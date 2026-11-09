Our dashboard breaks down what’s in the Employment Rights Act, showing how these reforms will transform employment law.

The Employment Rights Act was passed on 18 December 2025, bringing sweeping changes that will reshape employment law. The reforms are being phased in over time, not all at once. The government has published a timetable for delivery, which it updates regularly as some milestones slip.

Our dashboard explains, topic by topic, how the Act changes the law, what happens next and the latest on implementation dates. See our timeline for an at-a-glance overview.

The reforms don’t stop with the Employment Rights Act. More changes are on the way, including disability and ethnicity pay gap reporting, which we cover elsewhere on our website.

Latest updates to the dashboard:

5 November 2026 - Various timing updates including confirmation that the new union access and harassment regimes are now in force

22 October 2026 - Update on fire and rehire: response to consultation

Update on enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant and new mothers: response to consultation

New confirmed timings for various reforms

9 October 2026 - Flexible working consultation added; timing of harassment reforms confirmed; reference to some of the additional reforms outside the scope of the Act removed

25 September 2026 - Update on duty to inform workers of right to join a trade union

Unfair dismissal and probationary periods

Right not to be unfairly dismissed – reduced qualifying period

Now: Employees need to work for 2 years before they have the right not to be unfairly dismissed. Employers must give written reasons for dismissal to employees with 2 years’ service on request.

What the Act says: The Act reduces the qualifying period for unfair dismissal to 6 months. Although Labour originally promised day 1 unfair dismissal rights, during parliamentary ping-pong, the government accepted a House of Lords amendment substituting a qualifying period of six months before an employee can claim unfair dismissal.

The Act also makes it harder for future governments to amend the qualifying period by ensuring it can only be varied by primary legislation.

What next: The new qualifying period applies to dismissals where the effective date of termination is on or after 1 January 2027, meaning anyone with 6 months’ service on or after that date will be able to claim unfair dismissal. The regulations are now in place.

Read more:

Unfair dismissal changes from 1 January 2027: top 10 areas of impact

Unfair dismissal compensation

Now: Compensation for unfair dismissal is limited to 52 weeks’ gross pay or a statutory cap (whichever is lower). The compensatory award cap, which increases in line with inflation every April, currently sits at £123,543. This is an important contrast to discrimination and whistleblowing claims for which damages are uncapped.

What the Act says: Both the 52 week and financial cap are abolished.

This does not impact on the basic award and statutory redundancy pay which are still calculated on a formula based on age, length of service and gross weekly pay.

What next: Uncapped compensation will apply to any dismissals where the effective date of termination is on or after 1 January 2027. The government has confirmed that there will not be any further consultation on this change. The regulations are now in place.

Read more:

Unfair dismissal changes from 1 January 2027: top 10 areas of impact

Redundancy and restructuring

Restrictions on ‘fire and rehire’

Now: The Code of Practice on fire and rehire was put in place in July 2024. The practice remains lawful, albeit increasingly high-risk from a reputational and industrial relations perspective.

What the Act says: Employers’ ability to use fire and rehire to change terms and conditions will be significantly restricted.

It will be automatically unfair to dismiss an employee for refusing to agree changes to certain contractual terms or for refusing to agree a new flexibility clause permitting those changes. It will also be automatically unfair to dismiss an employee in order to replace them with an employee on terms which include the restricted variations.

The restricted variations include:

reductions to contractual pay, pensions, hours or leave entitlements,

(following a recent consultation) reductions to contractual travel expenses, accommodation expenses and long-term accommodation, and

certain major shift changes (requiring the employee to work at night or during the day, or weekends or weekdays, when they were not previously required to do so).

Changes to other contractual benefits in kind and expenses, and minor changes to shift patterns will be out of scope. Changes to contractual place of work are also out of scope.

There is a limited qualified exception for employers acting in response to financial difficulties affecting their ability to carry on business as a going concern.

If a dismissal and re-engagement is used to impose a contractual change that falls outside of the categories above, the dismissal will not be automatically unfair. Whether it is fair or not will not be judged according to the reason for the variation, any individual or collective consultation, and anything the employee was offered in return for the change (arguably all factors a tribunal would have considered in any event).

The ban also extends to “fire and replace” scenarios, where employees are dismissed and replaced with self-employed contractors, workers who are not employees, agency workers, or any other non-employees to do substantially the same work. Such dismissals will be automatically unfair unless the employer is facing financial collapse and the measure could not reasonably have been avoided. Transfers of employment covered by TUPE and dismissals wholly or mainly attributable to a reduction in work are not caught by this new rule.

In the circumstances when fire and rehire is potentially permitted, the Code of Practice will still apply, but will be updated.

What next: According to the updated timetable, these changes have been pushed back once again and will now take effect in March 2027 (rather than January 2027). Consultation on the new Code of Practice is currently open and will close on 17 December 2026.

Read more:

Fire and rehire law delayed as response to consultation published

Employment Rights Act: how will the fire and rehire provisions apply in practice?

Collective redundancy consultation trigger change

Now: Employers proposing 20+ redundancies “at one establishment” within a period of 90 days must go through a process of collective consultation before making any redundancies. If employers don’t comply, employees can claim a protective award of up to 180 days’ pay.

What the Act says: The Act requires collective consultation if there are either 20+ redundancies at one establishment, or if another – new - threshold test is met. The additional new threshold will be defined in regulations but will involve counting employees across all sites/workplaces. The Act also states that, in carrying out collective consultation, the employer does not need to consult all employee representatives together or try to reach the same agreement with all the representatives.

What next: The government opened a consultation on collective redundancy measures on 26 February 2026. It asked for views on the new threshold test for triggering collective redundancy obligations, with the preferred option being that a fixed number of proposed company-wide redundancies between 250 and 1,000 would trigger collective consultation requirements. The consultation closed on 12 May 2026 so the next step is for the government to publish its decision on where the threshold will be set.

The additional threshold test for collective redundancies will be introduced in April 2027.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: collective redundancies

Government consults on collective redundancy thresholds

Penalties for not collectively consulting

Previously: If an employer did not comply with collective consultation requirements for redundancies (including fire & rehire exercises) it faced a protective award of 90 days’ pay per employee.

What the Act says: The Act has doubled the maximum protective award to 180 days’ pay. It does not, however, make ‘interim relief’ available as a remedy, as had at one point been proposed.

The new penalty applies to dismissals from 6 April 2026.

Read more:

In the middle of implementing collective redundancies? Beware of ambiguity over which penalties might apply

Outsourcing of public services and TUPE

Now: Ex-public sector employees and private sector employees can work on different terms and conditions following the transfer of public contract.

What the Act says: The Act introduces powers to avoid a “two-tier workforce” with ex-public sector employees and private sector employees being employed on different terms and conditions. Regulations may require public outsourcing contracts to include provisions to ensure that (1) any workers transferring from the public sector should be treated no less favourably than they were when employed in the public sector, and (2) private sector workers working for a supplier will need to be treated no less favourably than the ex-public sector workers who have transferred.

What next: Detailed regulations and a Code of Practice will be introduced relating to outsourcing public service contracts.

The government timeline is now silent on when the two-tier workforce reforms will be implemented, having previously suggested that this would be in October 2026. The implementation date is now unclear but we understand that the government still plans on going ahead with this measure.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: will TUPE be transformed

Zero hours contracts and predictability

Duty to offer guaranteed hours

Now: Zero-hour contracts are allowed but can’t include clauses preventing employees working elsewhere. There is no explicit right to have a more predictable working pattern.

What the Act says: The Act does not ban zero hours contracts, but the effect of the complex rules requiring employers to make an offer of a guaranteed hours contract to a qualifying worker is likely to reduce their use.

Employers will have a duty to offer qualifying workers a contract that reflects the hours regularly worked over a reference period. This duty will continue to apply until the worker no longer meets the qualifying criteria. Following consultation, these provisions have also been extended to agency workers.

Qualifying workers are those who, during the reference period, worked under a zero hours contract, or who worked under a “low hours” contract and worked hours in excess of the minimum hours specified in the contract.

Key points, including the length of the initial reference period (the government’s preference is 12 weeks), the length of subsequent reference periods, the threshold of “low hours”, and conditions on the number and regularity of those hours, remain to be defined in regulations.

The offer of guaranteed hours must reflect the hours worked during the reference period and regulations will provide additional details regarding the specific working pattern or days that must be offered. It also remains to be confirmed what prescribed form the offer must be made in and – importantly – how long it must remain open for.

There are exceptions. Addressing the possibility of short-term labour needs, the Act provides that the offer can be a fixed-term contract if that is reasonable (i.e. not permanent guaranteed hours as is the default). “Reasonable” could include when there is a “temporary work need” or when the worker is needed for a specific task, but the scope of this is uncertain. There is also an open-ended provision for further exceptions to be set out in the regulations.

The obligation to offer guaranteed hours will cease to apply if the worker resigns or has been fairly dismissed during the qualifying period or a limited-term contract came to end (in certain circumstances). If the termination occurs after the offer but before acceptance, the offer is considered withdrawn.

The duty to offer guaranteed hours can be disapplied by a collective agreement and does not need to be substituted with a similar entitlement.

A worker who is not offered hours on these terms can bring an employment tribunal claim, with the maximum award to be set out in regulations. Employers will also need to be aware of the tribunal claim which aims to prevent manipulation of work patterns to avoid the application of these provisions. Essentially, this applies if the right to guaranteed hours would have been applicable had the employer not restricted the hours available during the reference period.

In terms of the mechanics of offering guaranteed hours in a tripartite relationship, it will be the responsibility of the end hirer to make any guaranteed hours offer, although regulations may place obligations on the agency in some scenarios. The collective agreement contracting out provisions can also cover agency workers.

The pay offered to agency workers under a guaranteed hours offer must be no less favourable than the agency terms they’d been working under or those of comparable workers. Additionally, when an agency worker accepts a guaranteed hours offer from an end-hirer, they will become a worker (rather than an employee).

What next: The government consultation on how these reforms may work in practice closed on 25 August 2026 and we are waiting for the outcome.

Whilst these measures were due to take effect in 2027, the updated timeline no longer lists an expected time instead saying that timings will be updated following the consultation process.

Read more:

Guaranteed hours: more detail, more complexity

Right to reasonable notice of work schedules and proportionate compensation

Now: No statutory right to notice of shifts.

What the Act says: Workers gain the right to reasonable notice of a shift, including the time, day and how many hours are to be worked. This duty will apply to workers employed on a zero hours or minimum hours basis, as well as workers who do not have a set working pattern.

There is also a right to reasonable notice of any change or cancelled shift. This includes the extension of contractually guaranteed shifts. What is “reasonable” notice will depend on the circumstances, but regulations will set out a specific minimum time.

Cancelled shifts include the situation in which a shift is offered to more people than are needed, and then the worker is ultimately not required because someone else has agreed to cover it. However, a worker will only have entitlement to payment for a short notice cancellation etc. if they had reasonably believed that they would be needed for that shift. This provision potentially helps to clarify the scope of these rules when shifts are offered to a large number of workers.

There is a duty on employers to make a payment to workers each time there is a change to a shift at “short notice”. Details will be clarified in regulations, but compensation will be proportionate to the cancellation or curtailment.

These provisions can be disapplied by the terms of a collective agreement and this does not have to be substituted with something similar.

Following consultation, these provisions will apply to agency workers. It will be the responsibility of both the employment agency and end hirer to provide an agency worker with reasonable notice of shifts. The responsibility for paying any cancellation or curtailment payments falls to the agency only, although this can be recouped from the end hirer.

What next: The government consultation closed on 25 August 2026 and we are waiting for the response.

Whilst these measures were due to take effect in 2027, the updated timeline no longer lists an expected time instead saying that timings will be updated following the consultation process.

Read more:

Shift scheduling: will this become the more significant right for zero hours workers?

Work-life balance

Stronger rights to flexible working

Now: Employees have a right to request flexible working from day 1. Employers can refuse based on one or more of the eight business reasons listed in legislation. The penalty for breaching the statutory flexible working regime is eight weeks’ pay, currently capped at £5,600.

What the Act says: Refusal of a flexible working request must be reasonable, although the eight business reasons remain the same. An employer must state and explain to the employee what the ground for any refusal is and why their refusal is considered reasonable. The employer must also follow a mandatory process before refusing a request. There is no change to the penalty.

The government’s response to the consultation on the process for employers to follow when a request is not agreed has now been published. The process includes a requirement for the employer to meet with the employee before a request is rejected, giving fair and reasonable notice. The meeting should discuss feasibility and alternatives “with a view to reaching agreement”. The employer must then communicate the outcome of the meeting and the final decision in writing.

Acas is currently consulting on a new Code of Practice expanding on how the new process should work in practice and explaining what the new reasonableness test will look like.

What next: The government will publish regulations setting out the process for consulting about a request and bringing the reasonableness test into force. Consultation on the Acas Code of Practice closes on 17 December 2026, after which the new Code will be finalised.

The changes to the flexible working regime are expected to take effect in October 2027.

Read more:

What can we learn from the new Acas Code on flexible working requests

Flexible working: not a revolution, but the bar is rising

Right to switch off

Now: There is no explicit right to disconnect in UK law.

What the Act says: This is not covered in the Act. The government previously indicated that it would deliver a right to switch off through a statutory Code of Practice.

What next: In a House of Lord’s debate, a spokesperson confirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the right to switch off, despite earlier press reports that it would not move forward with this proposal. We await consultation on a draft Code of Practice.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: New details emerge on Labour’s right to switch off

New Deal talking points: What could a new right to disconnect look like under a Labour government?

Diversity, discrimination and pay reporting

Equality action plans – gender pay gap and menopause

Now: Employers with 250+ employees must publish annual gender pay gap reports. Employers are not required to publish an action plan for closing it, but many do so. The requirement is enforced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

What the Act says: New regulations will require employers with 250+ employees to produce and publish “equality action plans” covering steps that are taken to reduce the gender pay gap and support employees through menopause. The regulations will include specific penalties for not doing so.

What next: The regulations need to be drafted and we expect further consultation. The regulations will set out the detailed requirements and how often plans must be published, but this cannot be more than every 12 months. The government has published employer guidance on creating an action plan, together with lists of evidence-informed actions employers could take.

Action plans were introduced on a voluntary basis from 6 April 2026, before becoming mandatory from April 2027.

Read more

New government guidance on equality actions plans published

Gender pay gap reports to identify contract workers

Now: Employers with 250+ employees must publish annual gender pay gap reports covering their employees. Reports are based on a snapshot taken on 5 April and must be published within a year of the snapshot, i.e. by 4 April the next year.

What the Act says: Regulations will require employers to identify the providers/employers of contract workers. This does not mean that gender pay gap data must include data reflecting what contract workers are paid. It is simply a requirement to name the providers/employers of those contract workers.

What next: Accompanying regulations are needed to extend the scope of gender pay gap reporting in this way and there may be further consultation on the details. We expect this change to be implemented at the same time as the broader expansion of pay gap reporting to cover disability and ethnicity (which is likely to be in 2028 or beyond).

Stronger duty to prevent sexual harassment

Previously: Employers had to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment of employees and workers in the course of their employment.

What the Act says: Employers now have to take “all” reasonable steps to prevent workplace harassment. This change took effect on 30 October 2026.

What next: The government may make regulations at a later date setting out specific steps which employers will need to take.

Read more:

EHRC issues updated guidance on new harassment laws

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Employers to be liable for harassment by third parties

Previously: Employers were not explicitly/directly liable if their employees are harassed by customers/clients/other third parties.

What the Act says: Employers are now liable for third party harassment unless the employer took all reasonable steps to prevent this. This covers all types of harassment not just sexual harassment.

Read more:

EHRC issues updated guidance on new harassment laws

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Disclosure of sexual harassment to be added to list of qualifying disclosures

Previously: Complaints about sexual harassment could potentially qualify as protected disclosures for whistleblowing purposes, if they met the public interest test and involved a breach of the law or health and safety obligations, and met the other tests. But sexual harassment was not listed explicitly as a type of disclosure that could qualify.

What the Act says: Disclosing sexual harassment has been added to the list of what counts as a qualifying disclosure, making it more explicit that this can amount to whistleblowing – as long as it meets the test of reasonable belief that it is made in the public interest (and other tests needed for it to be a protected disclosure).

This change came into effect on 6 April 2026.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Non-disclosure agreements

Now: There has been longstanding concern about the abuse of NDAs where they prevent disclosures about sexual harassment.

What the Act says: Any provision in an agreement preventing a worker from making allegations or disclosures about harassment or discrimination, including disclosures about the employer's response to such allegations, will be void.

This ban may be extended to agreements with independent contractors and those in work experience or training.

Regulations will define "excepted agreements" where the ban does not apply.

The new provision covers harassment or discrimination by the employer or fellow workers. The wording also seems wide enough to cover third-party harassment claims. Victimisation is also covered (although the wording is not clear that all types of victimisation are covered, such as acts of victimisation by a colleague rather than the employer).

What next: The government has consulted on how the new restrictions on NDAs will operate, and what exceptions will apply. The proposals under consultation include a requirement for prior advice, specific written consent and a cooling off period before an NDA can be valid. Even when an NDA is valid, the government proposes that individuals would always be allowed to disclose harassment to certain people or bodies, including regulators, medical professionals and close family. The consultation closed on 8 July 2026.

The changes are expected to take effect in September 2027.

Read more:

NDAs under the spotlight: inside the consultation on NDAs in workplace harassment and discrimination cases

Employee representation and voice

Right of trade union access

Previously: There was no general right for trade unions to access workplaces for recruitment and organisation of members.

What the Act says: Trade union officials now have a wider right to access workplaces, subject to following a prescriptive statutory process. This includes digital/virtual access, which will potentially help unions to engage with workers more effectively. Unions have the right to request access: in response, employers can either choose to negotiate the terms of “access agreements” or the union can apply to the CAC for it to order access, with a presumption that union officials should be able to access a workplace in any manner that does not unreasonably interfere with the employer’s business. This change took effect on 30 October 2026.

Read more:

Employment Rights Act: union workplace access rights

Trade union access rights – new reforms confirmed

Reforms to statutory union recognition

Previously: To commence an application for statutory recognition, a union had to show both that at least 10% of a proposed bargaining unit were union members and that the majority of them were likely to support recognition. The CAC could only then order recognition if, either (i) at least 50% of the bargaining unit were union members or (ii) a ballot was held, in which a majority of votes cast were in favour and at least 40% of all workers in the bargaining unit voted for recognition. Restrictions on unfair practices only applied when the CAC ordered a ballot. There were no specific rules dealing with employees hired into the proposed bargaining unit during the process.

What the Act says: The Act has meaningfully lowered the hurdles of the process by removing the 40% threshold and the initial requirement to show majority support was likely. This change took effect on 6 April 2026. The Act also gives the government the power to reduce the required threshold for union membership to as low as 2% of the proposed bargaining unit through future secondary legislation.

The Act also restricts unfair practices during recognition ballots. Restrictions on unfair practices now apply as soon as a union’s request for statutory recognition is accepted by the CAC. Also, employees hired more than 10 days after the CAC receives the union’s application will not be eligible to vote in the recognition process or be counted towards the number of workers in the bargaining unit for recognition purposes. The unfair practices measures took effect on 30 October 2026.

What next: The government has not announced any new percentage test to replace the initial 10% membership threshold.

Read more:

Will the Employment Rights Act mean a new dawn for trade unions?

Collective grievance process

Now: There is no legal requirement on employers to adopt a procedure for collective grievances. Employees can raise individual grievances, and have a statutory right to be accompanied by a trade union representative at an individual grievance hearing.

What the Act says: The Employment Rights Act does not deal with collective grievances, however, the government have confirmed that this is one of their longer-term delivery reforms, taking longer to undertake and implement.

Obligation to notify workers of their right to join a trade union

Now: Employers must give all workers a written statement of employment particulars when they start work. This includes a statement about any applicable collective agreements. The penalties for not providing a written statement are limited (two to four week’s pay capped at £3,004) and only apply if the worker is successful in bringing another employment-related tribunal claim. There is no requirement to tell workers about their right to join a trade union.

What the Act says: The Act creates a new duty on employers to inform workers of their right to join a trade union.

Regulations will set out the exact requirements, but the government has now confirmed that employers must provide the statement to new joiners when they start employment, at the same time as their written particulars of employment. Employers must also make the statement available to existing workers and send a written reminder to all workers each year.

The government will provide the necessary wording, which employers will not be allowed to deviate from.

The penalties for breach will be the same as for not providing a written statement.

What next: The new duty is now expected to take effect in January 2027 (rather than 30 October 2026 as previously scheduled). We are waiting for the government to publish the required wording.

Read more:

Employers must tell staff about their right to join a union from January 2027

Repeal of Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 and Trade Union Act 2016 and permission for electronic balloting

Previously: The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 gave the government powers to set minimum service levels during strikes in essential services.

The Trade Union Act 2016 imposed various limitations on strikes, including longer notice periods, restrictions on picketing, higher ballot thresholds for certain important public services and the expiry of industrial action mandates after six months.

Industrial action balloting had to be done in secret by post.

What the Act says: The Act repeals the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 and most of the Trade Union Act 2016, rolling back almost all of the restrictions on calling strike action introduced by Conservative-led governments since 2010. The Act also simplifies the information which unions must provide to employers in notices of ballots and industrial action, lengthens industrial action mandates to 12 months, reduces the notice required for industrial action from 14 to 10 days and allows for electronic balloting in industrial action ballots. All these changes are now in force.

Read more:

All detrimental treatment for striking to be banned, new strike balloting methods to be allowed

New protections for trade union reps and members

Previously: Employees could not be subjected to detrimental treatment or dismissal because of their trade union membership or activities but, following the Supreme Court's decision recently confirmed in Mercer there was no protection from detriments short of dismissal for taking part in industrial action.

What the Act says: The Act has strengthened the existing protections against being dismissed for taking industrial action and introduced new protection for workers against detriments short of dismissal, correcting the gap confirmed in the Mercer decision.

The Act also introduces a new statutory role for “union equality representatives” in workplaces with recognised unions. Their duties will include promoting equality in the workplace, providing advice and support to union members on equality matters, and consulting with the employer on equality matters. They will have a right to paid time off to carry out these duties.

The Act also gives trade union officials the right to reasonable facilities and accommodations to carry out their duties, in addition to their existing right to paid time off.

These changes are all in force.

What next: The Act also extends existing protections against blacklisting, to cover discriminatory actions by bodies other than employers or employment agencies. The extension of protection against blacklisting is expected to come into effect in April 2027.

Read more:

All detrimental treatment for striking to be banned, new strike balloting methods to be allowed

New protections against detriment for striking workers what is being proposed

Fair Pay Agreement in adult social care

Now: Pay and other terms and conditions in the social care sector are set by individual employers and are only collectively bargained with trade unions where they are recognised by particular employers.

What the Act says: The Act gives the government new powers to establish the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body, an industry-wide body composed of representatives of employers and unions in the social care sector. The Secretary of State will be able to ‘ratify’ agreements reached within the Negotiating Body relating to the terms and conditions of all staff employed in the provision of adult social care in England, in which case they will become binding on all employers in the sector. They can also set pay directly in the event of a failure to reach an agreement within the Negotiating Body.

What next: The Adult Social Care Negotiating Body is expected to be established by the end of January 2027 to negotiate the first fair pay agreement in the sector.

Family rights

Protection for maternity returners

Now: In redundancy situations, women have the right to be offered suitable alternative employment (if available) once they inform their employer of their pregnancy or if their expected date of childbirth was less than 18 months ago.

What the Act says: The Act gives the government powers to introduce regulations to cover other dismissals (which are not redundancies) during pregnancy, maternity leave or following a return to work. Protection will also apply to other forms of family leave such as adoption leave, shared parental leave, neonatal care leave and bereaved partners’ paternity leave.

Following consultation, the government has now confirmed that dismissals during the protected period will be subject to a proportionality test, rather than the usual unfair dismissal test, requiring employers to identify a legitimate business objective and explore alternatives to dismissals.

The protected period will run from the date an employer is notified of pregnancy and last until six months after maternity leave has ended.

The new protection will also apply to employees taking other forms of new parent leave provided the leave is taken for at least six continuous weeks. The protection will begin on the first day of leave and continue for a period of six months after the leave has ended.

What next: The measures are due to take effect in October 2027.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill consultations: enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: just getting started for family rights?

Right to bereavement leave (including for pregnancy loss)

Now: If an employee’s child dies under the age of 18 or is stillborn after 24 weeks of pregnancy then statutory parental bereavement leave and pay may apply. There is a right to unpaid reasonable time off for family and dependants in an emergency but no general statutory right to bereavement leave. There is no entitlement to leave for pregnancy loss that takes place before 24 weeks.

What the Act says: The Act gives the government the power to introduce a day 1 right to bereavement leave for employees. Unlike parental bereavement leave, this will not be paid. The new right to bereavement leave also includes pregnancy loss that occurs before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The government has now confirmed that employees will be entitled to up to two weeks of bereavement leave and eligibility will cover immediate family members such as partners, parents, adult children and siblings as well as equivalent parental relationships for employees raised in kinship or foster care arrangements. This also includes biological, adopted, step and half-relations within each of these categories.

The leave must be taken within 56 weeks of the death and can be taken in discontinuous periods of one day at a time if desired.

What next: This new right will take effect in April 2027 with official guidance expected next year.

Read more:

How the new right to bereavement leave will work

Day 1 parental leave

Previously: Employees need to have been employed for one year to be eligible for parental leave.

What the Act says: The Act has removed any length of service requirement for parental leave.

The change applied to babies born on or after 6 April 2026, or due on or after 5 April 2026.

Read more:

Day one family rights from April 2026

Paternity leave changes

Length of service

Previously: Eligibility for statutory paternity leave required employees to have been employed for 26 weeks, assessed 15 weeks before the expected birth week.

What the Act says: The Act removed any length of service requirement for paternity leave.

The change came into effect on 6 April 2026.

Interplay with shared parental leave

Previously: Employees lost any entitlement to paternity leave and pay if they took shared parental leave and pay before exhausting their paternity leave entitlements.

What the Act says: Employees can now be able to take paternity leave and pay even after they have taken shared parental leave and pay.

The change came into effect on 6 April 2026.

Read more:

Day one family rights from April 2026

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: just getting started for family rights?

Sickness, wellbeing and disability

Statutory sick pay reforms

Previously: Statutory sick pay was payable from day four of sickness, and employees need to be earning above the weekly lower earnings limit (currently £123) to qualify.

What the Act says: SSP is payable from day one of sickness and the lower earnings limit has been removed, meaning that all eligible employees, regardless of earnings, are now entitled to SSP. Those earning less than the lower earnings limit (currently £123 a week) are entitled to SSP at a rate of 80% of weekly earnings. The changes came into force on 6 April 2026.

Pay and tax

Holiday (entitlement and pay) records

Previously: There was no specific obligation to keep records demonstrating compliance with holiday entitlement and pay (except for employment businesses).

What the Act says: The Act imposes a new specific obligation on all employers to keep records demonstrating compliance with holiday entitlement (including the amount of leave and pay). There’s no set format for these records, but they must be kept for six years and failure to comply will be a criminal offence punishable with (potentially unlimited) fines. The new requirement to keep holiday entitlement and pay records came into force on 6 April 2026.

Read more:

Failure to keep adequate holiday records will become a criminal offence from April 2026

Ban on unpaid internships

Now: Status of interns can be a grey area. There is no legal definition of “internship” or “work experience” and an individual’s employment status will determine what pay they are entitled to and what rights they have.

What the Act says: Nothing. The government was originally committed to banning unpaid internships but, following a recent call for evidence, it no longer plans any legislative change.

What next: We expect further guidance but no legislation.

Read more:

Unpaid internships: Has Labour quietly abandoned its ban?

Tips

Now: New tipping legislation took effect in October 2024 which required employers to pass all qualifying tips on to workers. Employers are also required to introduce a written tips policy, setting out how tips are allocated.

What the Act says: The Act strengthens existing law by requiring employers to consult with trade union or elected representatives or (if none) workers directly, before producing the first version of their written tips policy and when reviewing it. Any tips policy will need to be reviewed every three years from when it was implemented. Employers will also be required to make available an anonymised summary of feedback received in consultation.

What next: The government has responded to the consultation on the fair distribution of tips, gratuities and service charges and has published a revised draft of the statutory Code of Practice. This Code includes guidance on what is a qualifying tip and the factors relevant to fair allocation. The measures were expected to take effect in October 2026, but have now been delayed until January 2027 after the draft Code was criticised by unions and re-published for further consultation.

Read more:

Top tips to get ahead of the upcoming tipping changes

Umbrella companies

Now: There are concerns that, as regulated, umbrella companies can deprive workers of employment rights, distort competition in the labour market, and cause significant tax loss.

What the Act says: The Act defines umbrella companies (by amendment of the Employment Agencies Act) which will be the gateway to further regulation (subject to consultation) by the Fair Work Agency. The government recently consulted on how to bring umbrella companies within the regulatory framework governing the temporary labour market, strengthen protections for agency workers and modernise the regulatory framework more generally.

What next: We are waiting for the outcome of the consultation, with measures to take effect in December 2027, according to the updated implementation timeline.

Read more:

Umbrella company reforms: navigating the storm ahead

Enforcement

Extension of time limits for bringing tribunal claims

Previously: Most tribunal claims needed to be brought within three months of the act complained of (e.g. dismissal, discrimination, deduction from wages).

What the Act says: Time limits for bringing tribunal claims have been extended from three to six months. Broadly the new time limit applies where the act/failure complained about, or the last in a series of acts/failures, happened on or after 1 October 2026 (with breach of contract complaints in Scotland being the key exception – the time limit for those is expected to change on 9 November 2026).

Read more:

Longer time limits for bringing tribunal claims from October

Creation of Fair Work Agency

Previously: The UK had limited state enforcement of employment rights.

What the Act says: The Act gives the government various powers to enforce labour market regulation and to delegate this to a new public authority (called the Fair Work Agency). The Fair Work Agency was established on 7 April 2026 and will bring together existing enforcement functions, including minimum wage and statutory sick pay enforcement; the employment tribunal penalty scheme; labour exploitation and modern slavery; employment agencies rules; as well as introducing the state enforcement of holiday pay for the first time. The Act sets out a range of enforcement powers, including the ability to enter premises to obtain documents and inspect electronic records.

The Fair Work Agency will be able to:

Enforce failure to comply with the new obligation to keep adequate records of holiday pay.

Enforce failure to pay certain statutory payments to workers – including holiday pay and statutory sick pay. Based on the existing regime for minimum wage enforcement, agency will be able to issue a notice of underpayment to employers, which specifies the amount payable within 28 days. This is combined with a penalty of 200% of the sum due, payable to the Secretary of State. This will have major implications for employers who get holiday pay wrong across a workforce.

Bring Employment Tribunal proceedings on behalf of a worker, if the worker has the right to bring a claim but it appears they are not going to.

Provide legal assistance for employment-related proceedings, such as helping claimants with holiday pay claims.

Recover their own enforcement costs from employers who are not complying with the law. This is a major new addition that will increase non-compliance costs for employers and make the agency into a revenue-generating body.

Enter homes with a warrant to obtain documents and check computers.

What next: The Fair Work Agency was established on 7 April 2026 with its first year being one of transition. It has already taken over enforcement of employment agency regulations, gangmasters licencing and modern slavery/labour abuse rules. It has also taken over legal responsibility for NMW enforcement, although it will be using the existing HMRC enforcement team for this until April 2027. Holiday pay enforcement is set to commence in April 2027 and the government is expected to publish more details about the approach to holiday pay enforcement following a consultation on this issue over the summer of 2026. It remains unclear when the agency will take over SSP enforcement.

Read more:

The Fair Work Agency's first delivery plan

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: Fair Work Agency

The Employment Rights Act covers England, Wales and Scotland.

Northern Ireland is planning its own overhaul of employment law rights.