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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

UK Employment Law: ERA Updates And The Senior Managers Certification Regime

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The UK government has released a comprehensive updated timeline for implementing the Employment Rights Act 2025 reforms, pushing back several key provisions including fire and re-hire protections to March 2027. Meanwhile, the FCA and PRA have launched extensive consultation papers proposing the most significant reforms to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime since its introduction, aimed at streamlining appointment processes and reducing compliance burdens.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Helen Unger
Helen Unger
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Thursday 22 October was a significant day for employment law reform.

Our latest round-up of UK employment and HR law news covers the updated Employment Rights Act 2025 implementation timeline, as well as the FCA and PRA’s newly released consultation papers on the Senior Managers Certification Regime. 

You can view the latest changes below. To sign up for our regular HRLaw newsletter, click here

The Employment Rights Act ’25 reforms

The government updated its implementation timeline. Points to note include:

  • April 2027 implementation:
    • Action plans on gender equality and supporting employees through the menopause will become mandatory for qualifying private sector employers (in summary, employers with 250+ employees). For more information, see a link to our previous article on Equality Action Plans
    • Bereavement leave, including pregnancy loss entitlement.
    • Collective redundancy: organisation-wide threshold changes to be introduced.
    • Extending trade union blacklisting protections: banning blacklists drafted using AI, and banning blacklisting by third parties.
  • Sept. 2027 implementation:
    • Regulations to prevent the misuse of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace harassment or discrimination due to come into force.
  • Dec 2027 implementation:
    • Regulation of umbrella companies.
  • No clear implementation date for the time being
    • The “Zero hours” regime reforms do not appear to have a current implementation date and are set to be updated following the consultation process.
    • The Two Tier Code, once scheduled for October 2026 implementation seems to have been removed entirely from the timeline.

FCA and PRA released new consultation papers on the Senior Managers and Certification Regime

The consultation papers are extensive. We will work in tandem with our colleagues in our Financial Services Team to provide a further update in due course. However, in the meantime, the FCA and PRA publications can be found via the following pages:

Preliminary points to note include:

  • The proposals are deemed by the PRA “the most significant reforms to the regime since its introduction”. They are listed in summary as follows:
    • Streamlining the appointment process for senior staff” and “Removing requirements related to the Certification Regime”; along with;
    • Other changes that make it easier for firms to make interim Senior Management Functions appointments and reduce compliance-heavy aspects of the framework. These include reducing the frequency of reporting and allowing more time for firms to get an interim appointment pre-approved or notified”.
  • The FCA CP26/37 document sets out a summary table of proposals at pages 4-5.
  • If you wish to respond to the consultation papers, please do so by 22 January 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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