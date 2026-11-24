Halloween falling on a Saturday means a busy night for many pubs, bars and licensed venues. With themed parties and customers out celebrating, now is the time to make sure your premises is ready!

A busy bar is good for business. A breach of your premises licence is not.

Here are our tips for a safe and successful Halloween.

Check your premises licence

Make sure your trading hours, activities and licence conditions are clear to you and your team. Planning something special? Check you have the necessary permissions before advertising the event.

Challenge those sales

Make sure staff follow your age-verification policy, check acceptable ID – including the new digital IDs. Know when to refuse a sale. Remember, it’s an offence to sell alcohol to someone who is drunk.

Brief your team

Ensure staff know their responsibilities, who is in charge and how to deal with refusals, difficult customers and incidents. Check you have enough staff to manage the expected crowds safely.

Keep the peace

Think about queues, noise, customers leaving the premises and the impact on neighbours. Check your conditions on noise, entertainment and door supervision, and make sure any required measures are in place.

Safety first

Spooky decorations are all part of the fun, but safety must come first.

Make sure decorations are fire-retardant where required and kept away from ignition sources. Don’t obstruct fire exits, escape routes or safety equipment. Check that any temporary decorations and lighting are safe and suitable for your premises.

Keep promotions responsible

Planning Halloween drinks deals? Check that your promotions comply with the rules on irresponsible alcohol promotions.

Have a howling Halloween!

A little preparation goes a long way. Check your licence, brief your team and plan ahead to help keep the scares where they belong: on the dance floor!