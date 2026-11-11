How Should Deputies Choose Which IFA To Instruct? (Video)

The biggest risk when comparing IFAs is not comparing like for like: different firms disclose fees, performance, and inflation assumptions differently, which can make one proposal look better than another for reasons that have nothing to do with quality of advice. Ian MacKendrick and Stephen Farnfield, chartered independent financial advisers and expert witnesses at Paladin, set out how deputies can level the playing field, including a simple five-point checklist worth using in any beauty parade.

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Why “beauty parade” comparisons can be misleading

MacKendrick warns that beauty parade documents (where firms pitch for the work) aren’t regulated in the way formal advice is, meaning disclosure standards vary:

“Beauty Parade documents, they’re not regulated, they don’t have to go through compliance, so they can be a little bit more loose.”

Some firms will disclose everything: ongoing fees, platform fees, transaction charges, stamp duty, and whether figures are inclusive or exclusive of VAT. Others may present only headline figures. Deputies should actively check for:

Ongoing fees and platform fees

Transaction charges (sometimes referred to as hidden fees)

(sometimes referred to as hidden fees) Whether figures are VAT inclusive or exclusive

What’s included in the ongoing fee (some firms bundle in benefits or CHC funding support, others charge separately)

Watch for inflation assumptions skewing performance comparisons

One subtle but important point MacKendrick raises: there’s no fixed rule for what inflation figure firms use in cash flow projections or performance graphs.

“In the setting of the personal injury discount rate, they use say the last 30 years of CPI, that might be 2.5%. But an IFA doing cash flow might be using 2%. So if you were looking at the two side by side, one might be seeing much higher… but again, not comparing like for like.”

Two firms can use identical underlying data, but different inflation assumptions can make one projection look significantly more favourable, without reflecting any real difference in the quality of advice. Always ask what inflation figure has been used.

Ask whether performance is benchmarked against ARC

As covered in comparing risk categories, asking firms to benchmark their proposed portfolio against ARC helps ensure a fairer comparison. MacKendrick adds a further layer to this: ask whether the performance graphs shown are inclusive or exclusive of ongoing fees, transaction charges, and VAT, so that the ARC comparison itself is genuinely like for like.

A practical cost-saving question: cash management systems

MacKendrick flags a feature worth asking about directly: some firms offer a cash management system that consolidates funds (rather than spreading a large compensation sum across many individual bank accounts to stay within protection limits) into one place, accessible with a single signature, at competitive interest rates. This can save significant deputy time and pass on cost efficiencies to P.

Meeting the family in person changes outcomes

MacKendrick’s experience is that how a beauty parade is run affects the result:

“When you just send it out to family to decide, obviously with your advice, they will just tend to go to the one that’s the lowest cost, generally. When you’re introduced to the family, it’s a very different outcome, because they get a sense of somebody that they’re going to be working with for the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years, and the business and the shared values, the ethics.”

A face-to-face introduction lets the family ask questions about charges directly, and gives them a sense of the long-term relationship, not just the headline price.

A memorable checklist: IFAS

Farnfield offers a simple five-point framework deputies can use as a crib sheet in any beauty parade:

Independence: are they genuinely independent, and what is their regulatory position?

are they genuinely independent, and what is their regulatory position? Fees: what are they, how are they charged, and who pays them?

what are they, how are they charged, and who pays them? Advice: is it clear, tailored to the client, logical, and easy to understand?

is it clear, tailored to the client, logical, and easy to understand? Service: what is actually provided for those fees, and what isn’t?

“IFAs and follow that through… regardless of how fancy it looks and what free gifts they’re given or anything else in terms of at the meeting, that they’ve got that to tick through, ask the questions and make sure they’re comfortable with the answers.”

Other due diligence questions worth asking every adviser

Farnfield also recommends deputies ask each firm directly:

What do you actually provide, investment management only, or wider planning support too?

What is excluded, and are there additional charges for extra meetings or cash flow modelling?

Do you review the portfolio regularly, and would you recommend changes over time?

What happens if the deputy or family wants to change adviser in future? Are there barriers to exit?

Can complex advice be explained simply, given most families have no prior experience managing large sums?

The bottom line for deputies

Don’t take headline figures at face value. Ask every firm the same set of questions, check what inflation assumption underlies any projection, confirm whether performance figures are net or gross of charges, and where possible, meet the family in person so the decision isn’t made on cost alone.

FAQ

What should deputies check when comparing fees between IFAs? Ask whether ongoing fees, platform fees, and transaction charges are all disclosed, and whether figures are inclusive or exclusive of VAT. Beauty parade documents aren’t regulated in the same way as formal advice, so disclosure standards can vary significantly between firms.

Why do performance projections from different IFAs sometimes look very different? There’s no fixed rule for the inflation assumption used in cash flow modelling. Two firms can use the same underlying data but different inflation figures, which can make one projection appear more favourable without reflecting any real difference in advice quality.

What is the IFAS checklist for choosing a financial adviser? Independence, Fees, Advice, and Service: whether the adviser is genuinely independent, how their fees work and who pays them, whether their advice is clear and tailored, and exactly what is provided for those fees.