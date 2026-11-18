In the latest episode of Navigating Family Law, Duncan Lewis Director Rupinder Jagdev and Solicitor Rabia Khan are joined by family law barrister Paul Hepher, of 4PB Chambers, to discuss the complex issues that arise when a child is taken abroad by one parent without the other's consent.

The discussion looks at how the Hague Convention operates, why a child's habitual residence is important, and how courts assess questions of consent and whether a parent has agreed to or accepted a child's relocation.

The speakers also examine the difficult cases involving allegations of domestic abuse, including when a parent may argue that returning a child would expose them to a risk of serious harm. They consider the evidence courts may look at, the child's own wishes and the importance of acting quickly in these cases.

With international family disputes often involving urgent decisions and complex legal arguments, the episode offers a useful insight into the issues facing parents and the lawyers who represent them.

Listen to the latest episode of Navigating Family Law on Spotify.

About the presenters

Rabia Khan – Solicitor, Duncan Lewis Solicitors

Rabia Khan is a Solicitor in the Family Department at Duncan Lewis' Birmingham office. She advises on a range of family matters, including divorce and financial settlements, child arrangements and protective orders. She holds Law Society Family Law Advanced Accreditation in both Divorce and Finance and Child Abduction and Wardship.

Rupinder Jagdev – Director, Duncan Lewis Solicitors

Rupinder Jagdev is a Director in the Family and Child Care Department at Duncan Lewis' Birmingham office. A recommended lawyer in The Legal 500, she has extensive experience in public and private children law, including care proceedings, wardship, injunctions and child abduction matters. She also represents parents and children in complex cases involving issues such as domestic abuse, forced marriage and international family disputes.

Previous Episodes Include

Episode 24:

Fabricated or Induced Illness: When Medical Concerns Become Safeguarding Concerns

In this episode of Navigating Family Law, Rupinder Jagdev and Krina Palmer are joined by barrister Sian Cox to explore fabricated or induced illness (FII). The discussion considers what FII means, how concerns are investigated, the role of medical evidence and local authorities, and how family law proceedings can affect children and parents.

Episode 23:

The Child Friendly Family Court Model in Leads

In this episode of the Duncan Lewis Family Law Podcast, Sarah Peart is joined by Sophie and Lauren from our Leeds Family and Child Care Team to discuss the child-focused family court model, now in operation in Leeds for over a year. The team explores how the Pathfinder approach is changing private children proceedings, placing children's voices at the centre of decisions, reducing conflict between parents, and significantly shortening the length of cases. They also share real experiences from practice, discuss the latest statistics, and consider what the national rollout could mean for families and professionals across the UK.

About the Podcast

Navigating Family Law is brought to you by the award-winning Family & Child Care team at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, named Family Law Firm of the Year (London) at the LexisNexis Legal Awards 2024. Each episode breaks down complex family law issues in plain English, combining expert insight with a compassionate and client-focused approach.