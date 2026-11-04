Knock, Knock: UK Trade Union Access Is Here (Podcast)

Are you ready for a knock on the door?

Since October 30, 2026, independent trade unions have had a statutory right to request physical access and/or digital access to an employer's UK workforce. Unions can use such access to meet, support, represent, recruit, or organise workers and to facilitate collective bargaining. This access right, however, does not extend to organising industrial action. A union does not need to be recognised, have any existing worker members, or attempt to agree a voluntary arrangement first before requesting access.

What we are already seeing

Several of our clients have already received early requests in advance of October 30. Strictly speaking, these did not trigger the new regime because the right had not yet come into force, but they provided a valuable fire drill. In one case, a request was sent to a client's European office and took days to reach the right person in the UK. Under the new regime, that could mean a significant portion of the response period has passed before anyone has read the request.

Unions are taking these new rights seriously. Several have committed significant resources to access requests, and we have heard anecdotally of one union whose representatives are competing to see who can make the most requests before Christmas. Employers should be ready now, rather than starting the work when the envelope arrives.

The bottom line

Employers do not need to roll out the red carpet, but they do need to be able to answer the door lawfully, calmly, and on time. Gordon Bartlett and Greta Morand discuss the immediate steps you need to take in their latest podcast, which you can listen to below.

If you would like to discuss what this means for your business, please contact Gordon, Greta, or your usual A&O Shearman contact. We have a range of resources available to help employers prepare for the new regime.