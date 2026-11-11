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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

HR Briefing - November 2026

Macfarlanes LLP
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Welcome to our briefing for HR teams and in-house employment counsel – bringing you this month’s employment law highlights in an easy-to-read package.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Hayley Robinson
Hayley Robinson
Kirti Tiwari-Mehta
Kirti Tiwari-Mehta
Matthew Ramsey
Matthew Ramsey

Welcome to our briefing for HR teams and in-house employment counsel – bringing you this month’s employment law highlights in an easy-to-read package.

There has been a flurry of government and regulatory developments, running alongside the coming into force of a series of provisions of the Employment Rights Act 2025. We take a look at the main talking points below.

Union access

Trade unions now have enhanced rights to request access to workplaces to recruit or organise (but not to organise industrial action).

Harassment

The law has changed to require businesses to take “all reasonable steps” rather than just “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment at work. Employers will now also face liability if they fail to take all reasonable steps to prevent harassment of their staff by third parties, across the protected characteristics covered by the harassment provisions.

Whistleblowing

The Government is consulting on changes to the whistleblowing regime. The most eye-catching is the proposal for a reward scheme operated by the Serious Fraud Office for reporting of financial offences, but there are a number of other interesting changes on the table. 

Employment status

We have looked at “employee” and “worker” status many times over recent years, especially in the context of the gig economy. The Government is now consulting on a series of proposals, all of which are intended to make it easier for individuals to be “workers”.

Enhanced dismissal protections and family leave

Women on maternity leave have enjoyed some degree of protection from redundancy for many years. The Government intends to enhance these protections, primarily by extending them across all forms of termination, across a wider category of protected groups, and over a longer timeframe. 

Fire and re-hire

The practice of dismissing employees and offering to re-engage them on different (typically less favourable) terms has been very heavily criticised over many years. The Employment Rights Act contains important new restrictions in this area, and the Government is now consulting on revisions to the code of practice covering some of the details. 

Right to work checks

The requirement to check the immigration status of employees has been in place for many years. The regime has now been significantly overhauled, covering a much broader range of individuals. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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