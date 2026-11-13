Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Non-compete Reform: When Equity Becomes The Restraint

Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Contributor
Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon is an ambitious, sustainable and inclusive firm that ensures its clients, people and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Burges Salmon LLP

When a senior executive at a private equity-backed business considers joining a competitor, their management incentive plan may impose a £1 million penalty—far exceeding any employment contract restriction. As the UK Government plans to tackle non-competes that obstruct recruitment, a critical question emerges: if employment restrictions weaken, will equity-based financial consequences become the primary barrier to executive mobility, and which businesses will be able to afford recruiting top tal

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Nigel Watson
Nigel Watson

A senior executive at a private equity-backed business wants to join a competitor. Their employment contract contains a six-month non-compete, but the more significant deterrent may be elsewhere. Under their management incentive plan (MIP), joining a competitor could cost them £1 million. The employment contract restricts what they can do. The equity documents determine what doing it might cost.

Businesses have legitimate reasons to protect themselves when important people leave. Under English law, an employee’s non-compete must protect a legitimate business interest and go no further than reasonably necessary. A founder selling a business may accept wider restrictions because the buyer has paid for goodwill. A senior executive can be an employee, director and shareholder, with restrictions arising from several different commercial bargains. But putting a restriction in shareholder documents does not, by itself, turn an employment restraint into a sale-of-business covenant. The substance of the bargain matters.

On 9 October 2026, the Prime Minister announced plans to tackle non-competes obstructing recruitment by start-ups and scale-ups. The speech also recognised obstacles to job mobility in the wider economy. At the time of writing, the precise legislative approach remains uncertain.

The Government’s working paper of 26 November 2025 has already identified the possibility that employers might respond to a ban on non-competes by withdrawing deferred remuneration and benefits from employees joining competitors. It also sought views on extending reform beyond employment contracts to “wider workplace contracts”.

For employee equity, that deserves particular attention. Arguably the question is not simply whether an executive can move, but which businesses can afford to recruit them.

When equity becomes the restraint

Consider an executive holding vested management shares valued at £2 million for the purposes of the departure arrangements. Under the MIP, the executive transfers their shares on departure. The agreed consideration is £2 million, payable after six months, but £1 million is conditional on the executive not joining a competitor during that period.

If they retire or join an unrelated business, they receive £2 million. If they join a competitor, they receive £1 million. Their past contribution is identical, but the additional financial consequence arises from their next employment.

Let's assume, for this hypothetical example, that future legislation renders any non-compete in their employment contract unenforceable but does not itself invalidate the equity provision. The executive can join the competitor without risk of breaching the now toothless non-complete, yet doing so still carries a £1 million financial consequence under the MIP. Whether the equity provision in the MIP is enforceable under existing law remains a separate question. Even a provision open to challenge could deter movement between employers if the executive must pursue payment to establish their entitlement.

The amounts may be unusually large, but the issue extends beyond private equity. Deferred bonuses, restricted share awards and other arrangements can impose similar consequences on employees who move to competitors.

Financial restraints and the law

In Wyatt v Kreglinger and Fernau [1933] 1 KB 793, the Court of Appeal considered a pension conditional on the former employee not competing. The case supports the principle that making a financial benefit conditional on not competing can engage restraint-of-trade principles, even without a direct prohibition.

More recently, in Geeks Ltd v Watts [2026] EWCA Civ 889*, the Court of Appeal held that the training-cost repayment provisions before it engaged the doctrine and were unreasonable. Financial disincentives are not exempt from scrutiny merely because they do not expressly prohibit departure or subsequent employment.

That does not make every continued-service condition a restraint. In Tullett Prebon plc v BGC Brokers LP [2010] EWHC 484 (QB), repayment provisions concerning re-signing and retention payments conditional on completing minimum service periods were held not to constitute restraints of trade. That is an example, not a safe harbour for all service-linked repayment provisions.

Nor does the case law establish that management equity is exempt. In Nosworthy v Instinctif Partners Ltd (UKEAT/0100/18/RN), voluntary resignation triggered compulsory share transfers and forfeiture of loan notes. Challenges based on unconscionability and penalties failed, but the Employment Appeal Tribunal declined to entertain a restraint-of-trade argument raised for the first time on appeal. That issue remained undecided.

For the competition-linked holdback in our example, there is a strong basis for arguing that restraint-of-trade principles are engaged. The central issue would then be reasonableness, assessed against the legitimate interests protected and the circumstances existing when the arrangement was agreed. If the condition were unenforceable, a further question would be what consideration remained recoverable under the documents.

The bargain behind management equity

The strongest counterargument is that management equity is a conditional bargain, not an unconditional entitlement to value already earned.

Management shareholders may hold rolled-over equity, sweet equity and additional service-conditioned awards. These categories can overlap, and “vested” does not necessarily mean free of continuing conditions. But describing equity as conditional does not answer the question: which conditions apply, and what are they intended to protect?

Losing an unvested incentive award because someone leaves before completing the relevant service period is different from losing part of the consideration for transferred shares specifically because they join a competitor. Neither outcome is automatically lawful or unlawful, but they require different justification.

Our example deliberately concerns vested shares transferred on departure, with part of the consideration conditional specifically on subsequent competition. The executive need not provide further service to receive that payment; they must refrain from competing. That is the condition requiring scrutiny.

A genuine commercial shareholder bargain may justify greater latitude than an employment restriction, but shareholder status is context, not an exemption from scrutiny. The analysis still needs to identify the interest protected, the conduct triggering the consequence and whether its scope, duration and financial effect are proportionate.

Who can afford to recruit?

If non-competes become weaker, some employers may respond through greater deferral or more demanding leaver provisions. Prospective recruits may discount conditional equity or seek compensation for accepting those terms, while incoming employers can offer replacement awards.

That creates a tension with the Government’s objectives. A well-capitalised competitor may be better placed to compensate an executive for a £1 million forfeiture than a smaller business with limited funding. Replacement equity can help, but a contingent, illiquid award is not necessarily equivalent to £1 million of contractual cash consideration.

Financial restraints can therefore influence which businesses can afford to recruit experienced executives, potentially favouring those with greater capacity to fund replacement compensation.

For companies and sponsors, the practical response is to examine employment restrictions and incentive arrangements together. I would start by comparing two scenarios for each senior participant: leaving for a non-competing role and leaving for a competing role. On consistent valuation dates and payment assumptions, the difference isolates the economic consequence attached specifically to competition.

A third scenario, remaining employed, helps identify what the executive gives up by leaving, but the comparison is not like-for-like: staying may involve further service and continued investment risk, while any future growth in value remains uncertain.

Amounts forfeited should be distinguished from payments merely deferred and overlapping consequences should not be counted twice. Projected proceeds at a future exit must also be separated from contractual entitlements at departure, rather than treating uncertain future growth as an immediate loss.

These comparisons do not determine enforceability. But they identify which provisions attach a financial consequence to competition, how substantial that consequence is and where legal scrutiny should focus.

Legislative reform may change whether an executive can, as a matter of contract, be stopped from moving to a competitor. The equity documents may still determine whether the executive can afford to move and who can afford to hire them.

At Burges Salmon, we advise businesses, investors and senior executives on the design and operation of management incentive arrangements, including leaver provisions, restrictive covenants and the interaction between employment rights and shareholder obligations.

* An application for permission to appeal in Geeks was lodged on 25 August 2026 (UKSC/2026/0126). At the time of writing, the application remains pending.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Prevention Of Illegal Working — Key Changes Taking Effect 1 October 2026

The UK's illegal working regime has undergone its most significant expansion since inception, extending right to work obligations beyond traditional employment to encompass workers, individual subcontractors, and platform-based arrangements. A new "extended liability" framework now exposes businesses throughout supply chains to civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, even where they lack direct contractual relationships.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Ten AI Giants, One Regulator And A Lesson For Everyone Else: What The ICO’s Foundation Model Report Really Tells Us

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has completed its supervision of major AI foundation model developers, revealing significant gaps in data protection practices and setting new expectations for legitimate interests assessments, transparency, and special category data handling. The regulator has now turned its attention to agentic AI systems, warning that autonomy is not an excuse for poor compliance and launching a call for evidence that will shape future regulatory guidance.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Consults On Draft Guidance On Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched a consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation for research, archiving and statistical purposes. This guidance provides critical insight into how organisations should apply data minimisation principles in modern research practices, including AI development, trusted research environments, and synthetic data generation.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

When A Chatbot Becomes A Search Engine: Lessons From The Commission’s Latest DSA Designations

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine under the Digital Services Act, marking the first time a generative AI assistant has been classified this way. This designation, alongside Reddit and Roblox being named as Very Large Online Platforms, introduces systemic risk assessment obligations, independent audits, and advertising transparency requirements that most AI products have not previously faced. What does this mean for other AI assistants with web-search capabil
BelgiumTechnology
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Crypto, Front Companies And Sanctions Evasion: The NCA’s $5.2 Million Forfeiture

The National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of over $5.2 million from an agricultural trading company following a civil recovery investigation into suspected money laundering and sanctions evasion. The case involved complex international fund flows through multiple jurisdictions, cryptocurrency conversion, and alleged connections to entities later designated under US sanctions for facilitating illicit Iranian oil sales.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

The FCA has ended its grace period for Consumer Duty compliance and is now actively using supervisory and enforcement powers to ensure firms deliver good consumer outcomes. With 11 open investigations spanning insurance, pensions, wealth management, and other sectors, plus 382 supervisory interventions in the last financial year, regulators are scrutinizing whether firms have truly embedded Consumer Duty frameworks into their operations. Fair value assessments, vulnerability support, and outcomes monitoring
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

FCA Opens New Criminal Money Laundering Investigation

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a criminal investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd for potential breaches of the Money Laundering Regulations 2017, marking the regulator's first major criminal probe into money laundering offences since 2021. The investigation focuses on alleged failures in risk assessment, customer due diligence, and internal controls between 2020 and 2026, with potential sanctions including imprisonment and unlimited fines.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP