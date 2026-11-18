New research undertaken by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has revealed that men and women in management view their workplaces in very different way when it comes to development opportunities. In its survey of 600 UK managers, CMI found that more than two in five male managers said men and women had equal opportunities to progress into leadership or management roles. However, amongst female managers, the figure fell to just one in four.

The findings on promotion are even more striking. Over four in five respondents could not rule out that gender stereotypes or unconscious bias had an influence on young women’s promotion prospects within their own organisations, and only one in six said bias never played a role in promotion decisions. A quarter pointed to bias or a male-dominated culture as a key obstacle to young women securing their first management or leadership role.

Ann Francke, chief executive of the CMI, put the point directly. “When male managers are almost twice as likely as female managers to believe the playing field is level, employers should be asking what they are missing.”

None of this means that discrimination has definitely occurred in the organisations surveyed, but being unable to rule out bias is not the same as reporting that it happened. For employers, though, the disconnect is more than a question of workplace culture. It raises a legal question every business should be able to answer. How confident can it be that its promotion decisions are free from discrimination, and could it demonstrate that if challenged?

When good intentions aren’t enough

Section 39 of the Equality Act 2010 makes it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against an employee in the way it gives, or fails to give, access to promotion, training or transfer. Direct sex discrimination, defined in section 13, means treating a woman less favourably than a man would be treated because of her sex.

Most managers would say they have never done that. They picture discrimination as something deliberate, such as a boss who openly prefers to promote men, and do not recognise themselves in it. The case of Nagarajan v London Regional Transport shows why that is not the end of the matter. Here, Mr Nagarajan had previously brought tribunal claims against the company, and when he later applied for a post there and was turned down after interview, the tribunal found that the interviewers had been influenced by those earlier claims even if they had not realised it. In 1999 the House of Lords upheld that finding and confirmed that discrimination does not have to be conscious. The case concerned victimisation under the old race relations legislation, but the principle applies equally to sex discrimination claims brought today.

Consider two internal candidates for a team leader role. The manager chooses the man and, when asked why, explains that the woman has young children and might struggle with the early starts the job involves, or that she came across as less assertive at interview. The first explanation rests on an assumption that would not be made about a father. Depending on how the manager would have viewed the same manner in a male candidate, perhaps as calm or considered, the second may be just as problematic. A tribunal is unlikely to be persuaded by either, even if the manager sincerely believed both were fair.

Managers are still entitled to decide that someone is not ready for promotion, and a view based on her appraisals, the projects she has led and what the role needs is likely to stand up if it is challenged. Impressions of how she might cope are much harder to defend.

There is also a far subtler version of the same problem. If the people running teams in a business have mostly been men, the picture of a good manager there may look a lot like them. A male candidate who talks and works the way his predecessors did can seem the obvious choice, without anyone stopping to ask what that impression is actually based on. When over four in five CMI respondents said they could not rule out unconscious bias, this is precisely the kind of influence they were unable to exclude.

The risks hidden in promotion processes

Section 136 of the Equality Act sets out how the burden of proof operates. If an employee can establish facts from which a tribunal could decide, in the absence of any other explanation, that discrimination has taken place, it falls to the employer to prove otherwise. Missing out on promotion is not enough by itself to shift the burden, but once it has shifted the employer will need to explain why the successful candidate was chosen and have evidence to support that explanation.

Businesses that promote on the strength of informal conversations and a senior manager’s judgment can find that difficult. Qualities such as leadership presence, confidence or being a good cultural fit are not unlawful criteria, although they are open to interpretation, and a tribunal may question whether they were applied in the same way to every candidate. Written criteria, scored consistently and with the reasons for the final decision recorded, puts an employer in a far stronger position.

Employers should also think about what they require of candidates in the first place. Expecting someone to be available at any time, to work long hours as a matter of routine or to have an unbroken career history can look neutral on paper. Because women still tend to carry more caring responsibilities, though, criteria of this kind can put them at a particular disadvantage, and an employer applying them may face a claim of indirect sex discrimination unless it can show the requirement is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

Management roles can legitimately be demanding, and the law does not stop employers saying so. What it expects is that the employer can justify a requirement by reference to the job, rather than to habit or to a particular idea of what commitment should look like. Being prepared to stay late in the office says relatively little about whether someone can lead a team. A promotion process can be thoroughly documented and still be open to challenge if the criteria at its heart were discriminatory to begin with.

Can employers take positive action?

Suppose an employer identifies a persistent lack of women in its first tier of management. It wants to address the imbalance, but what steps can it lawfully take?

The law provides considerable scope for action. Section 158 of the Equality Act permits proportionate positive action where an employer reasonably thinks that people sharing a protected characteristic are disadvantaged or under-represented. The employer could introduce mentoring, offer targeted leadership development, encourage women to apply for management roles and tackle practical barriers, such as the way vacancies are advertised.

Once the employer reaches the point of choosing between candidates for a particular role, the rules are tighter. Section 159 allows it to favour a candidate from an under-represented group only if that candidate is as qualified as the other, the employer has no general policy of preferring people with that characteristic, and the favourable treatment is a proportionate way of addressing the disadvantage or under-representation. Promoting a woman over a better qualified man because she is a woman would amount to unlawful discrimination against him, however good the intentions behind it.

Why this matters beyond individual promotions

Employers with 250 or more staff have been required to report their gender pay gap since 2017. Equal pay for equal work is a separate legal obligation, and a business can meet it in full while still reporting a significant gap. The reason usually lies in where women sit within the organisation. Gender pay gap reports include the proportion of men and women in each pay quartile, and if women are concentrated in the lower quartiles, the headline figure will reflect that regardless of what the business pays individuals for equivalent work.

Promotion into a first management role is often where that pattern begins. A woman passed over for her first team leader post in her late twenties will have less management experience to point to when a senior role comes up ten years later, and over time that shows up in the quartile figures.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025) will add to these reporting obligations. Employers of that size can already publish an equality action plan alongside their gender pay gap figures on a voluntary basis, setting out what they are doing about the gap and how they support employees going through the menopause. ERA 2025 is expected to make these plans compulsory from 2027, though the detail will depend on secondary legislation. The legislation itself says nothing about promotion. Government guidance does, however, include promotion transparency and leadership pathways for women in its list of actions employers might take, and a business that has already examined how women progress through its management structure will have something meaningful to put in its plan.

Moving from policy to practice

The CMI research points to a gap between how fair managers believe their organisations to be and what they will admit when asked directly about bias. An equality policy, however well drafted, will not close that gap by itself.

Taking a closer look at promotion data is a sensible place to begin. If an employer records who applies, who is shortlisted and who is appointed, broken down by sex and age, it can see where women drop out of the process. A low number of applications from women may suggest that the requirements of the role, or the way it is advertised, are putting them off. Where women apply in reasonable numbers but are less successful at interview, the assessment stage deserves closer attention.

Agreeing criteria before candidates are considered, and checking them against what the role needs, makes inconsistent decisions less likely. Involving more than one decision-maker helps, as does recording reasons at the time rather than reconstructing them after a complaint. Employers should also be aware of the part informal sponsorship plays, since a senior colleague’s support can determine who is put forward long before any formal process starts. Unconscious bias training has some value, though a single session is unlikely to make much difference unless managers are expected to apply what they have learned and the business checks whether its promotion outcomes change.

Many employers will be confident that their promotion decisions are fair. The CMI research suggests that confidence is worth testing. Employers who would like some support in reviewing their promotion processes, positive action initiatives or equality action plans can contact the employment team at Buckles Solicitors for specialist insight and assistance.