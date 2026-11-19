Divorce rates are falling, but is that really the full story?

Who doesn’t love a statistic! Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show that divorce rates in England and Wales continue to fall. In 2025, the divorce rate for opposite-sex couples was 8.4 divorces per 1,000 married people, significantly lower than the peak of 14.2 per 1,000 in 1993. Couples are also marrying later, with the typical age at first marriage now standing at 32.7 for men and 31.2 for women.

On the face of it, that sounds like positive news. Fewer divorces must mean happier, longer-lasting relationships, surely? Perhaps. But from a family lawyer’s perspective, I am not convinced that is the whole story. The question may not be whether fewer people are divorcing. The real question may be whether fewer people are getting married in the first place.

The Rise of Cohabitation

Over the last two decades, family life has changed significantly. Many couples now choose to live together without marrying, whether because they see marriage as unnecessary, wish to avoid the expense of a wedding, have been married before, or simply do not feel marriage reflects their relationship. The reality is that cohabitation is no longer unusual. It is entirely mainstream and the problem is that whilst society has moved on, the law has largely stayed where it is.

The Myth of the Common Law Spouse

Many people still believe that if they live together for a sufficient period of time, they acquire the same rights as a married couple. Unfortunately, that simply is not the case.

There is no such thing as a “common law spouse“. As family lawyers, we regularly meet clients who are genuinely shocked to learn that after years, sometimes decades, of living together, raising children and building a life as a family, they may have very limited legal remedies if the relationship breaks down.

When a marriage ends, the court has broad powers to achieve a fair outcome. It can redistribute assets, share pensions and, where appropriate, make maintenance orders. When a cohabiting relationship ends, the position is very different. Instead of asking what is fair, the law often focuses on technical questions such as:

Who legally owns the property?

Was there a declaration of trust?

Can a beneficial interest be established?

Was money advanced as a gift or a loan?

Has one party relied on promises made by the other?

For many separating couples, these disputes feel entirely detached from the reality of the relationship they have lived and the law often struggles to recognise the practical arrangements that many families adopt over years of living together.

An Increasingly Common Problem

The average marriage that ends in divorce now lasts around 13 years, at the same time, many couples spend years cohabiting before marrying, if they marry at all. Increasingly, people are buying homes together, having children together and organising their finances together without ever acquiring the legal protections that marriage provides. This creates a growing gap between how families live and how the law treats them.

Is Reform Finally on the Horizon?

Interestingly, the Government appears to have recognised that the current law may no longer reflect modern family life. In June 2026, the Ministry of Justice launched its consultation, A Fairer End to Relationships, describing potential reforms for cohabiting couples and acknowledging that more than 3.5 million couples now live together without marrying or entering into a civil partnership.

The consultation considers whether long-term cohabitants should have access to limited financial remedies on separation, whether cohabitants should enjoy greater inheritance rights, and whether the law should provide further protection for those who are financially vulnerable or have experienced domestic abuse. Whether the proposals ultimately become law remains to be seen, but the fact that the conversation is now taking place is significant.

What Should Cohabiting Couples do Now?

For the time being, the law has not changed. That means cohabiting couples should not assume they have legal protection simply because they have lived together for a number of years.

Instead, they should consider:

Entering into a cohabitation agreement.

Recording ownership interests through a Declaration of Trust.

Keeping financial arrangements under review.

Ensuring they each have an up-to-date Will.

Taking legal advice before purchasing property or making substantial financial contributions.

These conversations can feel uncomfortable, but they are invariably easier than dealing with a dispute once a relationship has ended.

Final Thoughts

As family lawyers, we spend much of our time helping people navigate relationship breakdown. Whilst it is encouraging to see divorce rates falling, I suspect the statistics only tell part of the story.

The reality is that more couples are choosing a different path. They are building families, purchasing homes and making long-term commitments without marrying.

Whether the law should continue to distinguish so sharply between marriage and cohabitation is ultimately a question for Parliament. However, as the Government’s consultation recognises, modern family life has changed considerably, and the law may need to evolve with it.

Until then, one thing remains clear: cohabiting couples should understand their legal position before problems arise, rather than discovering the reality after the relationship has broken down.