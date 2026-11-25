A new year is on the horizon. With that in mind, here are five developments trustees should have on their radar for 2027.

1. Martyn’s Law: check your premises

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 is expected to come into force in spring 2027. Charitable status does not put an organisation outside its scope.

The Act will cover premises meeting its qualifying conditions where 200 or more people may reasonably be expected at the same time. Enhanced duties generally apply from 800 people, but qualifying places of worship remain in the standard tier regardless of numbers. Community centres, theatres and visitor attractions may all be affected.

Standard duties focus on emergency procedures, including evacuation, lockdown, communication and moving people to safer areas.

2. Accounting thresholds: less red tape?

New thresholds apply to financial years ending on or after 30 September 2026. For many charities, the practical impact will be felt in 2027:

Independent examination: the income threshold rises from £25,000 to £40,000.

the income threshold rises from £25,000 to £40,000. Professionally qualified examiner: the threshold rises from £250,000 to £500,000.

the threshold rises from £250,000 to £500,000. Receipts and payments accounts: the income limit for eligible non-company charities rises from £250,000 to £500,000.

the income limit for eligible non-company charities rises from £250,000 to £500,000. Statutory audit: the general income threshold rises from £1 million to £1.5 million, subject to the separate asset-based test.

Always check your governing document and funding terms before changing your accounting arrangements. They may require a particular form of accounts or an audit even where the statutory thresholds do not.

3. SORP 2026: know your tier

SORP 2026 applies to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026. Many accounts approved in 2027 will be among the first under the new regime, with three gross-income tiers:

Tier 1: up to £500,000.

up to £500,000. Tier 2: more than £500,000 and up to £15 million.

more than £500,000 and up to £15 million. Tier 3: more than £15 million.

The tiers determine how much detail charities must provide in their annual report and accounts, with more extensive requirements for larger charities. Trustees should identify their tier early and agree with their accountants what information to collect.

4. Companies House: get verification sorted

Identity verification for directors and people with significant control began on 18 November 2025. By the end of March 2027, Companies House expects all companies to have met the requirements linked to their confirmation statement or be on a pathway to compliance or enforcement.

If your charity is a company, check verification is complete and identify who handles filings.

5. Safeguarding in practice, not just policy

The Charity Commission’s guidance, updated in October 2026, keeps safeguarding firmly on the governance agenda. Trustees should take reasonable steps to protect everyone who encounters their charity.

Trustees should identify which changes affect their charity, review existing arrangements and plan ahead for any new requirements.