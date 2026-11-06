Pensions Disputes Quarterly - October 2026

Here is the latest edition of Pensions Disputes Quarterly, covering recent pensions cases plus other developments relevant to dispute resolution.

Matters covered include:

a High Court case on uncapping of pension increases

a ruling on the transfer of early retirement rights under TUPE

changes to the Financial Ombudsman's rules

a progress report from The Pensions Ombudsman.

More pensions news and comment can be found on our UK pensions blog.

Click here to download the latest Pensions Disputes Quarterly