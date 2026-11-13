UK Employment Law: ERA Updates And The Senior Managers Certification Regime

Thursday 22 October was a significant day for employment law reform.

Our latest round-up of UK employment and HR law news covers the updated Employment Rights Act 2025 implementation timeline, as well as the FCA and PRA’s newly released consultation papers on the Senior Managers Certification Regime.

You can view the latest changes below. To sign up for our regular HRLaw newsletter, click here.

The Employment Rights Act ’25 reforms

The government updated its implementation timeline. Points to note include:

Changes to the “fire and re-hire” framework were again pushed back. This time to March 2027 following the publication of the government consultation response: Make Work Pay: fire and rehire – changes to expenses, benefits, and shift patterns – GOV.UK. A further consultation has been launched on the revised draft code of practice on dismissal and re-engagement (CoP): Make Work Pay: revised CoP on dismissal and re-engagement – GOV.UK. This closes on 17 December 2026. The revised CoP, once finalised, is set to take effect in “summer 2027”.

April 2027 implementation : Action plans on gender equality and supporting employees through the menopause will become mandatory for qualifying private sector employers (in summary, employers with 250+ employees). For more information, see a link to our previous article on Equality Action Plans. Bereavement leave, including pregnancy loss entitlement. Collective redundancy: organisation-wide threshold changes to be introduced. Extending trade union blacklisting protections: banning blacklists drafted using AI, and banning blacklisting by third parties.

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Sept. 2027 implementation : Regulations to prevent the misuse of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace harassment or discrimination due to come into force.

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Oct 2027 implementation : Enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers. Also, the response to the relevant government consultation was published. Flexible working regime due to be revised.

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Dec 2027 implementation: Regulation of umbrella companies.



No clear implementation date for the time being The “Zero hours” regime reforms do not appear to have a current implementation date and are set to be updated following the consultation process. The Two Tier Code, once scheduled for October 2026 implementation seems to have been removed entirely from the timeline.



FCA and PRA released new consultation papers on the Senior Managers and Certification Regime

The consultation papers are extensive. We will work in tandem with our colleagues in our Financial Services Team to provide a further update in due course. However, in the meantime, the FCA and PRA publications can be found via the following pages:

Preliminary points to note include: