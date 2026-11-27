Before buying a branded residence, establish exactly what makes the property a branded product and who is responsible for delivering it. A familiar name may influence the price, but the purchase still depends on property records, payment arrangements and contractual promises. Lawyers in Dubai can connect those records and identify unanswered questions before you commit. This guide focuses on purchasing an off plan unit in Dubai.

Start with the promises that matter to your purchase

List the features influencing your decision: the brand association, design, management, facilities, expected completion and any rental service. For each feature, record who made the statement and where it appears. Keep the original advertisement, brochure, reservation form and emails. This creates a clear basis for checking whether the purchase documents support the sales presentation.

Define the property precisely. Record the project and phase, plot or location, tower, unit number and seller's legal name. A shared marketing name can conceal differences between phases or buildings. Ask for written explanations where a booking document uses a different project or company name.

Check the development through official records

Dubai Land Department reported 124 completed real estate projects worth AED 27.5 billion in 2025, alongside 937 projects under construction. These Dubai-wide figures describe development activity across the market; they do not identify how many projects are branded residences or confirm any particular brand commitment. Verify the exact project and residential component against the official records and written purchase documents.

Dubai Law No 8 of 2007 requires developers to be licensed and entered in the developer register. Article 5 requires written authorisation for advertising off plan sales. These requirements make the developer's identity and the project's approvals essential checks alongside the branding.

Use Dubai Land Department's Project Status Enquiry or the Mashrooi service in Dubai REST. The official service provides a search by project name or number and fields covering the developer, inspections and escrow account. Compare the available record with the documents supplied, and retain a dated copy of the result.

Check the advertisement separately. DLD's Madmoun QR code links to authorised advertisement information. Its licence and permit verification service also allows checks of documents issued through Trakheesi. Confirm the advertising party and property details. An advertising approval is not a substitute for establishing what the brand has agreed to provide.

Ask the brand a precise question

Contact the brand through a corporate channel you locate independently. Identify the specific development and ask it to confirm its involvement in the residential component. A general announcement about a partnership may not explain which phase, building or services it covers. Keep the written response with the purchase records.

Ask whether the arrangement concerns use of the name, design input, management or particular services. Establish the identity of the company undertaking each role. Also ask about duration and whether the arrangement can end or change. Request supporting documents or confirmation sufficient to assess the advertised position without assuming you are entitled to the developer's entire commercial agreement.

When confirmation is conditional, ask what remains outstanding, who must approve it and when a firm answer will be available. Give lawyers in Dubai the response and any proposed contractual protections before deciding whether to reserve the unit. Record the unresolved condition so it cannot be overlooked when reviewing the final documents.

Verify the payment destination and sale registration

Articles 6, 7 and 9 of Law No 8 of 2007 establish the project escrow framework. The account is opened in the project's name, and separate projects require separate accounts. Match the requested purchase payment with independently verified project and bank details. Escrow arrangements regulate project funds; they do not themselves establish the promised brand services.

Treat a change of bank details as a fresh verification task. Contact the developer or identified bank using details obtained independently of the payment message. Ask for a breakdown separating purchase instalments from brokerage or other charges. Resolve unexplained recipients before authorising a transfer and retain the payment reference and receipt.

The developer's registration and registration of your transaction are separate matters. Article 3 of Dubai Law No 13 of 2008 requires registration of off plan dispositions in the Interim Property Register. Ask how your sale will be recorded and obtain the relevant registration evidence. A reservation receipt alone should not be treated as that evidence.

Test the contract against the sales presentation

Read the reservation terms and sale agreement together. Identify which document governs each promise and how inconsistencies are resolved. Ask whether branding, management standards and facilities are defined, and review provisions allowing changes. Check what the documents say about notification and available remedies if the advertised arrangement changes.

Review ongoing costs with the same care as the purchase price. Request the basis of service charges, management charges and optional services. Clarify access to shared facilities, any rental programme obligations and restrictions affecting your intended use. Ask who can change the charges and how the applicable approval requirements will be satisfied.

Resolve gaps before making a final commitment

Keep a short list of unresolved points with the evidence requested for each. Seek written contractual clarification for matters central to your decision. If you have already signed or paid, obtain advice before withholding instalments or attempting cancellation. A discrepancy requires assessment against the documents and applicable law rather than an assumption of an automatic refund.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the brand guarantee the investment?

Do not infer a guarantee from a logo. Identify any express commitment, the company giving it and its conditions. Verify claims about returns, completion and service standards separately.

2. Is checking the advertising QR code enough?

No. It checks authorised advertisement information. You still need to examine the project, payment instructions, transaction documents and the brand's actual involvement.

3. What should I provide for a legal review?

Send lawyers in Dubai the reservation form, draft agreement, marketing material, project details, payment instructions and written brand confirmation. Highlight the features that materially influenced your decision.

4. How should a brand confirmation request be recorded?

Identify the development, phase, building and residential component in the request. Ask the brand to confirm its role and any conditions or limits. Save the dated response with the brochure and draft purchase documents so that differences in the description can be raised before signing.

5. What should a buyer do with conflicting payment instructions?

Keep both sets of instructions and pause the disputed transfer while the recipient is checked. Contact the developer or bank through independently obtained details. Ask for written clarification of the account, project and purpose of the payment, and retain the response with the purchase records.