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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Get work experience at A&O Shearman through our Smart Start programme

A&O Shearman
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A&O Shearman's Smart Start program provides Year 12 students from lower socio-economic backgrounds with comprehensive career support through work experience placements, skills training, mentoring, and financial assistance to help them explore professional careers in law and build confidence for their future.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
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At A&O Shearman, we are committed to helping talented young people access opportunities and achieve their ambitions. 

From insight to opportunity: the impact of Smart Start 2026

In 2026, Smart Start continued to support Year 12 students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, helping them build confidence, develop employability skills and explore future career opportunities. Through a combination of career insight, skills development, work experience, and mentoring, the programme helped participants better understand their options and prepare for the future.

Smart Choices: inspiring future career aspirations

Smart Choices introduces students to careers in professional services and law and explains the opportunities available through Smart Start. Following the sessions, almost all participants reported a better understanding of the programme and said they were likely to apply for further opportunities. Hearing directly from A&O Shearman volunteers helped make professional careers feel more accessible and achievable.

Smart Applications: expanding access across the UK

Smart Applications enables students across the UK to access careers education and employability support, regardless of location. Participants reported increased knowledge, greater confidence, and positive experiences learning from A&O Shearman volunteers, whose advice and insights helped bring careers in professional services to life. Many students attended multiple webinars, demonstrating strong engagement throughout the programme.

Smart Start Week: learning through real workplace experience

The five-day work experience placement gave students direct exposure to life at A&O Shearman. Participants reported increased confidence, a greater understanding of career opportunities, and stronger motivation to achieve their goals. They particularly valued the opportunity to work alongside professionals, develop practical workplace skills and gain insight into a global law firm.

The impact of Smart Start Week

  • 100% of participants enjoyed Smart Start Week.
  • 100% reported an improved understanding of career opportunities at A&O Shearman.
  • 100% reported increased motivation to achieve their career goals.
  • 98% felt confident applying skills developed during the week to real work situations.

Skills development and City & Guilds assured digital credentials

Students completed Skills Builder benchmarking and worked towards City & Guilds digital credentials, helping them recognize and evidence their development. The greatest improvements were seen in speaking (97%), creativity (96%), and teamwork (95%), demonstrating the programme’s success in developing skills valued by employers. 

Ongoing support through mentoring

The support does not end when work experience finishes. Eligible participants can access additional mentoring through Causeway Education's OSCAR platform, focused on applications and personal statements. This continued support helps students build on the confidence and skills developed during the programme as they take their next steps towards higher education, apprenticeships and employment opportunities. 

What our participants say

“Smart Start Week has given me much more confidence in pursuing a career in commercial law. It allowed me to meet inspiring professionals, develop my commercial awareness, and improve my teamwork and communication skills through practical activities like negotiation and networking. Most importantly, it showed me that a career in law is achievable and motivated me to keep working towards my goals.” 

“The personal impact Smart Start has had on me is improving my independence alongside my teamwork skills. Attending a firm quite far from home and navigating the travel helped me trust myself more. I am now able to adjust quickly to new groups of people and communicate comfortably with them.” 

“This is an amazing opportunity for those who want to learn, grow, and develop their skills in a legal and professional environment.”

“It is a great opportunity to step outside your comfort zone, network, and enjoy activities with people who share similar career interests and goals.” 

What our volunteers say

“The session was a great way to give back, and the enthusiasm of the young people made it even more rewarding.” 

“Volunteering just makes you feel good. The students were very eager to find out about the role and my journey.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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