The starting point for resolving construction disputes in the UAE is the contract, the applicable law, and the agreed dispute procedure. Article 818 of the Civil Transactions Law addresses defective or delayed work. Articles 821 to 824 address building defect liability, including a ten-year guarantee and a separate three-year claim period.

The 2025 Civil Transactions Law took effect on June 1, 2026. Earlier facts and transactions may require the former law under the applicable transitional rules.

Contract rules for resolving construction disputes in the UAE

Defective or late work: The employer can give notice to correct within a reasonable period. After that, and after documenting the condition, he can terminate or have another contractor complete or correct the work at the first contractor's cost. He can terminate at once if repair is impossible, the delay is hopeless or the contractor shows he will not perform (Article 818).

Defect liability for buildings: The engineer and the contractor are jointly liable for total or partial collapse for 10 years, and for defects that threaten the stability and safety of the building. The period starts on handover (Article 821).

Engineer's role: A designer is liable for design defects. A supervisor is liable with the contractor for execution defects under his supervision (Article 822).

Excluding liability: A clause that exempts or limits the engineer's or contractor's liability is void (Article 823).

Time limit: A guarantee claim is not heard 3 years after the collapse or discovery of the defect (Article 824).

For ending the contract, read about termination of construction contracts.

Lump-sum contracts: Rising material or labor prices ordinarily do not justify an increase. Employer-caused or authorized changes require an agreed increase (Article 829(1), (2)).

Exceptional circumstances: If unforeseeable general circumstances destroy the contract's balance, the court can restore it, including by extending the time, changing the price, or terminating (Article 829(3)).

Employer's termination: The employer can terminate at any time before completion, but must pay the contractor's expenses, the work done and the profit it could have earned. The court can reduce the lost profit (Article 836).

Subcontractors: The contractor stays liable to the employer. A subcontractor cannot claim from the employer what the main contractor is owed, unless it was assigned to him (Article 832, 833).

Force majeure: Destruction before delivery prevents recovery of the contractor’s wage or expenses. The party supplying the materials bears their loss (Article 837).

Routes to resolve the dispute

The dispute clause decides the forum.

Negotiation and notices. Written notice of defects or delay is the first step, and court remedies depend on it (Articles 234 and 818).

For unpaid amounts, read about contractor payment disputes.

An arbitration agreement must be in writing, which includes messages and electronic communications (Federal Law 6/2018, Article 7). If a court case is filed despite the clause, the court dismisses it if the defendant raises the clause before defending on the merits (Article 8).

The courts. Where there is no arbitration clause, a claim follows the Civil Procedure Code. Written, due debts can go through a payment order, and a precautionary attachment protects against hiding of assets (Civil Procedure Code, Articles 143, 144 and 247).

The Evidence Law provides for expert opinion, which construction cases often need.

Arbitration awards

An odd number of arbitrators must be appointed, or the arbitration is void, and the default is three (Arbitration Law, Article 9).

Article 53 limits the grounds for a nullity action against an award. They include an invalid arbitration agreement, inability to present a case, or an award exceeding the agreement.

A nullity action must be brought within 30 days after notification of the award. The resulting judgment is subject only to cassation (Article 54).

For repair obligations, read about a contractor’s refusal to repair defects.

Steps to resolve a construction dispute

Read the contract's dispute clause, notice requirements and time limits.

Document the work: progress records, photos, inspection reports, instructions and variations.

Serve written notice of the defect, delay or unpaid certificate, with a deadline.

Check the defect liability and time limits, including the 10-year and 3-year periods.

Choose the forum the contract requires, and use protective measures if assets are at risk.

Prepare expert evidence and the claim for the loss, with the supporting records.

Legal source: Civil Transactions Law

Legal source: Evidence Law

Legal source: Civil Procedure Code

Legal source: Arbitration Law