Being left out of a will does not necessarily mean you have no legal options. In England and Wales, two of the main routes are challenging the validity of the will itself and, for certain eligible people, making a claim for reasonable financial provision under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. Other types of claim may also be available depending on the circumstances. This article explains these two common routes and the key issues to consider.

Route 1: Challenging the Validity of the Will

If you believe a will is invalid, you may be able to challenge it on one or more recognised legal grounds. A successful challenge may result in the will, or the affected part of it, not taking effect. If the whole will is found to be invalid, the estate will generally pass under an earlier valid will or, if there is no earlier valid will, under the intestacy rules. This could result in someone inheriting who would not inherit under the disputed will.

You do not have to be named in the disputed will to challenge its validity. However, you generally need a genuine interest in the outcome. For example, you may have an interest if you would inherit under an earlier will or under the intestacy rules if the disputed will were found to be invalid.

Lack of Testamentary Capacity

A will can be challenged if the person making it, the testator, lacked testamentary capacity when the will was made. Under the test established in Banks v Goodfellow, the testator must understand the nature and effect of making a will, have a sufficient understanding of the property they are disposing of, and be able to understand and weigh the claims of people they ought reasonably to consider. Their decisions must also not be affected by a disorder or delusion that influences the terms of the will. A diagnosis such as dementia does not automatically mean that someone lacks testamentary capacity; the question is whether they had the required understanding at the relevant time. Medical records, evidence from those who dealt with the testator and, where appropriate, expert evidence can all be important.

Undue Influence

A will can be challenged for undue influence where the testator was subjected to coercion that overbore their free will, so that the will did not genuinely reflect their own wishes. Persuasion, appeals to emotion or pressure do not necessarily amount to undue influence. Because coercion often takes place in private, a claim may rely heavily on circumstantial evidence, but factors such as vulnerability, dependency or opportunity do not by themselves prove undue influence.

Lack of Knowledge and Approval

Even where a testator had testamentary capacity, a will can be challenged if they did not know and approve its contents. Suspicious circumstances surrounding the preparation or execution of the will, for example, significant involvement by someone who benefits from it, may require closer examination. The ultimate question is whether the will genuinely represented the testator's intentions.

Fraud, Forgery, or Failure to Meet Formal Requirements

Under the Wills Act 1837, a will must generally be in writing and signed by the testator, or by another person in the testator's presence and at their direction. The testator must sign or acknowledge their signature in the presence of two witnesses who are present at the same time, and the witnesses must then attest and sign the will in the testator's presence. Failure to comply with the required formalities can make a will invalid. A will may also be challenged where it or the testator's signature has been forged or where fraud has affected its validity.

Route 2: Claiming Reasonable Financial Provision Under the Inheritance Act 1975

Even where a will is valid, certain people may be able to apply for reasonable financial provision from the estate under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. Whether a claim can be made depends on the applicant's relationship with the deceased or, in some cases, whether the deceased was financially maintaining them. The amount and type of provision the court may consider reasonable will depend on the category of applicant and the circumstances of the case.

Those who may be eligible to bring a claim under the 1975 Act include a spouse or civil partner; a former spouse or civil partner who has not remarried or formed a new civil partnership; a qualifying cohabiting partner; a child of the deceased; someone who was treated by the deceased as a child in a family in which the deceased stood in the role of a parent; and certain people who were being maintained by the deceased immediately before the death. A qualifying cohabitant generally needs to have lived in the same household as the deceased as if they were married or civil partners throughout the two years immediately before the death. This is separate from the category for people who were financially maintained by the deceased.

A claim under the 1975 Act should normally be brought within six months from the date on which a grant of representation is first taken out. A claim can be started before a grant is obtained. The court has discretion to permit a claim after the six-month period, but permission is not automatic and the circumstances of the delay will be important. Anyone considering a claim should therefore seek advice as early as possible.

Time Limits, Costs, and the Process of Contesting a Will

There is generally no fixed statutory limitation period for a probate claim challenging the validity of a will, but delay can create serious practical and evidential difficulties, particularly if estate assets have already been distributed. Where there is a genuine dispute about the validity of a will and a grant has not yet been issued, it may be appropriate to enter a caveat. A caveat prevents a grant of representation being issued while it remains in force. It initially lasts for six months and can be extended, but it can also be challenged by the person seeking the grant.

Who pays the legal costs of a will dispute ultimately depends on the circumstances and the court's discretion. The general rule in civil proceedings is that the unsuccessful party will be ordered to pay the successful party's costs, although the court can make a different order. In probate disputes there are limited recognised circumstances in which the usual rule may not apply, including where the conduct of the testator or those interested in the estate caused the litigation, or where the circumstances reasonably required the validity of the will to be investigated. Costs should therefore be considered carefully before proceedings are started.

Not all inheritance disputes need to be decided at trial. Mediation, negotiation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution can provide an opportunity to resolve a dispute without the cost and uncertainty of full court proceedings. Our contentious probate solicitors can advise on the available options and the most appropriate approach for your circumstances.