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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Pensions Law Update: October 2026

Burges Salmon LLP
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This month's pensions newsletter covers the latest developments on Pension Schemes Act reforms, including consultation on consolidation of small DC pots, broader policy developments ahead of the upcoming budget, and changes to the state pension triple lock. The newsletter also features the return of the Burges Salmon Pensions Pod, an SPP paper on digital inclusion, new LGPS investment strategy guidance, and recognition for the public sector pensions team.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Louise Pettit
Louise Pettit

This month we bring you the latest developments on the Pension Schemes Act reforms, with commentary on the ongoing consultation in relation to consolidation of small DC pots. Alongside that we look at the broader policy developments, including looking ahead to the forthcoming budget at the end of this month, as well as the recently announced changes to the state pension triple lock.

There’s the return of the Burges Salmon Pensions Pod, an SPP paper from the Digital Inclusion committee chaired by our own Mamunul Wahid and commentary on new guidance for LGPS administering authorities on their investment strategy statements. And last but certainly not least an exciting awards win for our public sector pensions team!

Awards success

We are delighted to have won ‘Law Firm of the Year’ at the LAPF Investment Awards. This recognises the outstanding achievements of teams across Burges Salmon delivering successful change for the Local Government Pension Scheme through this transformational period of reform.

Public Sector pensions work is a key area of our practice which has undergone significant growth and we are proud to see our high-quality legal advice and the successful delivery of complex and innovative projects recognised with this accolade.

Pension Schemes Act 2026 reforms

Small pots – consultation published

Following on from the policy paper published this summer, and as promised in the pensions roadmap, the DWP has published a consultation paper outlining further detail on the proposed shape of the multiple default consolidator approach to addressing the proliferation of small pots in DC schemes. Rachael Skuse outlines key aspects of the DWP’s proposed solution, including the detailed timetable for delivery.

Read more

Did you know we have a dedicated webpage for the PSA26 reforms?

As well as the latest edition of our handbook (updated on 5 August 2026 to account for the latest publications from the DWP, TPR and HMRC), you’ll find timelines outlining key DB and DC milestones and a library of our thought leadership articles, all organised by theme for ease of navigation.

Visit the hub

Policy developments

Budget 2026

On 28 October 2026 the new Chancellor John Healey will deliver his first Budget. While the Prime Minister’s announcement about changes to the state pension triple lock that will take effect from 2030 has dominated the headlines, there are a number of other pensions benefits and taxes where reforms could be under consideration.

In this article Richard Knight and Louise Pettit look ahead to the Budget and identify what we think could be the key pensions policy areas to watch.

Read more

State pension triple lock reforms

At the recent Labour Party Conference, the Prime Minister announced that the current state pension triple lock will be ‘adjusted’ from April 2030. While we await the full details, under the proposed approach, the state pension would be increased each year by the higher of CPI inflation and 2.5%, with the direct annual earnings link being removed. It would however then also receive an additional uplift required to maintain its value in comparison to average earnings over time. This is more than simply a move from a triple to double lock, with some aptly labelling it a ‘soft triple lock’.

New National Collective Pension Scheme for care workers

Another key announcement from the conference speeches was the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care’s confirmation that there will be a new National Collective Pension Scheme for workers in the care sector. The details are yet to be announced but it looks like this could be a significant development for the evolving Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) market.

Auto-enrolment inquiry

On 16 September 2026, the Work and Pensions Committee launched an inquiry to consider auto-enrolment, and specifically how the current framework could be reformed to “help ensure fair employer and employee contributions to secure a decent retirement income for earners”. While recognising concerns about affordability, recent industry research by Pensions UK revealed broad support from both individuals and employers for increasing auto-enrolment contribution rates.

The WPC inquiry comes in the context of the ongoing work of the Second Pensions Commission, which has been tasked by the Government with formulating recommendations as to how the UK pensions system can be reformed with a view to ensuring fairness, adequacy and sustainability. The Commission’s final report is expected in Spring 2027 and Pensions Minister Torsten Bell commented this week that the Government “will act on its findings”.

Read more

Dates for your diary

An invitation to join us for Pensions drinks in Edinburgh and London

This Autumn we’re very pleased to be hosting a series of drinks events for clients and contacts across our offices. Following the success of our recent Bristol drinks event, we’d be delighted if you’re able to join us in November for an informal evening of drinks, nibbles and networking in either Edinburgh or London.

Whether you have known us for many years or are getting to know Burges Salmon for the first time, we’d love you to join us. Please follow the links below for further details and to RSVP.

Edinburgh

Tuesday 17 November

RSVP

London

Thursday 26 November

RSVP

Return of the Pensions Pod

This month the Burges Salmon Pensions Pod returns for its eighth season! In the first episode, Helen Norman and Charlotte Docherty are joined by Kristy Cotton and Kelly McAfee from PwC to discuss the data and administration issues that can arise before a pension scheme buy-in and buy-out.

Discover more

ED&I

Digital inclusion

Mamunul Wahid chairs the Society of Pension Professionals working group on Digital Inclusion. In September the committee published a paper called Pensions in a Digital World: Embedding Inclusion. The paper outlines how the growing digitalisation of the pensions landscape risks widening existing inequalities for those unable to access digital services, and identifies digital inclusion solutions.

Read the paper

Mamunul was also delighted to write this recent article for Professional Pensions magazine on digital inclusion and why it matters.

Read more

Pensions bites

Capital backed journey plans

As a practice we’re seeing increasing interest in alternative end-game solutions, including capital backed journey plans. Following our recent work on the successful James Neill capital-backed investment transaction (read more), we set out the key benefits for schemes and employers in this article.

Read more

LGPS reforms: new investment strategy statement guidance

In the first of a three part series of articles examining the trio of statutory guidance documents published in June, Michael Hayles and Louise Pettit take a closer look at the new requirements for administering authorities in relation to their investment strategy statements.

Read more

Pensions UK Annual Conference – come and see us!

We’re delighted to be exhibiting again at this year’s Pensions UK Annual Conference in Liverpool. If you’re coming to the conference please do visit our stand F29 to say hello and find out more about how our specialist team of dedicated pension lawyers can help your organisation navigate the changing pensions landscape.

Location: LEX, Liverpool
Date: 13-15 October 2026

View more details

ESG Power Player

We are very pleased to share that our ESG lead, Kate Granville Smith, has again been recognised as a Power Player in Financier Worldwide Magazine Responsible Business 2026 publication, marking her fourth consecutive year of inclusion! This recognition reflects the collaborative work of colleagues on ESG and sustainability matters across Burges Salmon and the constructive discussions we have with trustees, employers and fellow advisers.

Read more

Team news

Volunteering day

Earlier in September, our Bristol pensions team, in true alignment with the theme of this year’s Pay Your Pension Some Attention growth campaign, swapped pension growth for produce growth during a wonderful day of volunteering at a Bristol-based charity helping to reduce inequalities and food poverty for those living within the community.

We spent the day learning about the fantastic work done by the Heart of BS13 team and their environmental initiatives, clearing large areas of overgrown brambles and weeds and harvesting apple crops. A great day in the fresh air and a reminder of what is achieveable through teamwork!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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