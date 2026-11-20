Employment law discussions often focus on unfair dismissal, flexible working, harassment and family leave. Whistleblowing gets less attention, but that may be about to change.

The Government's latest consultation could significantly affect how organisations investigate concerns, manage risk and demonstrate compliance.

It does not propose a complete overhaul, but it includes potentially important changes to how concerns from employees, workers and a wider group of individuals are handled.

The current framework can feel like a legal maze. Is a concern a disclosure or an allegation? Does it fit a prescribed category, serve the public interest, or amount only to a workplace grievance? These questions are difficult to answer in real time, and protection may only become clear after lengthy litigation. A framework intended to encourage speaking up can therefore create uncertainty from the outset.

Rather than merely adjusting legal tests, the consultation focuses more broadly on how organisations encourage, receive and respond to concerns.

The real story isn't about tribunal claims

Employers often view whistleblowing as a tribunal issue: a concern is raised, alleged mistreatment follows and a claim results. The consultation points to something broader.

The emphasis is shifting from protecting whistleblowers after the event to requiring effective reporting systems from the outset. Employers may be judged both on their response and on whether people can raise concerns safely.

Many businesses have a whistleblowing policy; far fewer use it actively.

How robust is your whistleblowing policy?

Be honest:

Would an employee know where to find it?

Would a manager recognise a protected disclosure if one landed in their inbox?

Is there a clear investigation process?

Would anyone know who should own the issue?

Could the business demonstrate what happened if a regulator asked questions six months later?

Many organisations would answer at least one of these questions with, "I'm not sure." One proposal would require certain employers to maintain whistleblowing arrangements, investigate concerns and possibly provide feedback. That could turn whistleblowing from a policy issue into a governance obligation.

The people who can blow the whistle could expand

The Government is also asking whether whistleblowing protection should extend beyond traditional employees and workers.

Think about how many people interact with your organisation today:

Consultants

Contractors

Volunteers

Non-executive directors

Trustees

Job applicants

The consultation may extend protection to some people currently outside the framework, reflecting the complexity of modern workplaces. Employers may therefore need to reconsider who can report concerns and how those reports are managed.

A good internal culture has never been more important

Accessibility is a central theme. As external reporting becomes easier, organisations must make internal channels credible and safe. People often bypass internal channels because they distrust the process, doubt they will be heard or fear repercussions.

Strong whistleblowing frameworks are built on trust, not policy alone.

Could whistleblowers be paid?

The proposal most likely to attract headlines is whether people who give the Serious Fraud Office information leading to successful economic-crime enforcement should receive financial rewards.

Supporters say rewards could uncover information that might otherwise remain hidden; critics warn of unintended consequences.

Either way, regulators are seeking earlier and more effective ways to uncover wrongdoing, so businesses should expect more concerns to be reported.

What should employers be doing now?

Businesses need not wait for legislation. The consultation is an opportunity to stress-test existing arrangements.

Ask yourself:

Is our whistleblowing policy up to date?

Have managers been trained recently?

Do employees know how to raise concerns?

Are investigations documented properly?

Is confidentiality genuinely protected?

Would we be confident explaining our process to a regulator?

Any hesitation suggests it is time for a review.

The bigger picture

Serious issues rarely appear without warning; someone usually spots the signs first. Whether the issue is misconduct, fraud, health and safety, discrimination or regulatory breach, whistleblowing can provide the first alert. What matters is whether people can speak up and the organisation is ready to listen.

If the proposals proceed, effective arrangements could become more than good practice: they may be a vital tool for identifying risks before they become crises.