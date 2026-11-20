Recent discussions in the media have reignited the debate about whether conditions such as ADHD and Autism are being over-diagnosed in our children and young people. This led to the Health Minister commissioning an Independent Review to establish whether there was any factual basis to that proposition The Review reported in October 2026 and its conclusions make interesting reading.

The conclusion of the Independent Review stated that they could not conclude that overdiagnosis is occurring at scale. While opinions may vary, there is currently no clear evidence to support the argument that ADHD and autism are being diagnosed too readily. In fact, under recognition continues for some groups, such as academically able girls, who are able to mask their issues for long periods of time.

What is often overlooked in these conversations is the fact that many children and young people are experiencing genuine difficulties that affect their education, wellbeing and daily lives. Whether or not a child has a formal diagnosis, their needs remain real and should not be ignored.

A diagnosis is not the gateway to support

One of the most common misconceptions among parents is that they must secure a diagnosis of ADHD or autism before seeking additional educational support. This is not the case.

Children do not need a formal diagnosis of ADHD, autism, or any other specific condition for a Local Authority to carry out an Education, Health and Care (EHC) Needs Assessment. The key question is not whether a diagnosis exists, but whether the child may have special educational needs that may require support beyond what is ordinarily available.

An EHC Needs Assessment is the first step towards obtaining an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), which can provide tailored support to help a child access education and reach their potential.

Identifying needs early matters

Parents can sometimes find themselves on lengthy waiting lists for assessments, often feeling that they must wait for a diagnosis before acting. However, given that assessments for Autism, through the NHS are currently taking approximately four years from referral to potential diagnosis,, delaying support can mean missed opportunities for a child who is already struggling in education.

Schools, parents and professionals can identify a child’s needs and put support in place without waiting for a formal label. Focusing on those needs, rather than solely on a diagnosis, is often the most effective way to ensure children receive timely help.

When to consider an EHC needs assessment

You may wish to consider requesting an EHC Needs Assessment if your child is:

struggling to make progress at school despite support already being provided

experiencing significant difficulties with communication, social interaction or behaviour

finding it difficult to access learning in the same way as their peers

requiring support that goes beyond what their school can reasonably provide from its own resources

Seeking to avoid school on a regular basis

How we can help

The process of securing appropriate educational support can be complex and overwhelming, particularly when parents are also navigating medical assessments, school concerns, together with threats of potential exclusions or fines for non-attendance. .

Our specialist education law team can advise on EHC Needs Assessments, EHCP applications, appeals and disputes with Local Authorities. Whether your child has a formal diagnosis or is still awaiting assessment, we can help you understand your rights and explore the support available.