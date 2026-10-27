Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

LPPA-Burges Salmon Survey: How Pension Members Are Using AI

Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Contributor
Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon is an ambitious, sustainable and inclusive firm that ensures its clients, people and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Burges Salmon LLP

A comprehensive survey of 1,690 pension scheme members reveals significant hesitation about allowing AI systems to make decisions that could impact their retirement outcomes. Conducted jointly by Local Pensions Partnership Administration and Burges Salmon, the research explores member attitudes toward emerging technology in pension administration.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Callum Duckmanton
Callum Duckmanton

Joint LPPA-Burges Salmon survey, responded to by just under 1,700 members, reveals how members are using AI and their expectations of pension providers.

A joint survey by Local Pensions Partnership Administration (LPPA) and Burges Salmon has found that members remain sceptical about allowing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make decisions affecting their retirement. The survey gathered responses from 1,690 pension scheme members.

Our full report on the survey

Below, we have provided some of the key takeaways from the survey and information on how we can help pension schemes and Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) funds with implementing the appropriate governance framework on AI. Please see our joint report if you want to read about the survey in greater detail.

Read the report

Key takeaways from the survey

How members are using AI and planning to do so in the future

Whilst only 9% of members responded that they had used AI to look into pensions-related topics, around 58% of those people said that they either did (6%) change their pension as a result of the AI usage or would consider doing so in the future (52%).

However, AI is far from perfect and can make mistakes – especially where it doesn’t have all the information available (e.g. the provisions of a trust-based scheme’s rules, or information to confirm the LGPS regulations applicable to a particular member). Members may therefore be receiving misinformation regarding their benefits and rights, and then relying and acting on this. Schemes may wish to take action here to mitigate the risk to the member, and also to the scheme.

Members still want a human touch when it comes to AI adoption

Only 2% of members said they would be comfortable with AI making pension related decisions about them without human review, with 61% saying they would never be comfortable with this approach.

When the decision to be made about them involved human oversight before being implemented, nearly 23% said they would be comfortable now and just over 46% could be comfortable in the future – strongly suggesting that members would prefer for AI to support pension related decision making as long as a human remained responsible for the final outcome. This sentiment aligns with the PASA Guidance on AI, which states that AI should “augment, rather than replace” human decision making.

Some members are unaware of the cyber risk posed by using “public AI” tools such as ChatGPT

Namely, 39% of members responded that they did not know that “public AI” tools process and store data inputted into them, and train the tool based on that information too.

Given the cyber concerns regarding members inputting sensitive information belonging to them or to their pension scheme, it is striking that 39% of members are unaware of this risk.

Members would use AI to make complaints… and most would not declare doing so to the scheme

Around 50% of members said they either have (3.5%) or would (47%) use AI to make a pension scheme complaint or an Internal Dispute Resolution Procedure (IDRP).

Further, nearly 64% of members admitted that they would not declare the AI usage in the complaint document.

AI-produced complaints and IDRPs are a topic of interest in the industry at the moment, given the potential for the technology to significantly increase the volume of complaints/IDRPs received by pension schemes and funds, as well as increasing the length of the complaints and often containing substantive issues (such as inaccurate summaries of the law and not providing sufficient information to assess whether a “non-financial injustice” award should be paid).

Members would like help from pension providers about the risks of AI

Just over 75% of members said they would find it helpful for the administrator to explain the risks of using AI to make financial and retirement decisions, and nearly 81% saying they would find it helpful if the administrator were to provide “best practice” guidance on using AI in a safe way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Employment Bulletin - September 2026

The UK Government is consulting on sweeping reforms to equal pay law that would introduce mandatory pay transparency in job adverts, reinstate statutory questionnaires for discrimination disputes, and create a new enforcement unit with investigative powers. These proposals, alongside recent tribunal decisions on union inducements, restrictive covenants, and discrimination protections, signal a fundamental shift in how employers must approach pay equity and workforce management.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Consults On Draft Guidance On Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched a consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation for research, archiving and statistical purposes. This guidance provides critical insight into how organisations should apply data minimisation principles in modern research practices, including AI development, trusted research environments, and synthetic data generation.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Crypto, Front Companies And Sanctions Evasion: The NCA’s $5.2 Million Forfeiture

The National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of over $5.2 million from an agricultural trading company following a civil recovery investigation into suspected money laundering and sanctions evasion. The case involved complex international fund flows through multiple jurisdictions, cryptocurrency conversion, and alleged connections to entities later designated under US sanctions for facilitating illicit Iranian oil sales.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

When A Chatbot Becomes A Search Engine: Lessons From The Commission’s Latest DSA Designations

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine under the Digital Services Act, marking the first time a generative AI assistant has been classified this way. This designation, alongside Reddit and Roblox being named as Very Large Online Platforms, introduces systemic risk assessment obligations, independent audits, and advertising transparency requirements that most AI products have not previously faced. What does this mean for other AI assistants with web-search capabil
BelgiumTechnology
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

The FCA has ended its grace period for Consumer Duty compliance and is now actively using supervisory and enforcement powers to ensure firms deliver good consumer outcomes. With 11 open investigations spanning insurance, pensions, wealth management, and other sectors, plus 382 supervisory interventions in the last financial year, regulators are scrutinizing whether firms have truly embedded Consumer Duty frameworks into their operations. Fair value assessments, vulnerability support, and outcomes monitoring
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Goodbye To TECH 02/17BL: A New Solvency Based Regime For Dividends?

The UK government has proposed a fundamental shift from complex distributable profits calculations to a streamlined solvency-based regime for determining dividend legality. This consultation explores how companies would simply need to demonstrate that dividend payments won't affect their ability to continue as a going concern, potentially replacing decades of intricate accounting guidance with a more practical approach.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP