UK Right To Work Reforms From 1 October 2026: Key Considerations For Sports Organisations

On 1 October 2026, the UK government significantly expanded the scope of right to work checks.

The reforms mean that responsibility for compliance is no longer limited to traditional employment relationships: a wider range of arrangements, including labour supply chains, subcontracting and online matching services, may now be caught. This is particularly relevant to the sports sector, as organisations often engage staff through a mix of employment, agency, casual, consultancy and outsourced service arrangements.

Organisations within the sector should, if they have not already done so, map who is working across their operations and supply chains and consider whether their existing contractual arrangements and controls meet the new stricter requirements. This may include coaching and performance staff, support personnel, matchday and event workers, security, hospitality and catering staff, facilities contractors, consultants and others engaged on a flexible or project basis.

Who is covered by the new right to work checks?

Previously, right to work checks were a requirement for employers in relation to employees only. Since 1 October 2026, the circumstances in which checks are required have widened.

The new provisions apply where an organisation employs or engages an individual:

under a contract of employment (a contract of service or apprenticeship);

under a worker's contract;

as an individual subcontractor; or

when operating as an online matching service providing the details of an individual who is a service provider to potential clients or customers.

The crucial point is that the reforms are not limited to conventional employment relationships, and whether an arrangement comes within the new rules depends on substance rather than label. The changes close perceived gaps in the previous regime where individuals could be working in practice for, or within, a business without being directly employed by it.

What is extended liability?

A key feature of the new Code is the concept of extended liability.

This addresses arrangements where labour is supplied through chains of contractors, agencies, subcontractors or substitution arrangements, and where responsibility for right to work compliance may otherwise be unclear. The Home Office’s stated starting point remains that enforcement action will usually be directed at the organisation that directly employs or engages the individual who does not have the right to work. However, where the direct employer cannot be identified, liability may move further up the chain.

Organisations involved in supplying labour or services onwards should, however, understand how labour is supplied through the contractual chain and who is responsible for carrying out the required checks. The position may be especially important where several organisations are involved in delivering an event where responsibility for checks may not be obvious.

Contractual protections will matter

The Code makes clear that organisations seeking to protect themselves from extended liability need to do more than confirm that right to work checks are taking place. Relevant contracts need to include written provisions addressing right to work compliance before work begins.

Depending on the arrangement, this may include provisions requiring checks to be completed, controlling onward subcontracting, preserving audit rights, enabling action where non-compliance is identified, and requiring cooperation with any Home Office enquiry.

The expanded regime applies to relevant employment or engagement arrangements beginning on or after 1 October 2026. As a practical matter, organisations should also review ongoing arrangements where individuals continue to provide work or services after that date.

What should sports organisations do now?

Right to work compliance remains a clear Home Office enforcement priority. Organisations should review arrangements that fall within the expanded provisions and assess whether their processes are sufficiently robust.

Our Immigration team can support organisations in responding to the reforms, including by reviewing contractual arrangements and compliance processes, delivering tailored training, and advising on any Home Office enquiries or compliance concerns.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.