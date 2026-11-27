The government has published further Employment Rights Act 2025 (ERA 2025) consultation responses and proposals, clarifying its approach to bereavement leave, enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers, and fire and rehire.

This article summarises the key developments and practical steps for employers. We also summarise the government’s updated ERA 2025 implementation timetable, including key changes expected in 2027.

Other proposed changes will be covered separately; this article focuses on confirmed measures.

Bereavement leave

The government has published a response to its consultation on bereavement leave.

What is changing?

The ERA 2025 introduces a day-one right to bereavement leave for a wide range of bereavements and all pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including IVF embryo transfer loss and terminations.

Eligible employees will be able to take up to two weeks' leave, either consecutively or as individual days, within 56 weeks of the bereavement.

Notice must be given as soon as reasonably practicable: on the same day if leave is taken within eight weeks of the bereavement, and one week in advance thereafter. No particular form or evidence is required.

Leave is unpaid, unlike parental bereavement leave, although the government encourages employers to exceed the statutory minimum.

Who is eligible?

Leave will cover the loss of:

a spouse or partner;

parent;

adult child;

sibling (including biological, adopted, step and half-siblings); and

equivalent parental relationships arising from kinship or foster care.

Or, in the case of pregnancy loss, the following people will be eligible:

the person who experienced the loss;

the other biological parent;

a spouse, civil partner or long-term partner;

an intended co-parent; and

intended parents in a surrogacy arrangement.

This is broader than the existing parental bereavement leave entitlement, which will continue alongside the new right.

When will the change take effect?

These measures are expected to take effect in April 2027.

What can employers do to prepare?

Employers should review and update their bereavement leave policies and practices and ensure managers are aware of the expanded scope of entitlement.

Enhanced protections for pregnant women and new mothers

The government has published a response to its consultation on enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers.

What is changing?

Dismissal during pregnancy, qualifying family leave or the period after return will need to be justified as a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim (a test familiar from discrimination claims under the Equality Act 2010). Employers will need to consider less discriminatory alternatives, such as changes to duties, temporary measures or a suitable alternative role.

For ordinary unfair dismissal claims during the protected period, the new test will replace the usual 'band of reasonable responses' test. The five potentially fair reasons will remain (conduct, capability, redundancy, illegality and some other substantial reason).

Protection will run from notification of pregnancy (written or verbal), throughout maternity leave and for six months afterwards. If the pregnancy ends without entitlement to maternity leave, protection will continue for two weeks.

Who is eligible?

This will be a day-one right, with no qualifying period of employment.

Protection will also cover employees taking adoption leave and at least six continuous weeks of shared parental leave, neonatal care leave or bereaved partner’s paternity leave. In all cases, protection applies during leave and for six months afterwards.

When will the change take effect?

The change is expected to take effect in October 2027.

What can employers do to prepare?

Employers will need to review their policies and train managers ahead of the changes taking effect.

Fire and rehire

The government has also developed its reforms to dismissal and re-engagement ('fire and rehire').

Consultation on draft revised Code of Practice on Dismissal and Re-engagement.

The ERA 2025 restrictions are now expected in March 2027, rather than January 2027. They will:

Make dismissal to impose 'restricted variations' automatically unfair unless the employer meets a very narrow financial difficulties exemption. Restricted variations include changes to pay, pensions, hours, holiday entitlement, specified shift patterns and attempts to create unilateral variation rights.

Make dismissing an employee to impose non-restricted variations subject to a new enhanced fairness regime.

Make dismissing an employee to replace them with a non-employee doing substantially the same work automatically unfair.

The government is consulting on a revised statutory Code of Practice to reflect the ERA 2025 changes. Key points are:

The existing Code will be revoked when the restrictions take effect in March 2027. The replacement is not expected until summer 2027, leaving an interim period without a Code.

The Code emphasises meaningful consultation, information-sharing, seeking agreement and reasonable conduct by both parties.

Restricted variations will include changes to shift patterns that are specified in regulations, which will be published in Autumn 2026.

The financial difficulties exemption requires a threat to business viability for private employers, a threat to statutory functions for public employers, or financial-management conditions for local authorities. The Code also sets out further requirements for relying on the exemption.

The consultation closes on 17 December 2026.

Expenses, benefits and shift patterns

The government has responded to its consultation on expenses, benefits in kind and shift patterns, clarifying that:

Contractual benefits in kind and expenses will generally be non-restricted variations, except travel expenses (including mileage), accommodation expenses and long-term accommodation provided as a benefit in kind which will be restricted variations. Share scheme changes will be non-restricted.

Shift-pattern changes will be restricted variations where an employee must move from days to nights (11pm–6am), or weekdays to weekends. Minor changes, such as moving a daytime shift by a few hours or changing the availability window, will be non-restricted. How can employers prepare?

How can employers prepare?

You can read our tips for preparing for the changes here and here.

Updated ERA 2025 timetable

The government’s updated ERA 2025 timetable now gives specific dates for many 2027 measures, as summarised below. Notably, the timing for implementation of reforms of zero hours contracts is now uncertain. This had been expected to take effect in 2027, but the government has recently stated that timing will be updated following consultation.

1 January 2027

Unfair dismissal : qualifying period reduced to six months and compensatory award cap removed

: qualifying period reduced to six months and compensatory award cap removed Duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union

Strengthened tipping laws

March 2027

Fire and rehire protections (see above)

(see above) Mandatory gender equality and menopause action plans: public authorities only

April 2027

Mandatory gender equality and menopause action plans : private and voluntary sector employers

: private and voluntary sector employers Bereavement leave, including pregnancy loss (see above)

(see above) Extended blacklisting protections

Collective redundancy: organisation-wide threshold

August 2027

Electronic balloting for statutory recognition and derecognition ballots

September 2027

Reform of non-disclosure agreements in workplace harassment and discrimination cases

October 2027

Enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mothers (see above)

(see above) Flexible working reforms

December 2027

Regulation of umbrella companies

To be confirmed