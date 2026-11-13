ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
Workplace Data Privacy And AI Quarterly Report - Ius Laboris
Lewis Silkin
Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...View firm profile
Explore the latest developments in workplace data privacy and AI regulation across fifteen jurisdictions, examining the growing momentum in AI governance, increased scrutiny of employee monitoring practices, and a wave of enforcement actions shaping the future of workplace technology compliance.
With our expert colleagues at Ius Laboris, we explore workplace data privacy and AI developments in fifteen jurisdictions, including the continued momentum in AI regulation, scrutiny of workplace monitoring and a stream of enforcement action.
For more information download the latest edition of our Workplace Data Privacy and AI report here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.