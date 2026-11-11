UK Whistleblowing Update

FCA whistleblowing reports remained broadly stable in Q2 2026, but the regulator took significant action in a greater proportion of closed cases. At the same time, the FCA is again under scrutiny over its own handling of whistleblowers.

The government is consulting on potentially significant reforms to the UK whistleblowing framework, including broader protections and new obligations for employers. Firms should consider whether their existing arrangements are fit for purpose and prepare for potential change.

The consultation also proposes an SFO whistleblower incentive scheme, modelled in part on the US approach. Key to its success will likely be whether the SFO has sufficient resources to properly implement and administer such a scheme.

1. Recent FCA Data and an Internal Review

Q2 2026 Whistleblowing Data

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) received 333 new whistleblowing reports between April and June 2026,1which is broadly in line with the number of reports it received the prior quarter,2and closed 395 reports during the same period (see our last update (here)). The most notable change is that the FCA has taken “significant action to manage harm”—which includes enforcement action, a section 166 skilled person report, or restricting the firm’s permissions or an individual’s approval—in 14% of the whistleblowing reports closed in Q2 2026. This represents an 11.7% increase from the same period in 2025.3

Consumer Duty remains the most frequently cited allegation in whistleblower reports received in Q2 2026, featuring in almost 60% of reports received. Since the Consumer Duty was first implemented in the summer of 2023, it has consistently been included among the top 10 allegations mentioned in whistleblower reports. The percentage of reports that contain allegations concerning Consumer Duty has also steadily increased over time: from 13.2% between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024,4to 35.4% for the same period two years later.5

The FCA has signalled that it is taking Consumer Duty allegations seriously, having opened 11 enforcement investigations examining potential breaches of Consumer Duty, with six of the cases relating to the insurance sector.6The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee, however, recently criticised the FCA for its lack of enforcement action with respect to the Consumer Duty in the insurance industry. The Committee called for the FCA to “demonstrate that it is prepared to take firm and visible action to enforce Consumer Duty”, underscoring the importance of the deterrent effect of FCA enforcement action, which it inferred is currently lacking.7

Interestingly, allegations about firms’ whistleblowing systems and controls are also included in the top 10 allegations in the Q2 2026 whistleblowing data, appearing in approximately 6.3% of the whistleblowing reports received in the most recent quarter. This underscores the importance of firms conducting periodic reviews of their whistleblowing systems and controls to ensure they are operating effectively.

Another Internal FCA Review

As the body that is responsible for setting the standards for whistleblowing arrangements of regulated firms, the FCA is back under scrutiny in connection with its own whistleblowing arrangements. As discussed in our October 2023 update (here), this has been a longstanding area of concern for the regulator. In 2019, members of Parliament (MPs) rebuked the FCA for failing to take steps to safeguard the anonymity of whistleblowers, noting the regulator’s “terrible reputation” with respect to whistleblowing.8In 2022, a survey of whistleblowers highlighted issues in the FCA’s whistleblowing programme, with over 71% of respondents reporting that they were “extremely or somewhat dissatisfied” with the FCA’s handling of whistleblower reports.9In response, the FCA committed to taking steps to improve its whistleblowing framework. However, shortly thereafter, the FCA received complaints from two whistleblowers about the FCA Chair’s handling of whistleblower communications. The regulator then committed to further improvements following an internal review in September 2024.10

Most recently, the FCA is facing criticism in relation to its dealings with the whistleblower Simon Andriesz.11In response, the regulator announced on 6 October 2026 that it had requested Lea Paterson, the newly appointed independent non-executive director of the FCA’s board, to review how the regulator interacted with Mr Andriesz and to consider any areas of improvement in its approach. The fact that the FCA has arranged for its independent non-executive director to conduct this review prompted widespread backlash, with MPs and a prominent parliamentary group calling for an independent investigation into the FCA’s treatment of whistleblowers.12The FCA subsequently broadened the scope of its review, which, according to its recently published Terms of Reference, will now also consider whether the regulator met its responsibilities under whistleblowing law and followed its own policies when handling Mr Andriesz’s reports.13The Terms of Reference also state that Ms Paterson will be supported by external legal advisers, who are independent of the FCA. The FCA has committed to publishing a progress update on the review in January 2027, with publication of the final report expected in spring 2027.

More than three years on from the 2022 survey, it seems indisputable that the FCA’s efforts to rectify the issues in its whistleblowing programme have not gone far enough. The fact that this review will not be externally led, notwithstanding that Ms Paterson will be supported by independent external legal advisers, is reminiscent of the 2024 review of the handling of internal whistleblower communications by the FCA Chair.14It will be interesting to see the output of this review and the extent to which it recommends enhancements to the FCA’s whistleblowing systems and controls.

2. Government Consultation on Whistleblowing Legislation

On 12 October 2026, the UK government published a consultation on the whistleblowing framework under the Employment Rights Act 1996 (the ERA),15inviting input on eight potential areas of reform:

The applicability of whistleblower protections: whether the scope of whistleblower protections should be extended to expressly include, for example, charity trustees, non-executive directors and certain self-employed individuals. The effectiveness of the public interest test: the extent to which the public interest test, which was inserted into the ERA in 2013, is operating effectively and whether the government should provide more guidance on this test. The types of wrongdoing that must be reported through the framework: whether any changes are required to the categories of wrongdoing and whether the current government guidance on this topic is sufficient. Disclosure routes for reporting wrongdoing: whether the higher threshold test16for disclosures to regulators is appropriate and if additional disclosure channels are required. Whistleblowing policies and procedures: whether reform is required to encourage employers to have in place whistleblowing policies and procedures and, if so, whether that reform should take the form of revised guidance or if a statutory duty should be introduced. The interim relief remedy: whether the statutory seven-day period for making an application for interim relief in a whistleblowing unfair dismissal case should be extended. Navigating the whistleblowing framework: whether changes are required to ensure that workers can identify the right prescribed person for reporting wrongdoing, whether a central whistleblowing body should be established, what functions it would perform, and the extent to which the list of Prescribed Persons provides sufficient avenues for reporting suspected corruption and economic crime. Financial incentivisation of whistleblowers: what the structure and design of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) incentivisation scheme should look like and whether new criminal offences should be established to support a whistleblower incentivisation scheme. We discuss this further in the next section.

If implemented, many of these proposals could have a significant impact on employers and, potentially, on organisations that do not have traditional employees or workers, such as charities that rely on trustees and volunteers. In practical terms, a wider range of individuals could bring whistleblowing claims, and organisations may face new compliance obligations. Some proposals, particularly the extension of protection beyond traditional employees and workers, reflect recent developments in case law in this area, as well as an acknowledgment that organisations rely on a broad range of individuals to raise concerns, and that those individuals should also benefit from the protections. Although it is likely to be some time before any changes come into force, firms should take this opportunity to review their whistleblowing policies and procedures and consider who may fall within scope.

3. A Possible Incentivisation Scheme

The introduction of a US-style whistleblower incentive scheme in the United Kingdom is not a novel proposition. As noted in our last update, the UK government committed to considering Jonathan Fisher KC’s findings regarding the incentivisation of whistleblowers17as set out in Part 2 of the Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences report published in July this year (July 2026 Report).18The interim SFO director reiterated his support for such a scheme earlier this summer, citing the popularity among UK nationals, who are the second biggest users of US whistleblower incentivisation programmes.19

The July 2026 Report discussed at length the potential benefits and likely drawbacks of an incentivisation scheme.20In particular, as a positive, it noted that introducing such a scheme may assist in expediting investigations by providing law enforcement with information from the inside, which might not otherwise come to light, whereas among the many risks, it cited the fact that juries may be less inclined to trust testimony by whistleblowers who stand to receive a financial reward if their information leads to a successful enforcement outcome against a company. Overall, the July 2026 Report finds that there is support for the introduction of an incentivisation scheme in the United Kingdom. To that end, Jonathan Fisher KC made four recommendations, including inviting the UK government to launch a consultation on the design and structure of such a scheme.

The consultation, as discussed above, sets out the UK government’s preferred approach to an incentivisation scheme, which, unsurprisingly, mirrors certain aspects of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) whistleblower programme. For example, the UK government has suggested that to be eligible for an award, the information provided by the whistleblower must be original, which is also required under the provisions of the Exchange Act 1934. In addition, both the SEC programme and the UK government’s preferred approach appear to apply similar principles to the calculation of an award and for the splitting of an award where multiple whistleblowers provide relevant information.

Ultimately, the success of a whistleblower incentivisation scheme will depend on its effective implementation and administration. This will turn on the willingness and ability of the SFO to dedicate sufficient resources to the management of the scheme to ensure, for example, that whistleblower reports are reviewed expeditiously. The criticism levelled at the SFO for its disclosure failings and, most recently, its model for the management of material subject to legal professional privilege21raises the question as to whether this is the right time for the SFO to commit to a whistleblower incentivisation programme, or if the agency would be better served by focusing its resources and efforts on improving its core investigatory and prosecutorial functions.

4. What Should Firms Do Next?

With the publication of the government’s response to the whistleblowing consultation expected in 2027, whistleblowing is likely to remain a key area of focus. To best position themselves for potential changes, firms should consider the following:

Review and assess the effectiveness of internal policies, and actively monitor upcoming changes to the UK government’s whistleblowing framework with a view to making necessary amendments, once the rules/guidance are finalised. Provide training to all employees, agency workers, trainees and/or other persons to whom whistleblowing protections currently apply on the firm’s whistleblowing programme, specifically highlighting the process of making protected disclosures and emphasising the steps the company takes to protect the confidentiality of whistleblowers. Firms might also consider whether wider groups, such as non-executive directors and other self-employed individuals who could be caught by any future expansion of the protections, should also be included in any such training. Ensure that it has in place an appropriate internal investigations policy to investigate issues arising out of whistleblower reports in a manner that safeguards legal professional privilege, to the extent possible, and mitigates risk to the company. Ensure that HR, management and the “whistleblowers’ champion” know how to handle confidential disclosures, protect anonymity and properly investigate claims. Consider governance, reporting and record-keeping arrangements, ensuring, in particular, that these are fit for purpose and proportionate to the operations of the firm.

Footnotes

1 Whistleblowing quarterly data 2026 Q2.

2 Whistleblowing quarterly data 2026 Q1.

3 Whistleblowing quarterly data 2025 Q2.

4 Prescribed Persons Annual Report 2023/24.

5 Prescribed Persons Annual Report 2025/26.

6 Enforcement Watch 2.

7 House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee 2nd Report of Session 2026 – 27 (pages 27 and 28).

8 Whistleblowing – Volume 662: debated on Wednesday 3 July 2019 (column 1280).

9 Whistleblowing qualitative assessment survey 2022.

10 The Handling of Internal Whistleblowing Communications by the Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority: Outcome of a review by the FCA’s Senior Independent Director.

11 Mr Andriesz blew the whistle on alleged financial misconduct at his former employer, BGC Group. His disclosures contributed to regulatory action in the US and by HMRC in the UK. However, he repeatedly criticised the FCA, alleging that it failed to investigate his concerns and protect him from retaliation, and incorrectly informed him that he had lost whistleblower protection because his identity had become known.

12 Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services APPG demands FCA investigation following whistleblower’s death.

13 FCA publishes terms of reference for independent review concerning Mr Andriesz.

14 The handling of internal whistleblowing communications by the Chair of the FCA.

15 A consultation on whistleblowing.

16 To satisfy this higher threshold, the discloser must reasonably believe that the information is “substantially true” and that the matter falls within the prescribed person’s remit.

17 UK Anti-Corruption Strategy 2025.

18 Fraud in the Digital Age: Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences.

19 Director addresses global anti-corruption conference.

20 Fraud in the Digital Age: Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences (pages 136 to 142).

21 The report by HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) on the SFO’s progress on disclosure, published in October 2026 highlights that there is “significant residual risk” with respect to the SFO’s management of material subject to legal professional privilege.