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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Employment Rights Act Timeline

Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
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Lewis Silkin

Lewis Silkin

Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...

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The Employment Rights Act 2025 represents one of the most sweeping employment law reforms in decades, with implementation occurring in phases over the coming years. As the government continues to revise its roadmap and publish consultations, employers must navigate an evolving landscape of new regulations and compliance requirements that will fundamentally reshape workplace rights and obligations.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Lewis Silkin LLP
Lewis Silkin LLP
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The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces one of the most significant packages of employment law reform in decades, with measures taking effect at different points over the coming years. Employers therefore need to keep a close eye on the implementation timetable.

In July 2025 the government published a roadmap indicating when the key changes will happen. The government have revised this roadmap several times since then with a number of measures being pushed back. Our timeline reflects the latest position.

Alongside this, the government continues to publish consultations and responses, providing some clarity on how the reforms will operate in practice and what the supporting regulations are likely to contain.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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