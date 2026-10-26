Reasonable Adjustments: Can Managers Be Personally Liable For Getting It Wrong?

Employers have had a statutory duty to make reasonable adjustments for more than 30 years. However, the recent decision from the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) in Merriman v 1st Staff Ltd and others has determined that individual employees, such as managers and HR staff, may also face personal liability where their acts or omissions contribute to a failure to make reasonable adjustments or other discriminatory treatment.

This article recaps the duty to make reasonable adjustments and provides practical tips for employers following the Merriman judgment.

The duty to make reasonable adjustments

If an employee has a disability within the Equality Act 2010 definition, an employer has a duty to make reasonable adjustments where a workplace policy, practice or features places them at a substantial disadvantage compared to their colleagues.

Employers must take such steps as are reasonable to avoid the disadvantage. Reasonable adjustments can cover a range of things depending on the circumstances, including:

adjusting trigger points under absence management procedures;

changes to working schedules;

provision of specialist equipment; and

in some cases, redeployment to a suitable alternative role.

A person has a disability under the Equality Act if they have a physical or mental impairment, and the impairment has a substantial and long-term adverse effect on their ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities. This covers a wide range of impairments, many of which may not be visible.

The duty to make reasonable adjustments does not only arise where an employee makes a specific request. If the employer knows, or ought to know, of an individual's disability or potential disability, it has a duty to consider whether reasonable adjustments should be made. This would ordinarily be done in consultation with the individual concerned and occupational health, if appropriate.

The Merriman judgment now makes clear that individuals acting on behalf of the employer can also be found personally liable alongside the employer if their own actions or omissions contribute to the discriminatory act.

For more information about the duty to make reasonable adjustments, see our articles 'The duty to make reasonable adjustments: tips for employers' and 'Reasonable adjustments: an employer's duty to redeploy'.

Liability of managers and HR following the Merriman decision

In Merriman, an employee who provided tutoring services to an individual with special needs raised a claim against her employer (1st Staff) and four individual respondents, alleging a failure to allow her to perform her tutoring role remotely, which she claimed would be a reasonable adjustment given her disability.

The EAT considered the employee's appeal against an earlier Employment Tribunal (ET) decision that had struck out the claims against the four individual respondents, leaving the reasonable adjustments claim to proceed only against the employer.

The EAT disagreed and stated that "when an employee is held to have committed an act of discrimination for which an employer is vicariously liable then the employee is equally liable". It emphasised that, although the statutory duty to make reasonable adjustments rests on the employer, employers act through managers and other employees, such that they may also be liable for their contribution to the discriminatory act. As a result, the four individual respondents were reinstated in the claim.

This case confirms that an employee can bring a breach of reasonable adjustments claim against both their employer and any individuals involved in an alleged failure to provide reasonable adjustments.

This finding may impact a range of individuals within a company but is expected to have the greatest impact on managers and HR staff, who are likely to be decision-makers in this area.

Practical takeaways for employers

Employers should already be providing regular equality and diversity training, particularly to those with management responsibilities. However, Merriman serves as a reminder that managers and HR professionals are often at the centre of decisions relating to reasonable adjustments and may increasingly find themselves personally named in ET proceedings.

Employers should consider the following steps:

Ensure managers receive practical training on the duty to make reasonable adjustments and recognising when it may arise.

Encourage managers to seek HR or legal advice promptly where a disability issue is identified.

Keep an open dialogue with employees and consult meaningfully on potential adjustments rather than making assumptions about what may or may not work.

Document discussions, decisions and the reasons why particular adjustments are accepted or rejected.

Review policies relevant to health and wellbeing to ensure they remain up to date and readily accessible.

Refresh equality and diversity training periodically, particularly for managers and HR staff involved in decision-making.

While Merriman does not change the underlying duty to make reasonable adjustments, it clarifies that managers and other employees involved in adjustment decisions may, in some circumstances, face personal liability alongside their employer.

The best protection for both employers and individuals is the same as it has always been: early engagement, careful consideration of adjustments, and well-trained managers who understand their obligations under the Equality Act.