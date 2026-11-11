Employers Should Review Updated EHRC Technical Guidance On Harassment Reflecting 30 October Changes

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has updated its Technical Guidance on sexual harassment and harassment at work and its Employer 8-step Guide to reflect the reforms which came into force on 30 October 2026. Employers should now review their policies, risk assessments and preventive measures against the updated guidance, particularly their approach to third-party harassment.

These reforms (i) strengthened the proactive duty to prevent sexual harassment to a requirement to take all reasonable steps, and (ii) introduced vicarious liability for acts of (any type of) unlawful harassment of workers in the course of their employment by third parties, subject to the employer's defence of having taken all reasonable steps to prevent this.

The Guidance, which employment tribunals must take into account, emphasises that the 'all reasonable steps' test is objective: it is for the employment tribunal to determine what steps were reasonable, rather than the employer. There are new sections addressing the types of steps that could be reasonable, in particular in relation to third party harassment (paras 3.89 - 3.110 and 4.30 - 4.35), and the recommendations for a good anti-harassment policy have also been expanded (para 4.27). It would therefore be prudent for employers to review their policies, and the steps they have taken to address the risk of colleague and third-party harassment, in light of the updated text.

Steps to prevent third-party harassment

The Guidance does accept that reasonable steps to prevent third-party harassment are likely to be different from reasonable steps to prevent harassment by a colleague, and that there is no need to plan for extremely unlikely situations. Example scenarios are given covering customers in the hospitality sector, a service to the general public, and a firm contracting with a software company for the provision of IT support on site. The last scenario may be of most interest to clients using contractors to provide various services on site; the Guidance proposes the following as reasonable steps:

including appropriate terms in the contract with the software company, such as confirmation of who will conduct investigations into harassment, agreement to cooperate with investigations conducted by the other party and warranties that appropriate anti-harassment training has taken place;

sharing the firm’s anti-harassment policy with the software company before contracting with the company, and directly with the individual consultants when they start working at the firm;

conducting their own investigation into any incidents of harassment and considering further action to address the harassment, such as requesting that a particular consultant no longer work on the contract.

Another example (para 3.46) suggests that employers sending their staff to work at another business's site should first seek to establish whether that business has appropriate anti-harassment policies and procedures in place.

Employers using contractors or other third-party personnel on site may therefore want to review not only their harassment policies, but also their standard contractual terms, onboarding arrangements and investigation protocols.

Crossover with whistleblowing

The Guidance has also been updated to reflect the express inclusion of sexual harassment as a potential whistleblowing disclosure, pursuant to the Employment Rights Act 2025 reform in force from April 2026 (paras 3.135 - 3.141 and 4.38 - 4.43). It now states that anti-harassment and whistleblowing policies should explain (i) that a complaint about harassment (including sexual harassment) can potentially be raised under either policy, and (ii) how employees and managers should decide which route is most appropriate for a complaint (for a harassment disclosure to amount to whistleblowing, the worker needs to have a reasonable belief that there is a public interest element - para 1.137). Employers should consider amending their policies accordingly. Managers handling complaints may also need training on the potential overlap, so that a harassment complaint which may amount to a protected disclosure is identified and handled appropriately.

Other changes to the Guidance include:

greater emphasis throughout on the importance of regularly reviewing policies, the effectiveness of steps taken and whether any further action is required; the importance of senior management support for initiatives is also highlighted;

greater detail on the content of training, noting that this needs to target the underlying causes of harassment in a particular employer, whether this is ignorance of the employer's policies or of the law, or a reluctance to change behaviour; bystander training is also recommended, as is behaviour-based training for leaders and managers at all levels (paras 4.14 and 4.64);

employers are encouraged to consult with trade union representatives and employee representatives when conducting risk assessments; an employer should also engage with them as a source of feedback on the effectiveness of policies and steps taken and as one way of proactively detecting harassment in the absence of complaints (paras 4.17, 4.55, 4.59);

new text notes that whether there was an intent to cause offence and to whom conduct was directed can be relevant to determining whether the definition of harassment has been met; the Guidance also now discusses when the expression or manifestation of protected beliefs may amount to harassment (paras 1.64 - 1.71 and 3.102);

the use of AI-generated images and videos including 'deepfakes' has been added as an example of potential types of unwanted conduct (paras 1.15 and 1.45; although not mentioned in the Guidance, employers wishing to cover new technologies in their policies may also want to consider adding a reference to inappropriate use of 'smart glasses'in any list of misconduct);

a new section covers collection and analysis of data to detect harassment and evaluate policies (para 4.62).

The updated Guidance makes clear that compliance is an ongoing exercise: employers will need to be able to demonstrate that they have assessed their particular harassment risks, taken appropriate preventive steps and kept the effectiveness of those steps under review. Please do get in touch with your usual HSF Kramer contact if you would like assistance with a review of your policies and steps taken.