On November 11, 2026, the European Commission published its long-awaited Digital Fairness Act (DFA) proposal alongside a proposed revision to the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (CPC), and a Simplification Directive amending the Consumer Rights Directive (CRD) and the 2002 ePrivacy Directive.

The DFA covers a wide range of consumer protection issues including addictive design, dark patterns, influencer marketing, subscription contracts, agentic commerce, virtual currencies, and variable reward systems like loot boxes, as well as unfair and misleading commercial practices. It is relevant to all traders targeting EU consumers regardless of their location. We look at the proposals.

Who's in scope?

The DFA applies to business-to-consumer (B2C) commercial practices targeting EU consumers regardless of where the trader is based, before, during and after transactions relating to products (which for DFA purposes means any good, service, digital service and/or digital content).

EU rules governing specific aspects of unfair commercial practices remain applicable and prevail in a conflict, including, in particular, the GDPR, Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act (DSA), AI Act, Audiovisual Media Services Directive, and proposed EU KIDS Act (Kids Act). Some of the exclusions from provisions are because they are covered for certain traders in the Kids Act, but the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive will be repealed as it is largely restated here, now in the form of a Regulation. Contractual, commercial, technical, behavioral or interface-design measures must not undermine compliance with the digital fairness obligations set out in Chapter III of the DFA.

Unfair commercial practices

Unfair commercial practices, in particular those that are misleading, aggressive, or which breach the digital fairness provisions in the DFA are prohibited. Annex I contains a list of blacklisted commercial practices that are automatically unfair. Separately, a commercial practice will generally be unfair where:

It is contrary to the requirements of professional diligence i.e. the standard of special skill and care a trader may reasonably be expected to exercise towards consumers, taking into account honest market practice or the general principle of good faith in the trader’s field of activity; and

It materially distorts or is likely to materially distort the economic behavior of the average consumer reached or addressed, or the average member of a targeted group for the relevant product. Practices likely primarily to affect particularly vulnerable consumers are assessed from the average member of that group’s perspective where the trader could reasonably foresee that vulnerability, including vulnerability due to personal circumstances.

Misleading actions

A commercial practice will be misleading if it contains false information or deceives or is likely to deceive the average consumer (even where the information is factually accurate) with regard to stipulated characteristics, such that it causes or is likely to cause the consumer to take a transactional decision (widely defined) they would not otherwise have taken.

Misleading omissions

A commercial practice will be regarded as misleading if it omits material information needed by the average consumer (in context) to take an informed transactional decision, causing or being likely to cause them to take a different decision to the one they would otherwise have taken. Material information must not be omitted, hidden, supplied unclearly or too late, nor commercial intent concealed, where this causes or is likely to cause a different transactional decision. Communication constraints and alternative ways of supplying information are taken into account.

Aggressive practices

Harassment, coercion and/or undue influence are prohibited where they significantly impair, or are likely to impair consumer choice, and cause or are likely to cause a different transactional decision.

Dark patterns

Traders must not design, organize or operate their online interfaces (whether auditory or visual) in a way that is likely to deceive, manipulate or otherwise materially distort consumer economic behavior. Part III of Annex I contains a list of dark patterns which will be considered unfair in all circumstances. These include drip pricing (but not charges dependent on transaction parameters); misleading price-comparisons; default options, such as pre-ticked boxes, which infer consent to payment for additional products, a different quantity or a different product; false or ambiguous claims about product availability or popularity compared with other consumer activity; and fake notifications. The Commission has the power to amend the list of automatically unfair dark patterns.

Marketing and advertising

Influencer marketing

Traders must disclose the commercial intent of each influencer commercial communication clearly, prominently and unambiguously and must use the term 'advertisement' or 'commercial collaboration'. On relevant online platforms, the DSA advertising-disclosure functionality must be used. Influencer communications must not make direct exhortations to minors to buy or persuade others to buy products, or create the impression that the influencer is not acting out of commercial interest, or that a product is appropriate for minors (under-18s) if it isn't. Influencer marketing of dangerous products or products whose advertising is banned under national or Union law is prohibited. Businesses using influencer marketing services (whether paid for in money or in kind) must ensure DFA compliance contractually or, absent a contract, through other appropriate means. The recitals specify contractual compliance obligations cannot exclude the commissioning business’s own liability, irrespective of the editorial freedom given to the influencer.

Personalized advertising and pricing

Profiling-based advertising (which the recitals state includes promotional content suggestions, product rankings and recommendations) is prohibited by traders and those facilitating the targeting when it uses a consumer’s personal data and the trader knows with reasonable certainty that the consumer is a minor, or where the targeting uses special-category data. No additional personal data processing is required to establish age. Online platforms subject to section 3 of Chapter III of the DSA are excluded from this provision.

Profiling-based personalized prices are prohibited where reasonably likely to cause harm and the trader knows with reasonable certainty that the consumer is a minor or vulnerable because of age, credulity, disability or personal circumstances. Again, traders need not process additional data to establish this.

Unsolicited marketing

Automated marketing calls, SMS, MMS and email require prior GDPR-standard consent. Existing customers may receive email marketing for the trader’s own similar products if given clear, easy, free opt-outs at collection and in every message. Other marketing calls require consent unless national law permits an opt-out regime. Marketing emails must include a valid cessation-request address and must not direct consumers to websites breaching the specified e-commerce transparency rules.

Virtual currencies, loot boxes and in-app/in-game purchases

Largely aimed at video games, these provisions require:

Traders offering paid-for virtual currencies for purchases of their own virtual items or other products must display those items’ or products’ corresponding (or estimated) monetary value in the currency used to acquire the first virtual currency. This disclosure obligation does not apply to providers of online networking or video-sharing platform services, AI companions or general conversational chatbots subject to Article 13(1) of the Kids Act.

Paid-for virtual currencies must be turned off by default for minors where products are directed at minors, or the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use them, and only turned on again with parental or guardian approval.

Paid-for variable reward systems (loot boxes) must disclose available rewards and the probability of obtaining them, and provide accessible, effective disabling tools. They must not be offered to minors where products target minors or the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use them. The prohibition on offering these systems to minors is disapplied for providers of online social networking or video-sharing platform services, AI companions and general conversational chatbots subject to Article 13(2) of the Kids Act.

Traders must not offer pay-to-win or pay-to-progress mechanisms (in-game or in-app purchases necessary or presented as necessary for progress or success) to minors where products target them or the trader knows with reasonable certainty that minors use them.

Addictive design

Digital products designed to, or which reasonably foreseeably, encourage compulsive or excessive use must provide accessible, effective controls to disable relevant features individually or together. These include autoplay and uninterrupted consumption, unrelated notifications, incentives or penalties encouraging frequent engagement, and simulated relationships encouraging continued use. This does not apply to traders subject to Articles 9, 14 and 15 of the Kids Act, for practices concerning minors. Article 17 also excludes traders providing the educational or scientific services specified in Article 2(4)(c) and (e) of the Kids Act.

Subscription contracts and free trial periods

Traders must provide consumers with a reminder in a durable medium when a digitally agreed free trial period is about to end within a reasonable period before the trial ends. They must provide specified information including about the right to terminate after the free trial and the terms on which the contract may continue. Continuation on a paid basis requires the consumer’s express agreement before the free trial ends. If the relevant information has not been provided, the consumer will not be bound. The trader must confirm any expressly requested continuation with specified information in a durable medium without undue delay and within one week of consent.

Digitally concluded continuous-supply contracts lasting at least six months require a renewal reminder in a durable medium between one month and 14 days before automatic extension, stating renewal timing, price, duration, and termination arrangements. Without this, consumers may terminate immediately and free of charge until one is sent, owing nothing for the period from renewal to termination.

For digitally concluded continuous-supply contracts shorter than six months, a reminder in a durable medium is due at least one week before the extension that brings the initial or subsequent extension period to six months, or the tenth extension, whichever occurs first. It must state renewal timing, price, duration, and termination arrangements. Failure permits immediate, free termination until a reminder is sent, with no payment due from the reminder deadline to termination. Explicitly authorized automatic extensions of qualifying short-term investment contracts are exempt while the relevant conditions continue.

Digitally concluded continuous-supply contracts of six months or longer that are automatically extended for an indefinite period may, on or after renewal, be terminated by the consumer at any time, free of charge, on no more than one month’s notice, paying only for supply during that notice period.

Online termination and withdrawal

Traders offering online contracting must provide a prominent, accessible online termination function (for existing termination rights), regardless of how the contract was originally concluded. Consumers must be able to identify themselves and the contract, submit and confirm termination, and receive acknowledgement on a durable medium without undue delay, and within one week, including submission details and the effective termination date.

For distance contracts concluded through an online interface, including financial services contracts, traders must provide a two-stage online withdrawal mechanism where the consumer has a right of withdrawal under applicable legislation. These must be prominently displayed and easily accessible and include a 'withdraw from contract' and 'confirm withdrawal' stage with stipulated information provided. The withdrawal function must be available continuously during any relevant withdrawal period, and the trader must acknowledge receipt on a durable medium without undue delay.

Automated contracting agents (agentic commerce)

Traders making automated contracting systems available to consumers must ensure that, on first use, consumers expressly choose whether to confirm every proposed contract before being bound, only contracts meeting consumer-set criteria (including a maximum price and a time limit for that choice), or to dispense with individual confirmation altogether. Consumers must have effective controls to change that choice and its parameters at any time, and receive confirmation on a durable medium. Contracts requiring approval must be accompanied by specified pre-contract information.

Traders must disclose payments for proposing contracts and conflicts of interest and, where they exist, the consumer must approve the contract regardless of their overarching approval choice. European identity and business wallets may support authentication. Systems must transmit contact details needed for performance, and traders must provide intelligible contract confirmation on a durable medium. Traders cannot force consumers to use automated systems to transact. Financial services are excluded from these provisions.

Where both parties contract solely through automated systems, pre-contract information may be supplied only in a commonly used machine-readable format. Marketplace-specific information and specified online-contracting formalities are waived. Consumers must, however, still receive plain-language confirmation on a durable medium.

Other

Event ticketing and virtual queues

Consumers must be told how many tickets remain at an advertised price and the maximum that ticket may cost where dynamic pricing is used. A trader offering resale of an event ticket (without prejudice to the CRD) must display the total original price of that ticket and, where applicable, the ticket category, row and seat number.

Virtual-queue transparency is required for all products (not just event tickets). From entry into a queue and throughout the wait, traders must clearly and prominently display the current price, update it in real time if it changes, state whether it may vary and, if so, state the maximum price. Execution of orders in financial instruments is excluded.

Human customer service

Traders providing post-contract online customer services (other than for investment services) must make communication with a human available on request when other means are not effective.

Enforcement

Consumers harmed by unfair practices have access to compensation and, where relevant, price reduction or termination, subject to national conditions. Trader recourse against commercial counterparties contributing to unfair online practices is also expressly provided for.

Provisions are made for effective Member State enforcement and codes of conduct. Article 34 permits compelled disclosure of accessible evidence on online-practice design, operation and behavioral impact, on a substantiated claimant request or reasonable authority suspicion, subject to necessity, proportionality and trade-secret safeguards. Non-disclosure may attract penalties and inform unfairness findings although this is not an automatic reversal of the burden of proof. Article 30(5) assigns enforcement of the virtual-currency default protection, minors’ variable-reward prohibition and pay-to-win/progress prohibition to Kids Act authorities for traders within that Act’s scope. It separately assigns enforcement of Article 17 on addictive design to DSA-designated authorities for online platform providers.

For specified coordinated enforcement cases, available maximum fines must be at least 4% of annual turnover in the Member States concerned, or at least EUR2M where turnover information is unavailable, subject to permitted constitutional restrictions. Commission fines may reach 6% of worldwide annual turnover for infringements it investigates under the proposed new Consumer Protection Cooperation framework relating to widespread infringements with a Union dimension.

Simplification Directive

The DFA proposal is accompanied by a proposal for simplification of the CRD and ePrivacy Directive aimed at simplifying digital transactions, and removing overlapping requirements. In brief, key proposals include:

B2C direct marketing is removed from the scope of the ePrivacy Directive and included in the DFA.

Traders will not be required to provide pre-contractual information about withdrawal rights and a model withdrawal form for digital content contracts where the consumer agrees expressly to immediate performance and loss of withdrawal rights beforehand.

For audio/video subscriptions qualifying as digital service contracts, where the consumer expressly requests immediate performance beforehand, the withdrawal period becomes one month (rather than 14 days), the consumer pays the average price for one month (taking specified factors into account), and the trader continues to provide access to the end of that month, even if the consumer withdraws earlier. Pre-contractual information and model withdrawal instructions will need to be updated to explain this to the consumer.

Pre-contractual information requirements are simplified for certain microtransactions relating to non-tangible digital content made under an existing digital services contract, and for distance and off-premises contracts.

The rules on withdrawal functions (Article 11a CRD) and unfair interface design in distance financial services contracts (Article 16e CRD) move from the CRD to the DFA.

What does this mean for you?

The DFA touches on many of the consumer protection areas covered in the U.K.'s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA). Many of the obligations are similar but they are not identical. The subscription contract regime, for example, is strikingly different. The bulk of the DMCCA is already in force but the subscription contracts regime comes into effect on 1 January 2027 (read more). Cross-border businesses targeting consumers in the EU and U.K. will have to implement two similar but separate regimes, and businesses providing audio/video subscription contracts that qualify as digital service contracts will also be impacted by proposed changes to the withdrawal period arrangements.

The DFA joins an ever-growing patchwork of consumer and online regulation, not least, the DSA and the incoming Kids Act, and will apply to traders targeting EU consumers wherever they are based. Although it is at the start of the legislative process and may change before it is enacted, the DFA will apply one year after coming into force, so potentially in 2028, if the process is smooth. Consumer-facing businesses should begin reviewing their online interfaces, commercial practices and marketing for potential compliance pain points. Games businesses using loot boxes and virtual currencies, and subscription contract providers, especially digital service contracts for video or audio services, are among those likely to be particularly impacted by the DFA and the accompanying Simplification Directive.