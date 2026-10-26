Keeping Children Safe In Education 2026: Practical Considerations For Sports Organisations

On 1 September 2026, the 2026 update to Keeping children safe in education (KCSIE) came into effect. The changes between KCSIE 2025 and KCSIE 2026 are extensive and, although KCSIE is the statutory framework for schools and colleges, sports organisations that work with children should be aware of the key changes and understand how they intersect with wider safeguarding responsibilities and best practice.

We have covered all the changes in detail in our guide to KCSIE 2026. Here, we highlight the key points for sports organisations and explain what they may need to do in response.

Gender questioning children

KCSIE 2026 now includes more detailed guidance on participation in sport and the provision of single-sex sports and facilities. It confirms that, where there are safety concerns about mixed-sex provision, sports should be provided in single-sex groups, without exception.

However, even where there are no safety concerns, sports organisations should focus on creating a safe and fair environment for participants. Sports organisations should refer to any published guidance issued by their governing body.

The guidance also considers legal obligations in respect of single-sex spaces, including changing rooms and toilet or shower facilities. The guidance outlines that facilities should be provided on the basis of biological sex, as opposed to gender identity. KCSIE 2026 provides that a child must not be allowed to access facilities for the opposite sex. Sports organisations should consider what they have in place and what arrangements could be put in place should they be required.

Safer recruitment and DBS checks

Following the Crime and Policing Act 2026, the 'supervision exemption' has been removed for DBS checks. Therefore, any individuals conducting specified work (work that involves teaching, training, instructing, caring for, or supervising children) regularly (ie, three days within a 30-day period or overnight) will now require an enhanced DBS check with a barred list check, regardless of whether they are supervised while working with children.

The removal of the supervision exemption may bring some existing volunteers at sports organisations within the scope of regulated activity for the first time. Organisations should review their current volunteer roles and obtain an enhanced DBS check with children’s barred list information for any existing volunteer who meets the relevant criteria. If a volunteer works with more than one organisation, the organisations may wish to coordinate to determine which is best placed to carry out the check.

For new volunteers, we recommend updating safer recruitment policies and the list of requested documents ahead of any new volunteers starting. If the DBS certificate is not available before the individual starts work with the organisation, paragraph 326 of KCSIE makes clear that the individual should be appropriately supervised until all other checks have been carried out, including a separate children's barred list check.

Child-on-child abuse: discrimination in sport

KCSIE now includes discriminatory behaviour, including racism, faith-targeted abuse and other prejudice-based incidents, as examples of child-on-child abuse.

Sports organisations should consider whether coaches, volunteers and safeguarding personnel are equipped to recognise and respond appropriately to such behaviour, taking the impact on a child's welfare into account.

Where appropriate, discriminatory conduct should be considered as a safeguarding issue, rather than solely as a disciplinary or conduct matter.

Safeguarding concerns or an allegation about a member of staff

KCSIE has provided additional guidance clarifying that allegations against trainee teachers should be handled in the same way as allegations against supply teachers or fixed-term employees.

The principles are equally relevant in a sporting context, and sports organisations should ensure that safeguarding allegations involving trainee coaches, interns or other adults working with children are managed through the same safeguarding procedure that would apply to employees and volunteers.

Online safety and the use of AI

Sports organisations all benefit from online and digital technology for a range of purposes, including organising events, logistics, and communicating with parents and carers.

KCSIE 2026 now expressly identifies artificial intelligence (AI) as a safeguarding concern requiring consideration within online safety policies. Generative AI should also be also considered as a risk factor in the context of online safety, and it is therefore crucial that everyone in the organisation understands how to help children use AI safely and effectively.

KCSIE 2026 also updates the previous guidance given on making and sharing nudes and semi-nudes. Importantly, the guidance now expressly includes digitally altered and AI-generated images, such as 'deepfakes' and 'deep nudes'. Sports organisations should be aware that incidents involving the making or sharing of such images may give rise to safeguarding concerns and should be responded to in accordance with safeguarding procedures.

Finally, KCSIE 2026 sets out the expectation that schools should be phone-free environments by default, with schools expected to follow the mobile phone guidance.

Whilst banning mobile phones may not be practical for sports organisations, clear rules around the use of mobile phones for photography, filming and image-sharing should be communicated by sports organisations and enforced, particularly in higher-risk environments such as changing rooms, travel or overnight stays.

FA safeguarding updates and early identification

In May 2026, the FA published a policy on managing lower-level concerns within football clubs and leagues.

This aligns with a key change in KCSIE 2026 in relation to stronger expectations around the early identification of safeguarding concerns and referrals for children needing Family Help or statutory intervention.

Sports organisations should consider whether their policies and reporting procedures enable coaches, volunteers and welfare officers to raise concerns at an early stage, rather than waiting for conduct to become sufficiently serious to trigger disciplinary action or statutory safeguarding involvement.

The effective recording of lower-level concerns can also help organisations identify patterns of behaviour that may not be apparent when incidents are viewed in isolation. Please see our guide on low-level concerns for further support.

What should sports organisations do next?

Although KCSIE is not directly applicable to most sports organisations, it remains an important indicator of safeguarding best practice and is considered as the 'gold standard' for safeguarding.

In light of KCSIE 2026, sports organisations should consider whether any updates are required to their policies, procedures and training, particularly in relation to safer recruitment, safeguarding reporting, online safety and the management of emerging risks affecting children.

Many thanks to Megan McCaffrey for their help in writing this article.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not replace legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances.