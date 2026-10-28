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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

When Do You Have To Pay Commission?

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The Commercial Agents Regulations govern when commission must be paid to agents, but what happens when an agency agreement's payment provisions don't fully comply with these statutory requirements? A recent High Court case examines whether non-compliant commission payment terms are automatically void and explores the critical question of when adjustments to estimated payments cross the line into unlawful extinguishment of commission rights.

United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Stephen Sidkin
Stephen Sidkin
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What happens if the provisions for payment of commission in an agency agreement do not comply with the Commercial Agents Regulations? This question arose in the recent High Court judgment in Contract Natural Gas (Marketing) Limited v The Joint Liquidators of Contract Natural Gas Limited.

Contract Natural Gas (Marketing) Limited (“the Agent”) had acted as agent for Contract Natural Gas Limited (“CNG”) a natural gas supplier under an agreement made in 2004. Following CNG’s insolvency, the Agent submitted a proof of debt exceeding £6m. Much of the claim represented commission which the Agent said should have been paid between 2014 and 2021.

At the centre of the dispute were two separate questions. The first concerned how the amount of commission should be calculated as we explained in last month’s agentlaw news. The second concerned when the resulting sum had to be paid.

Estimated payments and later adjustments

Regulation 10 of the Commercial; Agents Regulations deals with timing. Commission becomes due as the principal or customer performs the transaction. It must be paid no later than the final day of the month following the quarter in which it became due.

This is important as the agreement also provided for equal monthly payments based on the supplier’s expected annual performance. These were advance payments on account of commission expected to be earned. The figures were to be reviewed quarterly and corrected as more accurate information became available. Any adjustment could increase or reduce the payments made during the remainder of the financial year.

This approach reflected the practical difficulty of calculating profit immediately. Actual gas consumption depended on meter readings which might not be available when the initial payment was made.

The court decided that this machinery did not comply fully with Regulation 10(3). If a quarterly review showed that the Agent had been underpaid, the agreement did not expressly require the resulting balance to be paid by the statutory deadline. Instead, the adjustment could be spread across the remaining monthly payments.

But non-compliance did not automatically make the clause void. This is because under Regulation 10(4), an agreement departing from the statutory payment requirements is void only if the departure is detrimental to the agent. Whether there is detriment requires a comparison between the agent’s position under the contract and its position under the Regulations.

In this case the system provided the Agent with regular monthly cash flow before the final figures were known. Waiting for complete information would have delayed payment. The arrangement therefore appeared to confer a financial benefit. The Agent produced no example or financial evidence showing that the adjustment process had caused it a loss. As a result, the Agent did not establish the detriment needed to make the provision void.

The judgment demonstrates that identifying a departure from Regulation 10 is only the first stage. An agent seeking to challenge the relevant term must also show how that departure has made its position worse.

When does an adjustment extinguish commission?

Regulation 11 limits the circumstances in which an agent’s right to commission can be extinguished. This can occur where the customer contract will not be performed and the reason is not one for which the principal is responsible.

The Agent argued that negative entries in the supplier’s spreadsheets amounted to the payment of “negative commission” and therefore an unlawful extinguishment of its rights.

The court decided that the entries represented adjustments for estimated payments which had previously been too high. They reconciled the account once actual figures became available. They did not require the Agent to pay commission to CNG or remove commission which had properly been earned.

An adjustment based on accurate information is therefore not necessarily the same as extinguishing a right to commission. The question is whether the Agent had earned the amount in the first place or had merely received an advance exceeding the final entitlement.

What if the commission clause is void?

The Agent faced a further problem. If the Agent’s argument had succeeded and the agreed formula had been void, it needed to explain what should replace it.

Regulation 6 answers that question where the parties have no effective agreement about remuneration. The court must first consider the remuneration customarily paid to comparable agents for the relevant goods in the place where the agent operates. Only if no such custom exists does the court move to an assessment of reasonable remuneration.

The Agent had produced no evidence of customary commission rates in the natural gas sector. Nor had it established what reasonable remuneration would have been. Consequently, even if the contractual formula had fallen away, the evidence did not provide the court with an alternative basis for admitting the claimed debt.

Commission claims depend on evidence

The Agent’s calculations were based largely on amended spreadsheets, assumptions, and figures extrapolated from earlier periods. The underlying transaction data was not before the court.

This meant that the Agent could not show what commission would have resulted from its proposed transaction-by-transaction method. Nor could it compare that figure with the amount produced by the contractual machinery.

The Regulations give an agent the right to receive commission statements and to demand the information needed to check the calculation. That right should be exercised while the information remains accessible. Principals should retain the records supporting payments, rates, costs and adjustments. Agents should examine commission statements and raise discrepancies when they arise.

Take home point

For both parties, the starting point is the agreement. If estimates are used, it should also state when they will be reconciled and when any commission balance will be paid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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