Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Failure To Make Reasonable Adjustments – Individual Employees May Face Personal Liability

Geldards
Explore more from Geldards

A recent Employment Appeal Tribunal decision has established that individual employees and HR advisers can be held personally liable for failures to make reasonable adjustments for disabled workers...

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Ella Keegans
Ella Keegans

The case of Merriman v 1st Staff Ltd and others [2026] EAT 128 has confirmed that individual employees, as well as employers, can potentially be personally liable if there is a failure to make a reasonable adjustment for a disabled employee.

Facts of the case:

The Claimant, Ms Merriman, was a tutor for a pupil with special needs and was engaged through an agency – 1st Staff Ltd (“the Respondent”).

The Claimant developed disabilities and made a reasonable adjustments request, which included that she be permitted to provide her tutor sessions online rather than in person. However, due to the pupil’s particular needs this raised practical difficulties and the reasonable adjustment request was not accommodated.

The Claimant sought to bring a claim against the Respondent and a number of individual employees in the Employment Tribunal under the Equality Act 2010 (“EqA 2010”) for failure to comply with the duty to make reasonable adjustments.

The Judgments:

The Employment Tribunal permitted Ms Merriman to bring a claim against the Respondent but struck out her claims against the named individual employees as it considered the claims had no reasonable prospect of success, finding that “the claim of a failure to make reasonable adjustments is not a claim which can be brought against individuals, the obligation to make adjustments rests with the employer”.

The Claimant appealed to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (“EAT”) and His Honour Judge Barklem allowed the appeal on the grounds that the Employment Tribunal had made an error of law.

The EAT ordered that four individual named employees be rejoinedto the reasonable adjustment claim as respondents.

The EAT noted that although the duty to make reasonable adjustments is imposed on an employer or principal, it can only act through its employees or agents. This means that when an employee is held to have committed an act of discrimination for which an employer is vicariously liable, the employee is equally liable.

Impact:

The case has not yet been finally determined: the Tribunal will have to consider whether there was in fact any failure to make a reasonable adjustment. Nevertheless, the decision could have significant implications for managers and HR advisers who make workplace adjustment decisions. Such decisions have traditionally been treated as employer-level responsibilities, covering expenditure on modifications, changes to working practices and organisation-wide policies. This case, however, makes clear that individuals involved in those decisions may be joined as respondents to tribunal claims.

There is, however, a potential defence for individuals under Section 110(3) of the EqA 2010 if they can demonstrate that they acted in reasonable reliance on a statement by their employer that their actions would not contravene the EqA 2010. Nevertheless, this may be of limited assistance to HR advisers since the employer will often act on their advice.

Claimants who name individual respondents in reasonable adjustment claims must still ensure that the allegations against each individual are properly particularised as failure to identify the specific acts or omissions attributed to each named respondent could lead to strike-out.

Practical steps:

In light of this case, employers should:

  • Carefully consider who has authority to make decisions relating to reasonable adjustments within the business;
  • Provide guidance and training for any employees who have authority to determine adjustment requests; and
  • Amend and update policies and procedures to reflect the above.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Employment Bulletin - September 2026

The UK Government is consulting on sweeping reforms to equal pay law that would introduce mandatory pay transparency in job adverts, reinstate statutory questionnaires for discrimination disputes, and create a new enforcement unit with investigative powers. These proposals, alongside recent tribunal decisions on union inducements, restrictive covenants, and discrimination protections, signal a fundamental shift in how employers must approach pay equity and workforce management.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May