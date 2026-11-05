Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Making A List, Checking It Twice: Is Your Pricing Compliant?

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Contributor
Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

The firm The firm’s lawyers speak English, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The firm’s client base...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gowling WLG

The Competition and Markets Authority has issued a stark warning to online retailers about pricing transparency requirements under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. With Christmas shopping approaching, businesses must ensure delivery charges are included in displayed prices throughout the entire customer journey, or face enforcement action.

United KingdomConsumer Protection
Dan Smith
Dan Smith
Zoe Pearman
Zoe Pearman
Author LinkedIn connections

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published an open letter to online retailers selling goods to UK consumers, warning businesses to ensure their pricing practices comply with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA).

The message is clear: "The first price consumers see should be the price they pay". Where a delivery charge must be paid to buy a product, the price displayed to consumers throughout the sales process must include the minimum mandatory delivery charge.

With the Christmas shopping period approaching, the CMA has warned that some businesses are still presenting delivery charges in ways that do not comply with the DMCCA's price transparency requirements.

What do the rules require?

At a basic level, where a business gives consumers the price of a product as part of an "invitation to purchase", the DMCCA requires the total price to be displayed. This means including any mandatory delivery or collection charges, as well as other unavoidable fees, taxes and charges.

Importantly, the total price must be provided at every stage of the customer journey where a price is displayed, including in advertising, on product and listing pages, in shopping baskets and order summaries, and throughout checkout and payment.

The CMA's expectations can broadly be summarised as follows:

Flat delivery charge

where one charge applies to the whole order, regardless of how many items are bought, you must show the total price payable, including any mandatory delivery or collection charge, throughout the shopping process.

You may also provide additional information, such as:

  • a breakdown showing how the total price has been calculated; or
  • the price both including and excluding the delivery charge.

Optional delivery charges

You must make clear throughout the shopping process that optional delivery charges apply.

Where the amount cannot reasonably be calculated in advance, clearly explain that an additional delivery charge is payable and explain how it should be calculated.

This information should be prominent and readily visible. Businesses should not rely on customers accessing links, separate pages, pop-ups, expandable sections or drop-down menus to find it.

Marketplaces, comparison sites and search engines

The requirements also apply to marketplaces, comparison sites and search engines. Where items from different traders each carry their own delivery charge, delivery should be included in the total price of each product.

What is the CMA looking at?

The CMA has identified a number of practices that it is specifically scrutinising, including:

  • displaying a product price without including a mandatory delivery charge;
  • omitting mandatory delivery charges from basket totals or order summaries;
  • failing to provide clear information about optional delivery charges or placing such information behind links or secondary content; and
  • only disclosing delivery charges at a late stage of the checkout process.

What should you do?

With the CMA signalling that it is prepared to take enforcement action, online retailers and other businesses selling to UK consumers should review their pricing practices now. In particular, we recommend:

  1. Audit every customer journey – check all places where prices appear, including advertising, search and product listing pages, product pages, baskets, order summaries, checkout and payment pages.
  2. Check the price displayed at every stage - ensure that each price shown includes any mandatory delivery charge and any other unavoidable fees.
  3. Review how optional delivery charges are communicated - ensure customers are clearly alerted to them throughout the journey and do not rely only on click through links, drop-down menus or other secondary content to discover them.
  4. Read the CMA's price transparency guidance - the open letter specifically refers to this and the CMA will expect retailers to be aware of this guidance.

We have been advising clients on the compliance of their customer journeys, pricing practices and product listings with the DMCCA.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The DMCCA: Subscription Contracts - The Timeline Just Got Shorter

The UK Government has accelerated the implementation timeline for new subscription contract laws under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date from Spring 2027 to January 2027. This change significantly reduces the preparation window for businesses offering subscription services, requiring urgent review of sign-up processes, renewal notifications, and cancellation systems to ensure compliance with the new consumer protection regime.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Brodies LLP
Brodies LLP
Article

No More Subscription Traps: New Consumer Rules Arrive Early

The UK Government has brought forward new rules to combat subscription traps, requiring businesses to provide clearer contract information, send renewal reminders, and simplify cancellation processes. These changes under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 will take effect in January 2027, with significant penalties for non-compliance including fines up to £300,000 or 10% of turnover.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Broadfield Law UK LLP
Broadfield Law UK LLP
Article

From Replacement To Repair: What The EU Right To Repair Directive Means For Businesses

The EU's Right to Repair Directive, which entered into force on 31 July 2026, introduces comprehensive measures to encourage product repair and extend consumer goods' lifespan as part of the bloc's circular economy strategy. Alongside the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and the Green Transition Directive, these reforms impose new obligations on manufacturers, importers, and distributors to make products more durable and repairable while providing enhanced consumer information about repair opti
European UnionConsumer Protection
TLT
TLT
Article

Recall Of Fresh Food Meals By Dog Food Brand Years

A UK-based dog food subscription service, Years, has issued a voluntary recall of its fresh meals after nearly 200 dogs developed sudden bilateral dry eye following a recipe change that introduced buckwheat. The company is investigating whether contamination in its buckwheat supply may be linked to the reported cases, while affected pet owners explore potential compensation claims for veterinary costs and related damages.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

What Education Providers Need To Know About The New Safeguarding Information Sharing Duty

A new statutory safeguarding information sharing duty comes into force on 30 September 2026, requiring education and childcare providers in England to share relevant safeguarding information without parental consent. What are the key changes to data protection practices, consent requirements, and information sharing thresholds that providers must understand and implement?
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

New Subscription Rules: Are You Ready For January 2027?

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract regulations, moving the deadline from spring 2027 to January 2027. Businesses selling consumer subscriptions must now rapidly prepare for compliance with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which introduces stringent requirements around pre-contract information, renewal reminders, cancellation methods, and cooling-off periods to prevent subscription traps.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Subscription Contracts: What Businesses Need To Know About The New UK Cancel Culture

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date to January 2027. These regulations introduce stricter transparency requirements at sign-up, mandatory cooling-off periods including a new renewal cooling-off window, and simplified cancellation processes designed to eliminate 'subscription traps' that lock consumers into unwanted recurring payments.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

UK Government Publishes Draft Guidance And Regulations For New Subscription Contract Rules

The UK government has released draft guidance and regulations for a new subscription contract regime that will fundamentally change how businesses manage consumer subscriptions from January 2027. The rules aim to eliminate "subscription traps" by imposing strict requirements on pre-contract information, reminder notices, cancellation mechanisms, and refund rights.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

CBSA Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations: Truck And Bus Tires From China – What Producers, Exporters, And Importers Need To Know

Canada has initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into truck and bus tires from China, with preliminary determinations expected by November 30, 2026. Producers, exporters, and importers—including companies from Korea, Japan, and Singapore with Chinese operations—face critical September and October deadlines to submit comprehensive responses or risk significantly higher duty rates.
CanadaInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

What Is The Hansa? From The Hanseatic League To Modern Cooperation Models

The term "Hansa" has re-emerged in modern geopolitical discourse, most notably through the 2026 Germany-Norway defence cooperation framework. This article examines how the principles of the medieval Hanseatic League—flexible coordination, shared standards, and mutual benefit without centralization—are being adapted to address contemporary challenges in defence, security, and cross-border collaboration.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canada And The European Union Chart A New Course: Beyond CETA Toward A Strategic Economic Partnership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has invited Canada to become the first associate member of the EU, with Prime Minister Mark Carney accepting the proposal to pursue an "Alliance for the Future." The partnership would build on existing bilateral agreements with Germany, Spain, and Italy, potentially enabling free flow of goods, services, and workers across strategic sectors including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, and advanced manufacturing.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canadian Product Stewardship And EPR: 2026 Summer Update

Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations are refining extended producer responsibility programs across the country, affecting packaging, batteries, electronics, and hazardous products. Recent regulatory changes include expanded collection obligations, adjusted compliance timelines, and new enforcement measures, with significant developments in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces.
CanadaEnvironment
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG