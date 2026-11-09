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VIDEO · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Expansion Of Right To Work Checks For Non-employees Confirmed To Start From 1 October (Video)

Kingsley Napley LLP
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From 1 October 2026, right to work compliance obligations have expanded significantly, extending beyond traditional employees and creating new responsibilities for businesses engaging a wider range of workers.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Ilda de Sousa
Ilda de Sousa

From 1 October 2026, right to work compliance obligations have expanded significantly, extending beyond traditional employees and creating new responsibilities for businesses engaging a wider range of workers.

In this video, our Employment, Immigration, Crime and Corporate teams explore what these changes mean in practice, the risks of getting it wrong, and the steps organisations should take now. Watch our expert discussion to understand how the new regime could affect your workforce, supply chains and compliance processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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