ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Pensions Disputes Quarterly - October 2026
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...View firm profile
This edition of Pensions Disputes Quarterly examines recent High Court rulings on pension increases and early retirement rights transfers, alongside significant changes to the Financial Ombudsman's...
Here is the latest edition of Pensions Disputes Quarterly, covering recent pensions cases plus other developments relevant to dispute resolution.
Matters covered include:
- a High Court case on uncapping of pension increases
- a ruling on the transfer of early retirement rights under TUPE
- changes to the Financial Ombudsman's rules
- a progress report from The Pensions Ombudsman.
More pensions news and comment can be found on our UK pensions blog.
Click here to download the latest Pensions Disputes Quarterly
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.