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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Loans From Family And Friends: Gifts Or Debts?

Mills & Reeve LLP
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When couples separate, financial assistance from family or friends often becomes contentious. What seemed like straightforward help during happier times can spark disputes over whether money was a gift, a hard loan requiring immediate repayment, or a soft loan with flexible terms—distinctions that significantly impact how assets are divided in family court proceedings.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Frances Bailey
Frances Bailey

When relationships break down, separating the couple’s finances is rarely straightforward. One issue that comes up time and again is where money has been provided by family, or sometimes even friends. In happier times the couple may have been aligned as to the need (or not) to repay any such assistance but on separation disputes may arise, with real implications for both outcome and the cost and time taken to reach a settlement.

Why this issue arises so often?

It is very common for couples to receive financial help from parents, relatives or even close friends. This might be to assist with a house purchase, to help meet school fees for children, or to get through a period of financial pressure.

At the time the assistance is provided everyone (the couple and third party) may well be on good terms. There may be little appetite for formal paperwork, particularly where the money comes from a parent who simply wants to help. However, difficulties often arise when a relationship ends. Where arrangements were informal and undocumented it is not uncommon for one person to be clear that funds must be repaid whilst the other argues that it was always understood to be a gift. Equally, sometimes the lenders own position hardens once separation becomes a reality: a parent may have been more than happy to help their daughter and son-in-law in happier times but do not want said son-in-law to (indirectly) benefit in the event of a divorce.

Equally, during a period of separation, third parties frequently step up to assist with the funding of legal fees, and / or day to day living costs. At first blush this may look like a more attractive option than taking out expensive loans or credit cards to fund those expenses, but thought it not always given to the implications for both the third party and the recipient of such assistance and disputes can, again, arise as to whether such assistance should be treated as a loan which is required to be repaid.

Gifts, soft loans and hard loans — and why the distinction matters

Where disputes arise the family courts have to grapple with how to treat the assistance provided. They will generally seek to categorise the assistance in one of three ways:

Assistance provided by way of gift: i.e. money that was given without any expectation of repayment (often as an advance on inheritance). If funds are treated as a gift, they usually form part of the couple’s available resources and are taken into account when dividing assets (even if there are arguments as to the nature of those funds being ‘non-matrimonial’ and therefore not assumed to be shared equally).

A “hard loan”: i.e a genuine debt, with a clear obligation to repay, and formal terms and where the lender would seek to enforce their right for repayment, even if it meant potentially putting the borrower(s) in a position of financial hardship. For obvious reasons, loans from third party commercial lenders are always treated as ‘hard loans’ and the amount owing is therefore deducted from the parties’ gross assets when calculating the net asset pot available for distribution.

A “soft loan” sits somewhere in the middle. This is money that it is accepted was provided by way of a loan (rather than a gift or inheritance) but where the family courts think it unlikely the third party would take enforcement action to repay. Loans from family, and friends, often fall into this middle ground, not least when they are informal in nature, undocumented with no set repayment date, no interest accruing and no real pressure to repay unless and until funds allow.

The implications of a finding that assistance was provided by way of a ‘soft loan’ is that the court is likely to treat it as more akin to a gift, and certainly not something where repayment should be prioritised above other pressing needs (such as rehousing both parties).

As can be seen, the classification of third party assistance matters because it affects the financial “pot” available for settlement, and ultimately the division achieved. If money is treated as a hard debt, it reduces what is available to share. If it is treated as a gift, it does not. Where it is treated as a soft loan it may reduce the pot but move the division in favour of the party whose parent or friend didn’t provide the assistance, the court taking comfort from the fact the third party is unlikely to demand repayment in the immediate future.

What evidence is usually considered?

The court will look at the reality of the arrangement, not just how it is described. Helpful evidence can include:

  • Written formal documentation, such as loan agreements, legal charges secured against properties, declarations of trust etc

  • Correspondence and emails sent at the time of the assistance provided setting out clearly what was agreed both so far as the nature of assistance and the terms

  • In relation to those terms, provisions for interest, repayments schedules or triggers for repayment (for example, a sale of a property) will point more towards a finding that assistance was provided by way of a loan with a clear expectation of repayment

  • Bank records, showing whether there has been a history of repayments, and if so, how regularly, and correspondence evidencing chasing or enforcement of any missing payments

  • Evidence of the lender’s financial position, and whether they genuinely need or expect the money back, coupled with information around the relationship between the lender and borrower (a parent may be more likely be assumed to have simply advanced a future inheritance, whereas a more distant relative might more reasonably be assumed to require repaying)

Consistency of evidence from the purported lender and the party who argues they should be repaid will also be key.

No single factor is decisive. The family court will take a broad, common‑sense view and will often look closely at what was intended at the time the money was given, and how that intention has played out since.

Common assumptions that can cause problems

There are several assumptions that regularly cause difficulty.

One is the belief that calling something a “loan” automatically makes it a debt. Labels matter far less than substance. If there has never been any real expectation of repayment, the court may conclude that the money is not a true loan, whatever it was called.

Equally, though, there are some who assume that just because money has been provided by family it will never be something a court will assume should be repaid. There may be circumstances where the evidence makes clear that, despite the relationship, the funds really have been advanced on commercial terms and must be repaid.

Finally, some people assume that documenting a loan will create tension or mistrust. In practice, clarity at the outset will prevent far greater stress later. As time passes, memories fade and relationships change and relying on ‘everyone gets along and knows what was agreed’ can be very dangerous.

Practical tips

While no one plans for a relationship to end, keeping written records, having clear and upfront discussions and formalising arrangements (with legal advice at the time of assisting) can reduce the risk of problems arising later.

Where relationships do break down, all parties (including the third party) should take early advice, especially where significant sums or property are involved.

These steps are not about mistrust. They are about clarity, fairness and protecting relationships — both within families and between separating partners.

Summary

Money provided by family and friends is often given with kindness and good intentions. However, when relationships break down, that same generosity can become a source of uncertainty or dispute. Honest and clear conversations and formal documentation at the outset can avoid significant disputes, legal fees and unnecessary stress later on.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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