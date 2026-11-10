Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

The Hidden Workplace Safety Risk Insurers May Be Overlooking

Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Contributor
Weightmans LLP

Weightmans LLP

Weightmans is an award-winning UK law firm, employing more than 1,500 people. The firm has grown...

View firm profile
Explore more from Weightmans LLP

Economic and geopolitical uncertainty is creating new workplace safety challenges in construction and civil engineering. While traditional hazards remain unchanged, external pressures are affecting employee focus, safety culture, and willingness to report concerns, potentially increasing the risk of preventable incidents.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Jane Price
Jane Price
Jacqui Bickerton
Jacqui Bickerton

When did uncertainty become a workplace safety risk?

Workplace safety has traditionally focused on risks from innovative technology, changing working practices or unusual accident scenarios. However, the tide may be turning to a less visible but potentially significant risk: the impact of sustained economic and geopolitical uncertainty on familiar workplace risks.

The Dräger Safety and Health at Work Report 2026 states that two-thirds (66%) of respondents to their study who are employed in the construction and civil engineering fields said current uncertainty makes it harder for people in their businesses to remain focused on safety-critical tasks, while 46% of respondents reported an increased risk of safety mistakes or near misses over the previous two years.

Familiar hazards but increasingly difficult conditions

Well established occupational risks remain in the construction and civil engineering sector but the environment surrounding those risks appears to be shifting. The presence of economic pressure coupled with geopolitical disruption, increasing operational demands, and pressure to deliver faster are all factors which lead to employee fatigue, distraction, managerial supervision, and the overall safety culture of an organisation.

Whilst an established hazard does not have to change for the claims exposure to change, where employees are less focused, managers are placed under greater operational pressure or safety concerns are less readily escalated, the probability of an otherwise preventable incident may increase.

This is supported by the report. Whilst 80% of civil engineering respondents confirmed their organisation actively engages staff on health and safety issues, 46% reported that the uncertain economic climate affects their willingness to raise concerns. More strikingly, 51% of the respondents believed that employees who speak up about safety will attract a negative view from their employers.

Considering this from a claim’s perspective, any claim arising from a conventional workplace accident may subsequently attract a more complicated evidential background. Questions may focus on what was known, whether previous concerns had been raised, how management responded and whether commercial pressures affected any safety decisions.

The emerging risk is uncertainty itself

Has the time arrived, in the current climate, for insurers to investigate during the claims process, how external volatility altered an established risk. Economic uncertainty can be an influence around recruitment and retention of staff, subsequent training, maintenance, investment, and employee behaviour. Operational pressures, on the other hand, can affect employee supervision and the willingness or ability of employees to stop work or challenge unsafe practices.

There is also a potentially important human element, with the report indicating that 92% of civil engineering respondents placed the greatest trust in themselves for their own safety, compared with 79% who placed trust in their employer. The differential provides an interesting indication of how responsibility for safety may be perceived at workforce level.

The report also identifies the concern around substance and alcohol misuse by employees. 87% of civil engineering respondents recognised the potential for drugs and alcohol to affect their concentration and behaviour, while 81% said they would agree to random workplace testing intended to improve safety. Interestingly, this does not identify a wholly new risk but rather recognises factors capable of amplifying established ones.

Conclusion

There remains a tendency, when looking at emerging risks, to focus on risks that are visibly new and novel. However, the workplace safety picture demonstrates why insurers should also look for new pressures acting upon old risks.

The accidents that emerge from the workplace may ultimately look remarkably familiar to those that have gone before. However, what is changing is the environment in which such accidents occur. The emerging exposure may result from what appears to be a conventional type of accident but increased uncertainty around when and why conventional accidents occur, and whether the implemented risk controls remain effective when businesses and their employees are under sustained pressure. That makes organisational resilience, workforce confidence, and safety culture increasingly important indicators of future claims experience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

US I Visa Rules For Foreign Journalists: What You Need To Know

Foreign journalists working in the United States under an I visa will face significant changes starting September 2026, with new rules limiting their stays to 240 days instead of the previous "duration of status" arrangement. Media organizations and journalists' groups have raised concerns about how these restrictions could disrupt international news coverage and create uncertainty for correspondents and their families.
United StatesImmigration
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Adult Dependent Relative Visas: Common Questions

The adult dependent relative visa allows British, Irish, or settled UK residents to bring family members requiring long-term personal care to the UK, but with a success rate below 10%, it remains one of the most challenging visa categories to navigate. Understanding the strict eligibility requirements, evidence standards, and common refusal reasons is essential for anyone considering this route. This guide addresses the most frequently asked questions about bringing elderly or disabled relatives to the UK u
United KingdomImmigration
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

L-1 Visas: Transferring to the US

Multinational businesses exploring US employee transfers can leverage the L-1 visa as an alternative to the H-1B lottery system. This visa category offers unique advantages including no annual caps, dual intent status, and streamlined processing for qualifying corporate relationships. Understanding the three-stage eligibility analysis and distinguishing between L-1A and L-1B classifications is essential for successful intracompany transfers.
GlobalImmigration
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP