Yesterday John Healey, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, delivered the Autumn Budget to the UK Parliament.

This is the first Budget delivered by the Chancellor under the Government led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. It comes against a challenging economic and fiscal backdrop, with the Government having identified fiscal discipline, economic growth, devolution and support with the cost of living among its priorities.

For those in the equity incentives world, the Budget included potentially significant announcements, although the long awaited updates to SAYE and SIP plans remain on the wish list.

With some of the supporting Government publications still to be released, the full detail remains to be seen. However, we have set out below the key announcements that will, or may, affect the operation of employee share plans.

1. EMI2

The headline development for share plan practitioners was the announcement of a significantly expanded CSOP regime, dubbed ‘EMI2’. Rather than creating an entirely new share plan, EMI2 will build on the existing CSOP framework, with substantially enhanced financial limits and some additional flexibility.

Under the new EMI2 parameters, it will be possible to grant tax-advantaged options over shares with a value of up to £120,000 per employee, which is double the current £60,000 CSOP limit. The maximum life of an option will also be extended from 10 years to 15 years.

Importantly, the existing interaction between EMI and CSOP limits will also be removed. It will therefore no longer be necessary to aggregate an employee’s awards under the two regimes when determining how much can be granted. This means that an employee of an eligible company could potentially receive tax-advantaged options over shares with a combined value of up to £370,000, comprising £250,000 under EMI and £120,000 under EMI2.

The changes are due to take effect from 6 April 2027.

Tapestry comment

“This is a significant expansion of an already generous scheme. The EMI and EMI2 regimes both allow participants to fall within the CGT regime, rather than paying income tax and employee and employer social security (NICs), which can result in very significant tax savings for the employee and company.

The two regimes will continue to serve somewhat different markets. EMI offers the higher individual limit (£250,000), but is restricted to qualifying companies, including the £120 million gross-assets limit, the requirement to have fewer than 500 employees and the excluded-activities rules. EMI2 will not be subject to those company-size and trading-activity restrictions and will therefore be available to a much wider range of businesses.

We anticipate that the enhanced EMI2 regime may become an increasingly attractive structure for management and executive LTIP arrangements. In particular, the requirement that options ordinarily be held for at least three years to secure tax-advantaged exercise treatment aligns well with the three-year vesting periods commonly seen in LTIP arrangements.

The changes continue a notable expansion of the UK’s tax-advantaged regimes over a relatively short period, with the £120,000 limit representing a quadrupling of the maximum award size since April 2023. Together with the substantial expansion of EMI, this will leave the UK with two of the most generous discretionary tax-advantaged share option regimes in the world."

2. Business Asset Disposal Relief / Founders' Relief

It was announced that the lifetime limit for Business Asset Disposal Relief (‘BADR’) has been reduced from £1,000,000 to £500,000.This will take effect for disposals made on or after 6 April 2027.

Alongside that, a new ‘Founders’ Relief’ was announced which will give a capital gains tax rate of 10% for up to £10 million of lifetime gains. This relief will be available where shares are sold by a UK resident individual who has held a significant stake in the business (25% or more) for at least 5 years prior to the sale. There are also conditions relating to the business itself, in particular a requirement that the business must be either in a steep growth phase (25% turnover growth or employee growth for 3 consecutive years within the previous 10 years) or must satisfy challenging research and development targets (£1.5 million expenditure claimed as R&D tax relief within the 3 years prior to disposal).There is no requirement for the claimant to be an employee.

Tapestry comment

"The attractiveness of BADR (and its predecessor Entrepreneurs’ Relief) has been progressively diluted over the last few years. From a high watermark in the 2010s (with a 10% rate of tax and a £10 million lifetime limit) the benefit is now set at a much less striking 18% tax rate, and (from April 2027) a lifetime limit of £500,000. These changes mean it is now less likely that employee share arrangements will be specifically structured around the availability of BADR, with this relief being relegated from “high priority” to a “nice to have”.

The new Founders’ Relief appears to be operating within the same sandbox – offering CGT relief for gains realised when selling a business. However, the conditions for Founders’ Relief are significantly more stringent than for BADR and will only be applicable to large stakeholders in high growth or high-innovation businesses. The absence of an employment requirement arguably makes this relief more similar to Investors Relief than BADR.

The new Founders' Relief will have only limited application and therefore in most cases will not fill the gap left by the reductions to BADR."

3. Non-compete clauses – reform

The Government has been consulting on proposals to restrict the use of post-employment non-compete clauses, with options including an outright ban, imposing a salary threshold and/or statutory time limit. The consultation closed in February and, although the Government's position paper has not been released, the Budget confirmed that the Government will legislate to restrict the use of non-compete clauses in start-ups and scaling firms. The Budget also announced that the Government plans to consult on the wider issue of restrictive practices. A detailed position on all these issues is due in early 2027.

Tapestry comment

“Watch this space. The Government has confirmed plans to legislate on non-compete clauses, although the expected devil-in-detail must remain unsummoned pending further consultation and a detailed position expected in early 2027. For incentives lawyers, this is perhaps one to watch from the sidelines (or behind the sofa) for now: when the detail arrives, we will be particularly interested in what it means for incentive plans – we can see it impacting leaver provisions and post-termination conduct.”

4. Taxation of distributions

The Government intends to reform the rules distinguishing distributions from capital returns. Draft legislation is expected in 2027, with implementation from April 2028.

Tapestry comment

“Although this is not specifically a share plans measure, any changes could affect employee shareholders, particularly on share buy backs and corporate reorganisations. Therefore this is an area to keep under review.”

5. EMI – notification obligations / exercise after disqualifying events

The Budget confirmed last year’s announcement that the notification obligations for EMI options will change. For EMI options granted on or after 6 April 2027, the separate requirement to notify HMRC of an EMI option grant is due to disappear. Instead, details of the grant will be reported through the existing EMI end-of-year return. Additionally, the Budget announced a helpful extension to the exercise window following disqualifying events, from 90 days to 180 days, which will take effect for any disqualifying events occurring after 6 April 2027.

Tapestry comment

“The removal of the separate EMI notification requirement will reduce the compliance burden at the time EMI awards are granted, which makes the plan even more attractive. However, advisers should note that this shift will increase the importance of the EMI annual return, and of ensuring that it is submitted by the 6 July deadline each year. Before this change, the penalties for missing that annual return were relatively low (starting at £100); whereas, following the changes, a failure to submit the annual return will risk invalidating the EMI status of the options. The draft legislation includes a concession that options will not lose their qualifying EMI status provided the return is submitted within a grace period of one year after the deadline. However the fact remains that the annual returns for EMI will now hold an increased significance and robust procedures should be put in place to ensure that these returns are not missed.”

6. Other announcements

Cash ISAs – The Budget confirmed that the suggested reduction down to £12,000 will not be happening and the maximum Cash ISA limit will remain at £20,000.

– The Budget confirmed that the suggested reduction down to £12,000 will not be happening and the maximum Cash ISA limit will remain at £20,000. National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage – the Chancellor announced a 3.9% increase in both the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage for all ages. For over-21s, this means an increase from £12.71 per hour to £13.21 per hour effective April 2027.

– the Chancellor announced a 3.9% increase in both the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage for all ages. For over-21s, this means an increase from £12.71 per hour to £13.21 per hour effective April 2027. Tax on property and savings income : following an increase announced in 2025, the Budget announced a further increase in the rates of tax on income from property and savings by an additional 2 percentage points.

: following an increase announced in 2025, the Budget announced a further increase in the rates of tax on income from property and savings by an additional 2 percentage points. Pension Tax Allowance – due to the risk that ‘fiscal drag’ will capture recipients of the State Pension in the tax net, this change will ensure that pensioners whose total annual income is no more than the full State Pension, will not have to pay tax via Simple Assessment. It is available in tax years 2027 to 2028, 2028 to 2029 and 2029 to 2030.

– due to the risk that ‘fiscal drag’ will capture recipients of the State Pension in the tax net, this change will ensure that pensioners whose total annual income is no more than the full State Pension, will not have to pay tax via Simple Assessment. It is available in tax years 2027 to 2028, 2028 to 2029 and 2029 to 2030. Payrolling of Benefits in Kind – employers will be required to report and payroll most benefits in kind and taxable expenses through Real Time Information (RTI). The rules will apply to company cars and vans, fuel and medical benefits from 6 April 2027, and to most other benefits from 6 April 2028, excluding employment-related loans and employer-provided living accommodation.

– employers will be required to report and payroll most benefits in kind and taxable expenses through Real Time Information (RTI). The rules will apply to company cars and vans, fuel and medical benefits from 6 April 2027, and to most other benefits from 6 April 2028, excluding employment-related loans and employer-provided living accommodation. Revision of self-assessment payments – from April 2029, taxpayers who make self-assessment payments on account will be required to make more regular in-year payments towards their final income tax liability. Although still subject to final details, the expectation is that employees will be able to choose to pay the instalments via PAYE.

7. No changes …

Lastly, it is worth noting the topics that were notably absent from today’s Budget:.

SIP/SAYE Reform – Disappointingly, there was no announcement concerning reform of the Share Incentive Plan or Save As You Earn following the Government’s 2025 publication of its summary of responses to the 2023 Call for Evidence.

– Disappointingly, there was no announcement concerning reform of the Share Incentive Plan or Save As You Earn following the Government’s 2025 publication of its summary of responses to the 2023 Call for Evidence. CGT Rates : There were also no announcements of any changes to CGT rates, which has been a topic of speculation since the last Budget. CGT rates remain unchanged, and there continues to be a significant differential between the rates of tax for income compared with capital gains, meaning that the tax-advantaged share plans predicated on securing favourable capital gains tax treatment continue to be highly tax-advantageous.

: There were also no announcements of any changes to CGT rates, which has been a topic of speculation since the last Budget. CGT rates remain unchanged, and there continues to be a significant differential between the rates of tax for income compared with capital gains, meaning that the tax-advantaged share plans predicated on securing favourable capital gains tax treatment continue to be highly tax-advantageous. Income tax and National Insurance contributions: Following the significant increase in employer National Insurance contributions introduced in April 2025, employers have been watching closely for any further changes to employment taxes. However, there were no scary announcements by the Chancellor and rates remained unchanged.

8. Wider Budget announcements

Cost of living – the Budget included a package of measures to ease cost-of-living pressures, including a £100 energy payment for around 20 million households, temporary 0% VAT on domestic electricity until July 2027, continued fuel-duty support and tariff suspensions on a range of food products. The Budget also sets out longer-term reforms intended to reduce household energy costs.

– the Budget included a package of measures to ease cost-of-living pressures, including a £100 energy payment for around 20 million households, temporary 0% VAT on domestic electricity until July 2027, continued fuel-duty support and tariff suspensions on a range of food products. The Budget also sets out longer-term reforms intended to reduce household energy costs. Devolution – The Government announced a significant fiscal devolution package, giving local leaders greater control over funding and economic development. The measures are intended to allow regions to retain and raise more locally generated revenue and give mayors and other local leaders greater flexibility to invest in priorities that support regional growth. A new Fiscal Devolution Roadmap has been published alongside the Budget setting out the Government's approach.

Tapestry comment

“Although billed in advance as the Budget with the fewest leaks in recent history, on the day the Budget contained relatively few surprises for UK businesses and employees.

That said, from an employee incentives perspective, the announcement of ‘EMI2’ was unexpected We are looking forward to poring over the detail of this new/updated plan.

We will continue to monitor the supporting legislation, guidance and consultations and will provide further updates as the detail becomes available.”