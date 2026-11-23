On 12th October 2026 the Government opened a consultation on the future of whistleblowing law, the most comprehensive review of the framework since whistleblowing protections were introduced more than 25 years ago. The proposals include mandatory whistleblowing policies for some employers, wider protection for those reporting wrongdoing, changes to the rules on reporting outside an organisation and financial rewards for people who help uncover serious economic crime.

No changes have yet been made to the law, and responses can be submitted until 11.59pm on 8th January 2027. If the Government proceeds with a legal duty, however, many organisations could face formal requirements governing how concerns are reported, assessed and followed up. Employers have a useful window now to consider whether their existing arrangements would meet those potential expectations.

Where the law stands today

Whistleblowing protection sits within the Employment Rights Act 1996. A worker who discloses information about certain types of wrongdoing, such as suspected fraud, a serious breach of health and safety rules or deliberate environmental damage, is protected if they reasonably believe the disclosure shows that wrongdoing and is made in the public interest. Since April 2026, following changes introduced by the Employment Rights Act 2025, disclosures about sexual harassment have also been expressly included.

The public interest requirement helps distinguish whistleblowing from an ordinary workplace grievance about an individual’s own treatment, although the two can overlap. Whether the test is met depends on the circumstances, with Employment Tribunals considering factors such as the number of people affected and the nature and seriousness of the wrongdoing.

Workers who blow the whistle must not suffer a detriment, such as being demoted or treated unfairly, as a result.An employee dismissed where the reason, or principal reason, for the dismissal is that they made a protected disclosure may bring an automatically unfair dismissal claim. No qualifying period of service applies and compensation is not subject to the ordinary statutory cap.

Workers can report internally or, subject to additional conditions, to a “prescribed person”, meaning a regulator or other body legally authorised to receive whistleblowing disclosures. They do not generally have to raise the matter internally first.

What the law does not currently require is equally important Outside sectors subject to specific regulatory requirements, there is currently no general standalone statutory duty under the whistleblowing framework requiring every employer to maintain a whistleblowing policy, investigate every disclosure or provide feedback to the whistleblower. Other legal, regulatory and data protection obligations may nevertheless apply.

What changes to whistleblowing policies are the Government considering?

The Government acknowledges that the 1996 framework was considered world-leading when introduced, but says new whistleblowing laws across Europe and a series of UK scandals have raised concerns that it may no longer work as intended. Stakeholders also reported that the absence of mandatory procedures has left some workplaces without sufficiently robust arrangements.

One of the most significant proposals for employers is the possibility of a new legal duty to introduce and maintain whistleblowing policies and procedures. The Government is considering two approaches. It could strengthen its existing guidance, leaving employers free to decide how best to handle concerns. Alternatively, it could introduce a legal duty requiring employers to have effective reporting procedures, explain them in a written policy and follow up on disclosures.

If a legal duty is chosen, two models could inform its design, with the precise requirements to be settled after further engagement. The more prescriptive option draws on Irish legislation implementing the EU Whistleblowing Directive, which requires secure and confidential reporting channels, written acknowledgement of a disclosure within seven days, an impartial person to manage it, and feedback to the whistleblower within three months. A lighter option would mirror the Financial Conduct Authority’s existing rules, requiring disclosures to be properly assessed with feedback where appropriate, but without fixed deadlines. Either way, the Government has indicated that follow-up would not mean formally investigating every disclosure.

If the Government chooses to legislate, one option under consultation is for the duty to apply to private-sector employers with 50 or more employees, including charities, and to public-sector employers regardless of size.

Firms already subject to equivalent rules, such as certain FCA-regulated businesses, may be exempt, and a phased introduction is under consideration. The Government proposes civil rather than criminal penalties for non-compliance, and is considering whether enforcement should be overseen by a designated government body. None of these details is yet settled.

Who could gain whistleblowing protection?

Existing protection already reaches beyond conventional employees and workers in some circumstances. The Government is now asking whether it should extend further, to charity trustees, non-executive directors, volunteers, job applicants outside the NHS and certain self-employed individuals. Its initial view is that volunteers may not meet the criteria, while some self-employed individuals may have a stronger case. Views are also sought on whether the existing categories of wrongdoing adequately cover emerging risks from artificial intelligence, the misuse of public funds and the abuse of authority. The public interest test itself would remain.

Will it become easier to report concerns externally?

At present, a worker reporting to a regulator must also reasonably believe the information is substantially true and falls within that regulator’s remit. The Government is considering removing the “substantially true” requirement, and is exploring a new, expressly protected route for disclosures to trade union officials. It has also asked whether a central Office of the Whistleblower is needed to direct concerns to the right body, although its initial view is that it is not, and it suggests an AI-assisted tool as a simpler alternative.

More time to seek interim relief

Employees who believe they have been dismissed for whistleblowing can currently apply to an Employment Tribunal for interim relief within seven days of dismissal. This is an urgent remedy, where the statutory test is met, can result in the continuation of the employment contract pending determination of the claim. The Government proposes extending the deadline to 14 days.

Applications have risen markedly in recent years. Although the legal test remains demanding and most do not succeed, each must be answered quickly, and a longer deadline could lead to more of them.

Financial rewards for reporting economic crime

Unlike some of the employment law proposals, where the Government is asking whether reform should happen at all, it supports in principle a Serious Fraud Office reward scheme and is consulting on its design. Individuals who provide significant and original information about economic crime could receive a reward where that information leads to successful enforcement action against a company. This could include a criminal conviction or a Deferred Prosecution Agreement, under which prosecution is suspended while the company meets agreed conditions.

The Government proposes funding rewards from a proportion of the financial penalty paid by the company. It is also consulting on when payments should be made, including whether they should be withheld until appeal rights have been exhausted or, where relevant, the company has paid its penalty. The size of awards and whether any cap should apply remain open.

Eligibility would not depend on someone being a worker, so contractors, suppliers and people based overseas could qualify. Receiving a reward would not, however, automatically give someone protection under employment law. The scheme would also have a different geographical reach, as the existing employment law framework applies in England, Wales and Scotland, while the SFO’s jurisdiction covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland. New offences are proposed for knowingly making false reports and for harassing or intimidating those who report to the SFO.

For businesses facing risks of serious fraud, bribery or corruption, financial rewards could encourage some individuals to report concerns directly to the SFO rather than raising them internally. The Government is, however, considering whether use of an employer’s internal reporting procedures should be reflected in the value of an award. How internal reporting, corporate self-reporting and financial incentives fit together will therefore be an important aspect of the final scheme.

What could this mean for employers?

At the moment, an employer’s handling of a concern tends to be examined after the event, usually when a whistleblower brings a claim for detriment or unfair dismissal. A legal duty would bring that scrutiny forward. The question would no longer be only how the whistleblower was treated, but whether the concern itself was acknowledged, passed to the right person and followed up in time. A note of who looked at a disclosure, what they decided and when the individual heard back would move from sensible housekeeping to evidence of compliance. If civil penalties are introduced, gaps in that record could carry a cost of their own.

Consider a finance manager who mentions over coffee that invoices from one supplier never seem to match what was delivered. Today, a great deal depends on whether anyone treats that as more than a passing remark. With a formal duty in place, an employer would need to be confident that comments like this reach someone able to assess them, because a missed disclosure would be much harder to explain.

The people raising concerns may also look different. A non-executive director uneasy about how the accounts are presented, or a self-employed contractor who sees safety corners being cut, sits outside processes built around employees, yet both could fall within the extended protection under discussion. And if reporting to a regulator becomes easier while a reward is on offer for information about serious economic crime, an employer who takes weeks to respond may find the matter is already in someone else’s hands.

What should employers do now?

The consultation creates no immediate obligations, and a complete overhaul is not needed at this stage. A proportionate review of current arrangements against the more demanding Irish-style model would, however, show where changes may eventually be required.

That review should consider whether workers understand how to raise concerns and what happens afterwards. Employers should also be clear about who is responsible for assessing disclosures, deciding whether an investigation is needed and keeping the whistleblower informed.

Existing record-keeping and response times should be tested against the potential new requirements for acknowledgement and feedback. Confidentiality is another important consideration, although employers should avoid promising complete anonymity where information may need to be shared to investigate a concern fairly.

Managers should also be trained to recognise potential whistleblowing disclosures, including where concerns are raised informally or alongside personal grievances. Individuals do not need to describe a concern as “whistleblowing” for it to qualify for legal protection.

Underlying all of this is trust. With easier external routes and financial rewards both under consideration, the organisations best placed will be those whose people feel confident that raising a concern internally will be taken seriously.

What happens next?

The consultation remains open until 11.59pm on 8 January 2027. There is currently no confirmed timetable for legislation or implementation, and the final shape of any reforms will depend on the Government’s response to the consultation.

Although the final shape of reform remains uncertain, employers should use this opportunity to review how whistleblowing concerns are currently raised and handled within their organisation. Those who may be affected by the proposals can also contribute their views before the consultation closes.