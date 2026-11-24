Legacies make up a large share of many charities' income: some estimates suggest that legacies constitute 30% of fundraised income for the UK's top 1,000 legacy charities. When a family member or friend says that a will does not reflect what the person who made it really wanted, trustees face a difficult question: should the charity give up some of a gift it is legally entitled to?

On 27 November 2025, the last relevant provisions of the Charities Act 2022 came into force, changing how charities can make "moral" or "ex gratia" payments. The Charity Commission updated its guidance at the same time and, now that twelve months has since passed, we revisit both the guidance and changes below.

What is an ex gratia payment?

An ex gratia payment is a payment of charity money, a transfer of charity property, or a waiver of the charity's right to receive property. The trustees make it because they could reasonably be regarded as being under a "moral obligation" to do so, not a legal one.

By way of example: a woman makes a will leaving her house to a close friend who has cared for her for many years, with the residue of her estate passing to a single charity. Sadly, she later develops dementia and her attorneys decide to sell the house to pay for her care fees. Because she no longer owns the house when she dies, the gift to her friend fails. The legal word for this failure is "ademption". The result of this failure is that the sale money falls into the residuary estate instead, which passes entirely to the charity. If the friend is unhappy about the failure and asks the charity (perhaps in a written letter or email to them) for a share of the residuary estate, the trustees will need to make a decision: do they make the payment or not?

How does the charity decide?

The trustees first need to identify what kind of claim they are dealing with. There are two types of claim to consider here:

A legal claim: Examples include asking the court to rectify the will, or a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. Trustees must assess it purely on the charity's interests, leaving sympathy out of it. Payments made under a compromise agreement where there is a valid legal claim are not ex gratia.

A moral claim: An ex gratia payment is appropriate only where there is no legal right to the money and the payment cannot be justified as being in the charity's best interests.

If the trustees decide that they are dealing with a moral claim, they should then consider the relevant Charity Commission guidance. The Commission's guidance states that whether or not a moral payment should be made rests on whether or not the charity has been "unjustly enriched" by receiving their full entitlement under the Will. Again, there must be a moral obligation to make the payment; the fact that friends or relatives are simply "disappointed" in not receiving anything under the Will, is not likely to be sufficient.

In legacy cases, trustees should look closely at:

The wording of the will;

Any evidence of what the person who made the will truly intended; and

Any evidence of why they could not validly update the will.

A statement from the person making the claim is not usually enough on its own, because it is not impartial. It may be enough, if it is backed by a statutory declaration and no stronger evidence is available. Independent evidence, such as medical records or social care assessments, can be important in showing that the person lacked the capacity to change their will.

If the trustees conclude that there is a moral obligation on them to make a payment, they then need to decide whether express approval from the Charity Commission will also be required. If so, an application should be made to the Commission. The Commission's guidance setting out what should be included in and with the application is extensive, but in summary it includes:

Details of the proposed moral payment.

A detailed statement setting out why the trustees could reasonably be regarded as being under a moral obligation to make the payment, including all the evidence and factors they have considered (including any trustee resolution/minutes).

Any legal advice you received, if it can be shared.

A copy of the signed will and grant (plus any previous draft, or unexecuted, wills and codicils).

Evidence that the will does not match the deceased’s intentions or that their wishes could not be carried out (e.g. a statement by an independent person).

The new powers

In summary, the core principles around decision making for the trustees remain unchanged. The main changes are:

Trustees can now make smaller ex gratia payments without the Commission's authority. The limits depend on the charity's income, but for the largest charities, the limit is £20,000. Importantly, the limits apply to each payment, not to each year. Larger payments still need an order from the Commission, supported by evidence and a record of the trustees' decision. It is possible for the legislative changes to conflict with the terms of the charity's governing documents (which may restrict or exclude the power to make smaller payments without authority) and so legal advice should be sought at the earliest opportunity.

The previous subjective test, which required trustees to consider or "feel" that there is a moral obligation, has been updated. The new test is an objective one; the decision-makers within the charity must be satisfied that the trustees could "reasonably be regarded" as being morally obliged to make the payment.

Trustees can delegate the authority to make moral payment decisions to staff or committees, though trustees remain ultimately responsible, and records of decision making must be reserved.

The "moral" of the story?

The new rules make small ex gratia payments easier. Trustees who identify the type of claim early and take appropriate legal advice at the outset will be best placed both to do the right thing and to defend their decision.