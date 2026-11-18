Summary

From 1 October 2026 (today), most employment tribunal claims must be brought within six months, up from three months. The new limit applies where the relevant act, omission or effective date of termination (EDT) falls on or after 1 October 2026. The EDT is the date employment actually ends. Earlier claims remain subject to the three-month limit. For ongoing conduct, time runs from the last act in the series.

As a result, employers will now have to endure an even longer period of uncertainty on whether they are likely to be sued by their employees. In practice, the period of uncertainty may extend significantly beyond six months once you take account of a) any Acas Early Conciliation period, which was extended from six weeks to 12 weeks for any cases notified to Acas on or after 1 December 2025, and provides Claimants with an additional month after the conciliation period has ended in which to present their claim to the ET; and b) the typical wait times for Employment Tribunal's (which are severely under-resourced) to process the claim and notify the Employer.

A further consideration is the interaction between the extended time limits and existing delays within the Employment Tribunal system. The change may contribute to further pressure on an already stretched system, potentially resulting in claims taking even longer to reach a final hearing. In some regions, final hearings are already being listed as late as 2030.

The passage of time can adversely affect the quality of evidence available at trial, as witnesses' recollections may fade and key witnesses may have left the organisation, making them more difficult to contact and prepare.

Employers should ensure that: