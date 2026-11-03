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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Occupational Stress Claims And Physical Injuries

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
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Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

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Occupational stress claims typically involve psychiatric injuries, but chronic workplace stress can also lead to serious physical health conditions. This article examines the unique legal challenges that arise when employees seek compensation for physical injuries allegedly caused by work-related stress, including the complex issues of foreseeability and medical causation that distinguish these claims from conventional workplace accident cases.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Katie Charlton
Katie Charlton
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Occupational stress claims are typically associated with psychiatric injuries such as anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, prolonged workplace stress can also contribute to the development or exacerbation of physical health conditions.

What is an Occupational Stress Claim?

An occupational stress claim arises where an employee suffers injury as a result of excessive work-related stress and the employer has failed to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm. Common causes include excessive workloads, long working hours, bullying and inadequate support.

Physical Injuries Caused by Stress

While stress itself is not typically classified as a physical injury, chronic stress can have physical consequences. Prolonged exposure to stress has been linked to a range of physical symptoms and conditions including:

  • Hypertension (high blood pressure);
  • Cardiovascular disease;
  • Gastrointestinal disorders;
  • Chronic headaches and migraines;
  • Sleep disturbances.

A claimant may therefore contend that work-related stress caused, accelerated, exacerbated or materially contributed to a physical illness.

Why These Claims Are Different

Physical injuries arising from occupational stress differ from conventional employers’ liability claims. In a typical accident-at-work claim (such as a trip, fall or lifting injury) the mechanism of injury is usually clear and the causal link between the employer’s breach and the injury is relatively straightforward.

By contrast, occupational stress claims often involve a gradual process and require the claimant to prove not only that workplace stressors existed, but also that the employer ought reasonably to have foreseen a risk of injury and failed to take reasonable steps and that those stressors materially contributed to the condition suffered. As a result, issues of foreseeability and causation are often more complex.

Foreseeability

A claimant must show that the injury was reasonably foreseeable to their employer. Employers are not liable simply because an employee experiences stress at work and later develops an illness.

In Harding v The Pub Estate Company Ltd [2005], the Court of Appeal rejected a claim by a pub manager who alleged that work-related stress had caused his heart attack. The Court found there had been insufficient warning signs to put the employer on notice that he was at risk of suffering such an injury.

Proving Causation

Causation is often the most challenging aspect of these claims. It is not enough to show that an employee experienced workplace stress and subsequently developed a physical condition. The claimant must prove, on the balance of probabilities, that the employer’s breach caused or materially contributed to the injury.

This can be difficult because many physical conditions associated with stress have multiple potential causes including age, genetics, lifestyle factors and pre-existing medical conditions. Expert medical evidence is therefore crucial in determining whether workplace stress made a material contribution to the condition.

Conclusion

Claims for physical injuries arising from occupational stress present unique challenges. Unlike traditional workplace accident claims, they require careful consideration of foreseeability and complex medical causation issues. Successfully establishing liability depends on proving that the employer was on notice of a foreseeable risk of injury and that workplace stress materially contributed to the physical condition suffered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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