Fire And Rehire Reform Delayed Until March 2027: What Employers Must Do Now

Updated on 22 October 2026 to reflect the government's announcement that the fire and rehire reforms will now take effect in March 2027.

In 2022, the government promised an outright ban on fire and rehire. It has stepped back from that, but the Employment Rights Act 2025 still significantly shifts the balance of power between employers and employees.

Fire and rehire is rare; statistics suggest that fewer than 1% of employers use it, while 63% reach agreement without it. But its availability in the background may itself keep negotiations moving. From 1 March 2027, employers lose that bargaining chip, making reaching agreement on contractual changes potentially harder to reach.

What's changing?

From March 2027, dismissal will be automatically unfair where an employee is dismissed:

for refusing a contractual change that amounts to a "restricted variation"

to re-engage them ('fire and rehire'), or to replace them with another employee ('fire and replace'), on substantially the same duties but on terms that include a "restricted variation"

in certain situations where an employee is replaced with a non-employee

A revised Code of Practice: Dismissal and Re-engagement will be brought into force. A draft version of that revised code is currently under consultation, and it's expected that the current code will be revoked in March 2027 (alongside the introduction of these reforms) with the revised code coming into force in Summer 2027.

The financial stakes are high. Compensatory awards for automatic unfair dismissal will be uncapped from March 2027. Where collective consultation obligations also apply, employers may face protective awards (which increased in April 2026), and a potential 25% uplift for failing to follow the Statutory Code on Dismissal and Re-engagement. For larger workforces, the aggregate exposure from a single misjudged exercise could be very significant indeed.

What is a restricted variation?

Restricted variations include reductions to pay or holiday, changes to pension schemes or working hours. They do not currently include changes to duties or place of work, although the government can expand the list by regulation. That matters; what sits outside scope today may be brought in tomorrow.

The definition is broad. Payments need not be made by the employer provided they are payable to the employee in connection with their employment. This could bring third-party PHI payments and customer tips within scope. This point hasn't appeared in much commentary on these reforms, but it's one that employers in hospitality, retail and professional services should consider carefully.

The government has also consulted on whether expenses, benefits in kind and certain shift pattern changes should be included. It's clear from the government's response to that consultation that day-to-night or weekday-to-weekend shift changes will be restricted (via regulation), and that changes to expenses and benefits in kind will not be restricted, except for certain types of travel expenses (including mileage), accommodation expenses and accommodation as a benefit in kind.

Where changes to terms are negotiated collectively and backed by a trade union, the cause of action will still apply in respect of any employees who do not individually consent. Collective agreement is not a complete answer.

What about variation clauses?

Adding a unilateral variation clause to an existing contract after these reforms come into force will itself be a restricted variation. Existing clauses can still be relied upon, but tribunals taken a historically restrictive approach to such clauses, and they must be exercised reasonably. Pushing them too far risks breaching the implied duty of mutual trust and confidence. Employers therefore have a limited window to add meaningful protection.

What is a dismissal?

This is where the legislation bites in ways most employers will not expect.

The ERA 2025 does not define 'dismissal', so tribunals will look to section 95 of the ERA 1996 and existing case law. That potentially includes:

express termination;

constructive dismissal where the variation amounts to a repudiatory breach and the employee resigns; and

'deemed dismissal,' where an employer unilaterally imposes significantly different terms without formally terminating the contract and the employee carries on working.

Cases such as Hogg v Dover College and Alcan Extrusions v Yates establish that the latter can amount to a dismissal from the original contract. If the change imposed is a restricted variation, the deemed dismissal is likely to be automatically unfair. Employers who assume they are protected because they never issued a dismissal letter need to think again.

It's also unclear whether the time limit for bringing a claim will run from the date of the dismissal, or only from the point of rehire, when the cause of action crystallises. The answer will significantly affect litigation risk and how employees and their advisers approach claims.

Will the 'financial difficulties' exception help?

Probably not in the way employers were hoping.

There is a limited exception where a variation is needed to address financial difficulties affecting the employer's ability to continue as a going concern (the test differs slightly depending on whether the employer is private sector, public sector or local authority). But this sets a very high bar: effectively near-insolvency. Relying on this exception means complex, costly hearings, likely involving financial experts and detailed financial disclosure. It is likely employers may consider redundancy a more viable alternative.

What about changes that are not caught?

Where an employee is dismissed to bring about a change which is not a "restricted variation", or where the 'financial difficulties' exemption applies, the dismissal is not automatically unfair. Instead a tribunal would assess whether the dismissal was ordinarily unfair, applying the usual test, but taking into account additional “fairness factors” (as listed). So falling outside a "restricted variation" provides a narrower safety net that it might appear.

How far do the outsourcing provisions go?

Further than it first appears.

A dismissal can be automatically unfair where the reason (or principal reason) is replacing them with a non-employee performing the same or substantially the same duties, unless it is "wholly or mainly" attributable to a cessation or diminution in the requirement for those activities, or an expected one.

Unlike the provisions applying where the replacement is an employee, these outsourcing provisions do not require the employer to have sought a contractual variation at all, and they apply even where the replacement is engaged on identical or more favourable terms. Crucially, they focus on the requirement for the activities, not the requirement for employees, which is a wider test than the statutory definition of redundancy. A dismissal that would constitute a genuine redundancy under existing law could therefore still be automatically unfair.

How the provisions will operate in practice remains unclear. If 100 employees are dismissed but only 60 agency workers engaged to replace them, will all 100 dismissals be caught, and if so, will compensation be reduced proportionately? Employers should plan for uncertainty whilst case law develops.

The leverage shift: what this really means for your business

Here is what the legalchanges mean on the ground and where the real exposure lies.

Your employees will negotiate differently