatesImmigration
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Andy Burnham And The Future Of Employment Law: What Can We Expect?

As Parliament enters its summer recess, attention turns to how new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's leadership may shape the future of employment law in the UK. With many Employment Rights Act 2025 reforms still pending implementation, his track record as Greater Manchester mayor offers insights into potential policy directions. Will his commitment to 'good employment' principles signal further workplace reforms beyond the current legislative agenda?
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Right To Work Changes: What Does The New Legislation Mean For Employers, Developers And Contractors In The Construction Sector?

The UK's Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to right-to-work compliance that extend liability throughout construction supply chains. Developers, main contractors, and subcontractors now face expanded obligations to verify worker eligibility, with potential fines reaching £60,000 per illegal worker and criminal sanctions for knowing violations.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

How The Finance Act 2026 Could Impact Contractor Engagement Across The Life Sciences Sector

The Finance Act 2026 introduces joint and several liability rules that fundamentally change how tax compliance works in labour supply chains involving umbrella companies and personal service companies. Life sciences businesses that rely on contractors for clinical trials, research programmes, and regulatory projects face new risks that extend beyond traditional IR35 obligations, with potential liability even for small businesses previously exempt from off-payroll working requirements.
United KingdomTax
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Proposed Changes To The ACAS Code: Have Your Say

ACAS has proposed the most significant revisions to its code of practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures in years, with changes that could reshape how organisations handle workplace concerns, disciplinary matters and capability issues. While many proposals reflect existing good practice, several developments—including extending coverage to workers, emphasising informal resolution...
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

The Rise Of Agentic AI: Legal And Contractual Considerations

By 2028, more than a third of organisations are expected to have AI agents working alongside employees. This shift towards agentic AI—systems that can plan tasks, use external tools, and complete complex activities with limited human involvement—raises important legal questions around accountability, data protection, and risk management that organisations must address before deployment.
United KingdomTechnology
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP