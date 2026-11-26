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In this special Black History Month edition of The Lawdown, Beth Hale and Emma Bartlett are joined by Jerelle Jules to explore Black hair discrimination in the workplace and the role employers can play in creating genuinely inclusive working environments. You can watch the episode above or listen here.

We first discussed Jerelle Jules’ story on The Lawdown in 2023, after he received a grooming policy ahead of a job interview at The Ritz London which prohibited ‘unusual hairstyles’ including ‘afro style’ (which is his natural hair). Jerelle withdrew his application as he was so taken aback. The Ritz subsequently apologised and explained the policy was ‘outdated’. Three years on, Jerelle Jules joins us to reflect on his experience and explore the wider issues surrounding Black hair discrimination, workplace grooming policies and the protections available under the Equality Act 2010.

In this episode, they discuss:

Black hair and the Equality Act 2010: how existing protections against race discrimination can apply to discriminatory grooming and appearance policies, and whether greater or more explicit legal protection is needed.

how existing protections against race discrimination can apply to discriminatory grooming and appearance policies, and whether greater or more explicit legal protection is needed. What does “professional” look like?: how apparently neutral dress and grooming requirements can disproportionately affect particular racial or ethnic groups, and why employers should consider the assumptions underpinning their policies.

how apparently neutral dress and grooming requirements can disproportionately affect particular racial or ethnic groups, and why employers should consider the assumptions underpinning their policies. The case for change: whether progress should come through changes to the Equality Act, clearer guidance from the EHRC or ACAS, or employers taking the lead by reviewing their own policies and practices.

whether progress should come through changes to the Equality Act, clearer guidance from the EHRC or ACAS, or employers taking the lead by reviewing their own policies and practices. The wider impact of hair discrimination: how attitudes towards Black hair can begin at school and continue into working life, influencing how people present themselves and whether they feel able to be themselves at work.

Watch the episode above or listen here.

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We hope you enjoy this special episode.