Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

What Are The New Dismissal Protections For Pregnant Women And Parents?

Keystone Law
Explore more from Keystone Law

The UK Government has announced significant changes to employment law that will fundamentally alter how employers handle dismissals of pregnant employees and new parents from October 2027. Under the new rules, any dismissal during a protected period must meet a much stricter 'proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim' test, replacing the current 'band of reasonable responses' standard. This shift will require employers to demonstrate they considered all reasonable alternatives before proceeding with

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Emma Clark
Emma Clark

The Government has recently announced that pregnant women and new parents will have stronger protections against unfair dismissal. Tribunals will adopt a stricter approach for dismissal cases from 2027.

Currently, dismissing a pregnant employee or new parent is automatically unfair if the reason is connected to the pregnancy or leave. Dismissals for other reasons are currently judged under ordinary unfair dismissal using the ‘band of reasonable responses’ test. During the ‘protected period’ (which will be the period from notification of pregnancy, through maternity leave and 6 months after return from maternity leave, and for other family-friendly leave it applies during and for 6 months from the end of leave provided 6 weeks continuous leave has been taken), that test will be replaced.

Considerations for employers

From October 2027, any dismissal during the protected period, whatever the reason, must be ‘proportionate’. It will be the same as the ‘objective justification’ defence in place for discrimination claims under the Equality Act. Employers will have to show that the dismissal was a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

The risks for employers getting this wrong are significant. The protection applies from day one of employment, so dismissals during probationary periods will be caught. It extends beyond maternity to adoption, shared parental, neonatal care, and bereaved partner’s paternity leave. Together with the wider changes under the new Employment Rights Act 2025, employers should expect more claims pleaded as both discrimination and unfair dismissal, and more disputes over exactly when they were told about a pregnancy.

The existing redundancy protections, including the 18-month protected period, remain in place. This means employers may be managing different time frames for employees.

This is not a ban on dismissal, but it is a much higher hurdle. Gross misconduct should usually still justify dismissal. Borderline conduct cases will be far harder to defend because a final warning, demotion, or move to another role may be a reasonable alternative.

Performance will be the most challenging to manage. Employers will need to show they offered support, adjusted targets, extended timescales, or considered redeployment and flexible working before dismissing the employee.

In practice, that can push decisions well beyond the protected period and may mean more cases will be resolved through settlement.

There is also a real risk that managers either rush to act before they are told about a pregnancy or quietly wait out the protected period. Both approaches carry risks of discrimination.

What should HR teams do now?

The Government intends to bring the measures into force in October 2027, but the regulations have not yet been published. It is likely that HR teams will have a year to prepare. It is also important to note that the time limits for employment tribunal claims (depending on the date of dismissal and act of discrimination) increased from 3 to 6 months on 1 October 2026.

HR teams should:

  • consider who is protected and track pregnancy notifications, all the relevant leave types, return dates, and when protection ends;
  • sign off on any dismissal of someone in the protected period, including during probation;
  • introduce a simple ‘alternatives considered’ record covering warnings, support, re-training, redeployment, and flexible working, and note why each was or was not suitable. This document will be key to any defence in the employment tribunal;
  • update disciplinary, capability, absence, probation, redundancy, and family-leave policies;
  • train managers on early, consistent, and well-documented performance management, because timing will be closely scrutinised;
  • review live cases that are likely to continue to October 2027;
  • keep an eye on recruitment to ensure women are not being recruited because they might become pregnant, as this just swaps one claim for another.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Dying Without A Will: Who Inherits Under The Intestacy Rules?

Keystone Law's website features legal insights and firm information, including articles on probate caveats, surrogacy citizenship issues, and relationship law changes in England and Wales. The site provides access to their monthly newsletter covering legal updates, events, and firm news. Visitors can explore various legal topics and connect with the firm's expertise across multiple practice areas.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Keystone Law
Keystone Law
Article

Can I Move Abroad With My Child After Separation? International Child Relocation Explained

Keystone Law provides insights into family law matters, including divorce proceedings, third-party interventions in family disputes, and the impact of executive orders on birthright citizenship for UK parents pursuing surrogacy in the United States. The firm offers guidance on navigating complex family legal situations involving businesses, trusts, and international considerations.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Keystone Law
Keystone Law
Article

Common Pitfalls In Commercial Leases: Costly Mistakes Tenants And Landlords Should Avoid

Commercial lease terminations often trigger complex financial obligations between landlords and tenants regarding property condition and repairs. Understanding dilapidations—the legal framework governing these end-of-lease responsibilities—is crucial for both parties to avoid costly disputes and ensure proper settlement of repair costs and property restoration requirements.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Keystone Law
Keystone Law
Article

Digital Explainer – The AI Developments So Far In 2026

The UK Intellectual Property Office has unveiled its Corporate Plan for 2026-27, marking a pivotal shift as ambitious transformation initiatives transition into concrete implementation. This strategic roadmap outlines how the UKIPO will deliver on its modernization commitments while maintaining core services for intellectual property rights holders. The plan addresses key operational priorities, technological upgrades, and service enhancements that will shape the future of IP administration in the United Ki
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Keystone Law
Keystone Law