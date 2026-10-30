Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

The New Duty To Inform Workers About Trade Unions: Preparing For Compliance

Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Contributor
Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon is an ambitious, sustainable and inclusive firm that ensures its clients, people and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Burges Salmon LLP

The Employment Rights Act 2025 establishes a new obligation requiring all UK employers to inform workers about their right to join a trade union through standardized written statements. With implementation now scheduled for January 2027, organizations must prepare compliance protocols for both new hires and existing employees, including decisions about direct versus indirect communication methods and ongoing annual notification requirements.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Kate Redshaw
Kate Redshaw
Caitlin Alexander
Caitlin Alexander

The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces a new duty for employers to provide a written statement to workers about their right to join a trade union. The written statement will provide ‘clear, neutral’ information on the right to join a trade union alongside other information. 

Now expected to come into force in January (rather than October) all employers, not just those that recognise trade unions, will need to comply. 

The recent government response to the consultation, published on 25 September, on how employers should implement this duty explains more about how the new duty will work in practice. 

What information should the statement contain?

The duty requires employers to provide a statement to workers setting out:

  • information on their right to join a trade union
  • a brief explanation of union functions
  • a list of, and information about, the employer’s own recognised trade unions and statutory access agreements (where applicable)
  • the Certification Officer’s list of trade unions, attached to or linked from the statement; and
  • a statutory rights summary. 

The government will produce a standardised statement containing the majority of this information for employers to provide to workers. The statement must not be amended except that employers will need to:

  • list their own recognised trade unions and statutory access agreements, where applicable; and 
  • include information on and contact details of the trade unions it recognises (including, where relevant, the staff groups, grades or locations covered where the listed union(s) does not apply to all workers). Employers will need to keep this information under review, as a change to a relevant union, its contact details or to a statutory access agreement will require an updated statement to be issued within one month.

When should workers be notified? 

Employers need to make sure that both new joiners and existing workers are provided with this statement. 

  • new joiners: from January, an employer will need to provide the statement to any new recruit at the same time as they are provided with their written statement of employment particulars
  • existing workers: employers can decide whether to provide the statement to workers directly or whether to make the statement available to workers indirectly. 

Where the employer chooses to provide the statement

  • directly: the employer will need to send the statement to each worker by 5 April 2027 and then annually by 5 April
  • indirectly: by 5 April 2027, employers will need to tell workers where the statement is available, keep the statement continuously and reasonably accessible and issue an annual reminder to workers (by 5 April each year) of where it can be found. 

It will be down to individual employers to decide which method of communication works best. Direct communication may be easier for some employers because once the statement has been issued no further input is required (unless the statement needs to be updated). 

However, other employers may find indirect communication easier to manage, for example where not all workers have email addresses. Where the statement is available indirectly, individuals must be told where the statement is located (such as a bulletin board or Intranet page) and it must remain continuously and reasonably accessible. For example, if a worker works remotely and does not attend the office it unlikely to be reasonable to keep the statement on a physical bulletin board at the employer’s HQ. 

Think carefully about where to locate the statement. If a statement that is indirectly available is moved, workers must be sent a written notification of the new location directly within a month, which may be difficult when workers are not easily contactable. 

Next Steps

The new duty is expected to bite in January so employers need to establish how they will comply.

Preparatory steps 

  1. identify who/which team will be responsible for overall compliance
  2. update recruitment and onboarding protocols to ensure new joiners will receive the statement at the correct time
  3. for existing workers decide whether you will provide the statement directly or indirectly; and 
  4. compile a list of your recognised trade unions (including the additional information as needed) and any access agreements – not forgetting the trade union contact details.

Ongoing compliance 

  1. remember the duty has ongoing obligations requiring you to update workers annually so identify who will do that and how you will do that (the method will differ depending on whether you are notifying directly or indirectly); and
  2. identify who will be responsible for updating and communicating out the statement if the recognised trade union/access agreements change (which they may do given the new right for trade unions to access workplaces comes into force on 30 October) or, if you are notify existing workers indirectly, if the location of the statement changes.

In time, this new duty should become part and parcel of everyday HR compliance – but there is preparation to be done – and, as always, the sooner you can make a start on this the better. When the government statement is available, we will update our Employment Rights Act hub accordingly. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Crypto, Front Companies And Sanctions Evasion: The NCA’s $5.2 Million Forfeiture

The National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of over $5.2 million from an agricultural trading company following a civil recovery investigation into suspected money laundering and sanctions evasion. The case involved complex international fund flows through multiple jurisdictions, cryptocurrency conversion, and alleged connections to entities later designated under US sanctions for facilitating illicit Iranian oil sales.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Consults On Draft Guidance On Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched a consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation for research, archiving and statistical purposes. This guidance provides critical insight into how organisations should apply data minimisation principles in modern research practices, including AI development, trusted research environments, and synthetic data generation.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

When A Chatbot Becomes A Search Engine: Lessons From The Commission’s Latest DSA Designations

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine under the Digital Services Act, marking the first time a generative AI assistant has been classified this way. This designation, alongside Reddit and Roblox being named as Very Large Online Platforms, introduces systemic risk assessment obligations, independent audits, and advertising transparency requirements that most AI products have not previously faced. What does this mean for other AI assistants with web-search capabil
BelgiumTechnology
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

The FCA has ended its grace period for Consumer Duty compliance and is now actively using supervisory and enforcement powers to ensure firms deliver good consumer outcomes. With 11 open investigations spanning insurance, pensions, wealth management, and other sectors, plus 382 supervisory interventions in the last financial year, regulators are scrutinizing whether firms have truly embedded Consumer Duty frameworks into their operations. Fair value assessments, vulnerability support, and outcomes monitoring
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Goodbye To TECH 02/17BL: A New Solvency Based Regime For Dividends?

The UK government has proposed a fundamental shift from complex distributable profits calculations to a streamlined solvency-based regime for determining dividend legality. This consultation explores how companies would simply need to demonstrate that dividend payments won't affect their ability to continue as a going concern, potentially replacing decades of intricate accounting guidance with a more practical approach.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP